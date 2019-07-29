California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the "Company") (OTCQX-CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Net income was $2.55 million for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of $682 thousand or 36% compared to $1.87 million for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $391 thousand or 18% compared to $2.16 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $4.42 million representing an increase of $326 thousand or 8% compared to $4.09 million for the same period in 2018.

Per share earnings of $0.31 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.23 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.32 in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, per share earnings of $0.54 compared to $0.60 for the same period in 2018. Per share earnings reflect the impact of the Company's capital raise completed in August of 2018 which increased shares outstanding by 1.18 million or 18%.

Financial Highlights

Income Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019

Net income increased $682 thousand to $2.6 million.

Revenue increased $360 thousand, or 3% to $11.1 million.

Non-interest expense decreased by $232 thousand, or 3% to $7.4 million.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

Net income increased $326 thousand to $4.4 million.

Revenue increased $2.8 million, or 15% to $21.8 million.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 15% to $15.0 million.

Financial Position

June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

Total assets increased by $148 million, or 16% to $1.06 billion.

Total loans increased by $159 million, or 21% to $912 million.

Total deposits increased by $82 million, or 10% to $882 million.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 11.22%, tangible common equity ratio of 10.71% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.26%.

"In the second quarter we achieved record quarterly earnings and year-over-year loan growth of $159.0 million or 21%," stated Steve Shelton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The second quarter results reflect the continued successful efforts of our entire team to capitalize on building quality, long-term relationships in healthy and vibrant Northern California business communities. Our capital raise in 2018 enabled us to build upon a strong foundation and continue to position our franchise as Northern California's premier business bank."

Net Interest Income and Margin - three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $10.1 million, an increase of $247 thousand or 3% over $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.5 million or 17% over $8.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income driven by the strong increase in average earning assets, specifically growth in average loans, which increased 5% over the prior quarter of 2019 and 20% over the same period in 2018.

The yield on total interest-earning assets increased to 5.07% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.98% during the prior quarter and compared to 4.68% during the same period in 2018, as the result of a shift in the mix toward loans and increases in the prime rate. Average loans represented 93% of average earning assets in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up from 92% in the prior quarter and 89% in the same period in 2018.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter was 4.18% compared to 4.26% for the prior quarter in 2019 and 4.10% for the same period in 2018. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of funds related to higher wholesale borrowing activity in the period. The increase in margin compared to the same period last year was the result of an increase in the yield of average earning assets offset, in part, by an increase in the average cost of funds.

Non-Interest Income - three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

The Company's non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 was $976 thousand, $863 thousand and $888 thousand, respectively.

The increases in non-interest income of $113 thousand during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 and $88 thousand compared to the same period last year was primarily due to increases in client deposit service charges and a loan termination fee.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income of $1.8 million represented a slight decrease from $1.9 million for the first six months of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in gains on sale of loans partially offset by increases in deposit service charges and loan related fees.

Non-Interest Expense - three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

The Company's non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 was $7.4 million, $7.6 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 the decrease in non-interest expense of $232 thousand compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was primarily due to a decrease in nonrecurring expenses associated with public company readiness and FDICIA implementation, and lower recurring legal and professional fees, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits related to hiring in support of growth. Compared to the same period in 2018, non-interest expense increased $810 thousand, primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits related to hiring to support growth.

Non-interest expenses of $15.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $13.1 million for the first six months of 2018. The increase of $1.9 million was due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits related to hiring to support the continued growth of the Bank and nonrecurring costs related to preparing for public registration and FDICIA implementation.

Balance Sheet

Total assets reached a record $1.06 billion as of June 30, 2019, up 16%, or $148 million compared to $911 million at June 30, 2018. Net loan growth of $157 million outpaced net deposit growth of $82 million as the Bank undertook a strategy in 2018 to reduce higher-cost wholesale deposits in its funding mix.

Total loans increased by $159 million, or 21% to $912 million at June 30, 2019, from $753 million at June 30, 2018, with the largest categories of growth within the loan portfolio in relationship-based commercial real estate loans at $119 million and commercial and industrial loans at $58 million. In the second quarter of 2019, total loans increased by $23 million from $889 million at March 31, 2019, with an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $17 million and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $14 million offset by a reduction in construction and other lending of $8 million.

Total deposits increased by $82 million, or 10% to $882 million at June 30, 2019, from $800 million at June 30, 2018, with growth primarily concentrated in core commercial deposits, which increased by $55 million, or 8% to $749 million. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 37.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared to 40.8% at June 30, 2018, primarily indicative of lower levels of operating cash from some commercial clients, as they deployed funds into commercial activity.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets of 0.63% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2019 and 0.28% at June 30, 2018, with non-performing loans of $6.6 million, $4.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in NPAs at June 30, 2019 compared to the prior quarter related to one commercial loan that was placed on nonaccrual in the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $1.7 million, or 17% to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $11.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $9.8 million, or 1.30% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

Shareholder's Equity

Total shareholder's equity increased by $35.5 million, or 39% to $126.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $91.2 million at June 30, 2018. The $35.5 million increase includes earnings during the twelve-month period totaling $9.0 million, proceeds from the exercise of stock options totaling $2.9 million and $23.6 million in net proceeds from the Company's successful private placement of common stock during the third quarter of 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased by 19% between the periods, to $14.80 at June 30, 2019, from $12.49 at June 30, 2018.

"We are excited with the momentum of the Bank represented in this quarter's operating results as we look to capitalize on recent investments and on emerging opportunities in our existing markets," stated Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "The capital raise in 2018 created significant capacity for the Bank and we are pleased to be deploying that capital at the pace represented in our loan growth over the past year. The capital also enabled the formation of a Sacramento, California initiative, that we expect will allow the Bank to expand and diversify our business in Northern California in the years ahead."

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB (formerly CABC). For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company's business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company's loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company's future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Also, the Company's actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected or previously reported due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

California BanCorp Financial Data as of June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) ($ Thousands) For the three months ended Change % For the six months ended Change % Income Statement 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 QoQ YoY 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 YTDoYTD Interest and fees on loans $ 11,743 $ 10,954 $ 9,384 7 % 25 % $ 22,697 $ 18,483 23 % Other interest income 478 540 424 (11 %) 13 % 1,019 827 23 % Total interest income 12,221 11,494 9,808 6 % 25 % 23,715 19,310 23 % Interest on deposits 1,641 1,543 997 6 % 65 % 3,184 1,860 71 % Interest on borrowings and subordinated debentures 496 114 209 333 % 137 % 610 416 47 % Total interest expense 2,137 1,657 1,206 29 % 77 % 3,794 2,276 67 % Net interest income* 10,084 9,837 8,602 3 % 17 % 19,921 17,034 17 % Provision for loan loss 246 581 191 (58 %) 29 % 826 450 84 % Net interest income after provision 9,839 9,256 8,411 6 % 17 % 19,095 16,584 15 % Service charges and other account fees 312 300 306 4 % 2 % 612 570 7 % Loan related fees 508 370 320 37 % 59 % 877 743 18 % Net gains on securities sales - - - 0 % 0 % - - 0 % Net gains on loan sales - 23 108 (100 %) (100 %) 23 283 (92 %) Other 157 170 154 (8 %) 2 % 327 332 (2 %) Total non-interest income* 976 863 888 13 % 10 % 1,839 1,928 (5 %) Salaries and employee benefits 4,823 4,515 3,950 7 % 22 % 9,338 7,829 19 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 771 745 746 3 % 3 % 1,517 1,410 8 % Data processing, internet and software 418 419 357 (0 %) 17 % 837 742 13 % Professional and legal 290 358 168 (19 %) 73 % 648 345 88 % Strategic initiatives 70 648 212 (89 %) (67 %) 718 514 40 % Other operating expenses 1,010 930 1,140 9 % (11 %) 1,940 2,220 (13 %) Total operating expenses 7,383 7,615 6,573 (3 %) 12 % 14,998 13,060 15 % Net income before taxes 3,432 2,504 2,726 37 % 26 % 5,936 5,452 9 % Income taxes 882 636 567 39 % 56 % 1,518 1,360 12 % Net income $ 2,550 $ 1,868 $ 2,159 36 % 18 % $ 4,418 $ 4,092 8 % *Revenue (net interest income + non-interest income) 11,060 10,700 9,490 3 % 17 % 21,761 18,962 15 % Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.33 36 % (3 %) $ 0.55 $ 0.63 (13 %) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.32 36 % (1 %) $ 0.54 $ 0.60 (9 %) Average shares outstanding 8,046,635 8,020,456 6,604,562 8,033,613 6,557,046 Average diluted shares 8,124,165 8,102,543 6,843,821 8,113,184 6,831,442 CORE EARNINGS SUMMARY For the three months ended Change % For the six months ended Change % Nonrecurring expense 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 QoQ YoY 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 YTDoYTD Strategic initiatives $ 70 $ 648 $ 598 $ 718 $ 900 Total Nonrecurring expense 70 648 598 718 900 Income taxes 21 191 176 212 266 Nonrecurring expense (net of tax) 49 457 422 506 635 Core Net income $ 2,599 $ 2,325 $ 2,581 12 % 1 % $ 4,925 $ 4,727 4 % Core Earnings Per Share Basic core earnings per share 0.32 0.29 0.39 11 % (17 %) 0.61 0.72 (15 %) Diluted core earnings per share 0.32 0.29 0.38 11 % (15 %) 0.61 0.69 (12 %) Core return on average assets 1.00 % 0.95 % 1.16 % 0.98 % 1.07 % Core return on average tangible common equity 8.84 % 8.19 % 12.58 % 8.52 % 11.81 % For the three months ended Change $ Change % Average Balance Sheet Items 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Total Assets 1,040,185 995,362 894,024 44,823 146,161 5 % 16 % Total Loans 900,183 859,326 749,057 40,857 151,126 5 % 20 % Investments 39,817 42,719 12,165 (2,902 ) 27,652 -7 % N/A Earning Assets 967,796 936,929 840,653 30,867 127,143 3 % 15 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 323,337 334,493 317,759 (11,156 ) 5,578 -3 % 2 % Core Deposits 741,289 760,652 665,711 (19,363 ) 75,578 -3 % 11 % Total Deposits 838,103 857,034 775,625 (18,931 ) 62,478 -2 % 8 % Borrowings 66,128 10,781 16,259 55,347 49,869 N/A N/A Tangible Common Equity 117,969 115,117 82,247 2,852 35,722 2 % 43 % For the six months ended Change Average Balance Sheet Items 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 $ % Total Assets 1,017,878 886,999 130,879 15 % Total Loans 879,910 739,472 140,438 19 % Investments 41,260 12,312 28,948 235 % Earning Assets 952,491 835,615 116,876 14 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 328,884 311,192 17,692 6 % Core Deposits 750,917 673,302 77,615 12 % Total Deposits 847,516 780,646 66,870 9 % Borrowings 38,608 16,114 22,494 140 % Tangible Common Equity 116,551 80,718 35,833 44 % At the periods ended Change $ Change % Balance Sheet 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 QoQ YoY QoQ YoY Cash and equivalents 55,396 61,320 111,202 (5,924 ) (55,806 ) -10 % -50 % Investment securities 38,103 42,008 11,652 (3,905 ) 26,451 -9 % N/A Other investments 4,402 3,536 3,536 866 866 24 % 24 % Commercial loans 388,131 371,359 329,914 16,772 58,217 5 % 18 % CRE loans 477,094 462,779 357,969 14,315 119,125 3 % 33 % Construction and land loans 30,611 38,764 40,671 (8,153 ) (10,060 ) -21 % -25 % Other loans 16,520 15,800 24,778 720 (8,258 ) 5 % -33 % Loans 912,356 888,702 753,332 23,654 159,024 3 % 21 % Allowance for loan losses 11,501 11,250 9,800 251 1,701 2 % 17 % Net loans 900,856 877,452 743,532 23,403 157,324 3 % 21 % Premises and equipment, net 1,786 1,942 2,428 (156 ) (642 ) -8 % -26 % Bank owned life insurance 21,994 17,933 16,651 4,061 5,343 23 % 32 % Deferred income taxes, net 5,762 4,804 5,583 958 179 20 % 3 % Core Deposit Intangible 265 276 419 (10 ) (154 ) -4 % -37 % Goodwill 7,350 7,350 7,350 - - 0 % 0 % Other assets and interest receivable 23,534 21,885 9,003 1,650 14,531 8 % 161 % Total assets 1,059,448 1,038,506 911,356 20,942 148,092 2 % 16 % Demand deposits 329,497 335,719 326,556 (6,222 ) 2,941 -2 % 1 % Interest bearing demand deposits 24,279 25,878 28,278 (1,599 ) (3,999 ) -6 % -14 % Money market & savings deposits 395,379 414,734 354,785 (19,355 ) 40,594 -5 % 11 % Time deposits 133,065 94,844 90,174 38,221 42,891 40 % 48 % Total deposits 882,221 871,175 799,793 11,046 82,428 1 % 10 % Borrowings 30,000 25,000 11,500 5,000 18,500 20 % 161 % Subordinated debentures, net 4,969 4,964 4,951 4 18 0 % 0 % Other liabilities 15,618 13,710 3,960 1,908 11,658 14 % N/A Total liabilities 932,807 914,849 820,204 17,958 112,603 2 % 14 % Common stock 105,356 105,107 79,395 249 25,961 0 % 33 % Retained earnings 20,934 18,383 11,894 2,551 9,040 14 % 76 % Other comprehensive income 351 167 (137 ) 184 488 110 % N/A Total shareholder's equity 126,641 123,657 91,152 2,984 35,489 2 % 39 % Total liabilities and equity 1,059,448 1,038,506 911,356 20,942 148,092 2 % 16 % Tangible book value per common share 14.80 14.43 12.49 Total shares outstanding 8,047,212 8,045,399 6,691,664 Core relationship deposits 749,156 778,627 694,165 (29,471 ) 54,991 For the three months ended For the six months ended Performance Ratios 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.67 % 6.58 % 10.53 % 7.64 % 10.22 % Efficiency ratio 66.75 % 71.17 % 69.26 % 68.92 % 68.87 % Net Interest Margin Net interest margin 4.18 % 4.26 % 4.10 % 4.22 % 4.17 % Average earning assets yield 5.07 % 4.98 % 4.68 % 5.02 % 4.66 % Average investment yield 3.14 % 3.14 % 2.09 % 3.14 % 2.14 % Average loan yield 5.23 % 5.17 % 5.03 % 5.20 % 5.04 % Average total deposit rate 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.51 % 0.76 % 0.48 % Average borrowing rate 3.01 % 4.31 % 5.18 % 3.19 % 5.19 % Other Ratios Average total loans to total deposits 107.4 % 100.3 % 95.4 % 103.8 % 94.7 % Average C&I loans to total loans 41.0 % 41.2 % 43.9 % 40.3 % 43.9 % Average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 38.6 % 38.6 % 40.5 % 38.8 % 39.9 % Average core deposits to total deposits 88.4 % 88.4 % 87.7 % 88.6 % 86.2 % At the periods ended Capital Ratios - Bank 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.22 % 11.41 % 10.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.71 % 10.81 % 10.65 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.71 % 10.81 % 10.65 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.26 % 12.38 % 12.35 % At the periods ended Non-Performing Assets 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 6,647 $ 4,185 $ 2,525 Restructured Loans - - - Total non-performing loans (NPL) 6,647 4,185 2,525 Other Real Estate Owned - - - Total non-performing assets (NPA) $ 6,647 $ 4,185 $ 2,525 Restructured Loans Performing 1,528 1,586 1,009 Quarterly Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries $ 5 $ (135 ) $ 10 NPAs / Assets % 0.63 % 0.40 % 0.28 % NPAs / Loans and OREO % 0.73 % 0.47 % 0.34 % Loan Loss Reserves / Loans (%) 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.30 % Loan Loss Reserves / NPLs (%) 173 % 269 % 388 %

