Quantcast

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT


ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899.  Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below.  For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford

 

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray 



 

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details  of the person discharging managerial  responsibilities/person closely associated



 
a) Name Johan Holtzhausen
2 Reason for the notification 



 
a) Position/status



 		 Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification



 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



 
a) Name



 		 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51



 
4 Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type  of instrument;  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



 



Identification code		 Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value



 



JE00BF0XVB15



 
b) Nature of the transaction



 		 Purchase of securities
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)



 



 		        
   Price(s) Volume(s)  
  GBP4.6899 825  
       
d) Aggregated information



 



- Aggregated volume 



 



- Price



 		  



 



825



 



GBP4.6899
e) Date of the transaction



 		 19 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc



 



 

Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CMCL, CMCL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8002.81
106.82  ▲  1.35%
DJIA 26135.79
249.78  ▲  0.96%
S&P 500 2923.65
34.97  ▲  1.21%
Data as of Aug 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar