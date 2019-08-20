Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Johan Holtzhausen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of securities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
| Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|GBP4.6899
|825
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
825
GBP4.6899
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 August 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc
Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation