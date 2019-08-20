Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director





ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.



Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a) Name Johan Holtzhausen 2 Reason for the notification





a) Position/status



Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value







JE00BF0XVB15



b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.6899 825 d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume







- Price











825







GBP4.6899 e) Date of the transaction



19 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc













