Caladrius Biosciences to Host 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time





BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announces that the Company will release financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 after close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



Caladrius' management will host a conference call for the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss the financial results, provide a company update and answer questions.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate on the conference call by dialing (866) 595-8403 (domestic) or (706) 758-9979 (international), using the conference ID number: 4491545. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, an audio recording will be available for replay approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number: 4491545.

A webcast replay of the conference call will remain available on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation, in a registration-eligible trial in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16 (formerly known as CLBS14-CMD), subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14 (formerly known as CLBS14-NORDA), recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. and for which we are in preparation to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in no option refractory disabling angina. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Source: Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.