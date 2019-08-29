CaiTerra International Energy Corporation: Q3 Interim Financial Statements Filed

Quantcast

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (CTI.H:NEX) (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The interim financial statements along with the related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) may be viewed on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

    Contact Information

    CaiTerra International Energy Corporation

    Songning Shen

    Chief Executive Officer

    (403) 875-2129

    CaiTerra International Energy Corporation

    Perla Woo

    President

    (403) 827-6328

