    Cadillac Announces Resignation of Director

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 30, 2019, 01:26:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC; GREY:CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") today announces the resignation of the Company's  director Youliang Wang for personal reasons.  The Company thanks Youliang for his past services.

    For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Cadillac Ventures Inc.

