Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 09:30:00 PM EDT


Aurora, IL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq:CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on June 30, 2019.

Earnings release and slide presentation available: Wednesday, August 7, after market close

Conference call:Thursday, August 8, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:   United States: (844) 825-4410

                                    International: (973) 638-3236

                                    Conference code:  4888912

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Corporate Relations Director
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Source: Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

