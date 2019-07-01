Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019





Aurora, IL, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq:CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT THE 11th ANNUAL CEO INVESTOR SUMMIT

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

To RSVP for the event, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

