Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 10, 2019, 07:00:00 PM EDT


AURORA, IL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq:CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

A presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange an individual or group meeting with management, please contact your Seaport Global representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

