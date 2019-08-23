Quantcast

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

August 23, 2019


Aurora, IL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq:CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that Scott Beamer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

A presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange an individual or group meeting with management, please contact your Citi representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators.  The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

