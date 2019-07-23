Byzen Digital Inc. President Chris Percy Provides Business Update





NEW YORK, NY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today provided a business update from President Chris Percy.

Dear Shareholder,

As Byzen Digital moves through the third quarter, I am pleased to provide shareholders with an update of our operational activity.

With the support, direction and hard work of our advisory board and global network of introducers throughout the first half of 2019, Byzen Digital's management team has been busy continuing to identify acquisition targets across the emerging technology sector. After extensive processes of engagement with a number of companies, we are currently at various stages of moving these target companies to the mergers and acquisition stage.

Due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, as well as the commercial activity of the prospective businesses we are in negotiations with, we will not disclose these companies for the time being. However, I am extremely excited with the potential growth that these companies would collectively bring to Byzen Digital and I look forward to a busy and rewarding end of year.

Our operational business will be underpinned by our corporate strategy as outlined in our previous releases. We expect to make additional announcements over the coming weeks, including our intention to move towards a fully reporting company on the OTC Market.

Thank you for your continued interest and support,

Chris Percy

President, Byzen Digital

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organisation focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com



