    Byzen Digital Inc. President Chris Percy Provides Business Update

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


    NEW YORK, NY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today provided a business update from President Chris Percy.

    Dear Shareholder,

    As Byzen Digital moves through the third quarter, I am pleased to provide shareholders with an update of our operational activity.

    With the support, direction and hard work of our advisory board and global network of introducers throughout the first half of 2019, Byzen Digital's management team has been busy continuing to identify acquisition targets across the emerging technology sector. After extensive processes of engagement with a number of companies, we are currently at various stages of moving these target companies to the mergers and acquisition stage.

    Due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, as well as the commercial activity of the prospective businesses we are in negotiations with, we will not disclose these companies for the time being. However, I am extremely excited with the potential growth that these companies would collectively bring to Byzen Digital and I look forward to a busy and rewarding end of year.

    Our operational business will be underpinned by our corporate strategy as outlined in our previous releases. We expect to make additional announcements over the coming weeks, including our intention to move towards a fully reporting company on the OTC Market.

    Thank you for your continued interest and support,

    Chris Percy

    President, Byzen Digital

    About Byzen Digital Inc.

    Byzen Digital is a high-growth organisation focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications. 

    The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

    Safe Harbour Statement

    This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

    Contact:
Chris Percy
President
Byzen Digital INCchris.p@byzendigital.com

    Source: Byzen Digital Inc

