Byzen Digital Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Technology Veteran Mark Casey





London, UK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that Mark Casey, a specialist in technology-based marketing communications, has been appointed to the company's advisory board, effective immediately.

Mr. Casey has over 25 years' experience in technology corporate affairs and media relations working with brands such as Qualcomm, Samsung, Telefonica, Verizon, Rovio and Ericsson. His appointment to the Byzen Digital Advisory Board comes as the company looks to expand its portfolio in the wireless technology and the digital content sector.

Chris Percy, President of Byzen Digital, commented, "The introduction of 5G technology coupled with the widespread integration of IoT applications has been the catalyst for some remarkable innovation in the wireless connectivity field. Byzen Digital intends to stay at the forefront of this innovation and Mark's experience and technical understanding will be invaluable as we grow our digital portfolio."

Mark Casey, commenting on his appointment, said, "The pace of change in the tech sector is accelerating all the time and will only continue to increase. As global brands struggle to meet the demands of the digital economy and remain relevant to the "connected generation", I am delighted to be joining a team that will help shape that brave new digital world. No market is safe from disruption."

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

