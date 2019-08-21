Byzen Digital Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Joshua C. Simons, Visionary Strategic Marketing Innovator





London, UK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that Joshua C. Simons, a visionary Strategic Marketing Innovator, has been appointed to the company's Advisory Board, effective immediately.



Mr. Simons is a seasoned business builder and team leader who has deep expertise in carefully articulating and developing a successful business vision. His role in the companies he's launched or led has provided him with the paradigm-shifting insight to define the strategic product position—a critical step toward reinventing or staging a company's overall brand personality and image. Mr. Simons is proficient at creating an environment that encourages participation, promotes accountability, builds consensus, and develops and empowers key talent to meet goals and objectives. He views challenges as opportunities and thrives in a fast-paced environment that requires the sensibility to address changing priorities and circumstances smartly, timely, and accurately.

Mr. Simons is recognized for his ability to transform the USA Super Bowl halftime show from a sleepy, low-ratings display of marching bands to a global blockbuster of entertainment headlined by superstars like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Prince, Janet Jackson, The Who, Justin Timberlake, and the Rolling Stones. He revolutionized brand marketing by pairing top clients like Pepsi, Ford, Sony, the NFL, NASCAR, Revlon, Target, Bacardi, Panasonic, and MGM-Mirage Hotels with attention-grabbing events and venues. He helped pioneer new-technology media by creating, launching, and leading satellite radio powerhouse XM, which evolved into SiriusXM; and Rockbill/EMCI, the first branded entertainment company launched in the USA. Mr. Simons has also spearheaded the creative and business-development efforts behind the launch of the first 24/7 OTT gaming television network, The WHAM Network, devoted to the booming business of professional and amateur video gaming, and the creation of a game-changing, new set top box from DevWerks built for underserved TV households in North America and Asia without access to high definition television.

Chris Percy, President of Byzen Digital, commented, "I am extremely excited to welcome Joshua to the Byzen Digital Advisory Board. His experience with blue chip companies and innovative expertise in taking companies across vertical markets will be of great value to the businesses that are being targeted by Byzen Digital in both the merger and acquisition and consultancy divisions of our commercial activities."

Joshua Simons joins a highly experienced team on the Advisory Board that includes the investment and deal-closing expertise of Shaun Wootton and Garry Potticary, and David Black, Mark Casey and Sam Buxton, whose tech backgrounds are proving crucial to developing Byzen Digital's consultancy capacity.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

