Byzen Digital Establishes Consultancy Services Division





London, UK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that it has established a Consultancy Services Division in conjunction with its strategic partner, The Axiom Partnership.

During the course of their day-to-day activities, the team at Byzen Digital engages with technology companies from start-ups to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the globe. With an extensive support team in place at the advisory level, Byzen Digital looks to add value to these companies by offering technical and market advice. As Byzen Digital worked with more and more companies, it became clear that there is a need to offer consultancy services to those companies that have neither the resources nor the experience to best manage certain areas of their business effectively.

Byzen Digital President, Chris Percy, commented, "It is essential that Byzen Digital continues to develop itself, its profile, and its business model and revenue streams, which the new consultancy division contributes to. By leveraging our highly experienced advisory board and our strategic relationship with the Axiom Partnership, we're expanding our reach to innovative companies around the world, to the benefit of Byzen and its clients."

Byzen Digital has already begun working with several companies and is currently in discussions with a number of prospective companies for its consultancy services as well.

One client company is ZEUS, (www.thezeusapp.com), which helps property owners obtain multiple, free, fast and accurate property valuations while simultaneously generating quality leads for agents. ZEUS is a truly unique platform that works for both sales and rentals. Initially focused in and around London, the company is working with Byzen Digital to assist in its development across the UK.

Nick Christoforou, Founder of ZEUS, stated, "I am extremely excited to be able to work with the wealth of experience that Byzen Digital has to offer and I look forward to a very successful relationship with their team."

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organisation focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com



