Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q2 2019

"Our strong second quarter results continue to benefit from the synergies gained through our recent strategic acquisitions and return on internal investments," said Jude Melville, President and CEO. "The team's ability to generate robust loan growth with solid credit quality at attractive yields has been instrumental to our success in the first half of 2019."

On July 23, 2019, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share to the common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2019, same as the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2019, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

Higher Shareholder Returns. Diluted earnings per share were $0.50, annualized return on average assets was 1.30%, and annualized return on average equity was 10.13%, compared to $0.41, 1.09% and 8.62%, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Core earnings per diluted share were $0.48, compared to $0.41 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As adjusted, annualized core return on average assets was 1.26% and annualized core return on average equity was 9.77%, compared to 1.08% and 8.57%, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Continued, Robust Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019 were $1.6 billion, an increase of $56.4 million compared to March 31, 2019. Annualized loan growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 14.2%, compared to 15.1% loan growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 14.9% year to date.

Increased Net Interest Margin. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.19% and 3.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.01% and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 4.02% and 3.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.92% and 3.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Improved Credit Quality. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.84% and 0.71%, respectively, at March 31, 2019, to 0.61% and 0.58% at June 30, 2019. A portion of the improvement was attributable to the charge-off of a single, previously identified, impaired loan, but the majority was related to overall portfolio performance.

Banking Center Sale. Business First successfully sold a banking center located in Mangham, LA resulting in a gain on sale of $593,000 (including net reductions to goodwill and core deposit intangible of $1.3 million).

Financial Condition

June 30, 2019, Compared to March 31, 2019

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Business First had total assets of $2.2 billion, total loans of $1.6 billion, total deposits of $1.7 billion and total shareholders' equity of $277.5 million, compared to $2.1 billion, $1.6 billion, $1.7 billion and $269.1 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.

Book value per common share was $20.77 at June 30, 2019, compared to $20.14 at March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $16.60 at June 30, 2019, compared to $15.86 at March 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.84% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.61% as of June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.71% as of March 31, 2019, to 0.58% as of June 30, 2019. The decreases were partially attributable to the charge-off of the remaining balance ($1.5 million, of which $800,000 was previously reserved) of a single, previously identified, impaired loan; however, irrespective of the charge-off, both metrics improved from the prior quarter.

June 30, 2019, Compared to June 30, 2018

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Business First had total assets of $2.2 billion, total loans of $1.6 billion, total deposits of $1.7 billion and total shareholders' equity of $277.5 million, compared to $1.6 billion, $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion and $210.6 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2018.

Book value per common share was $20.77 at June 30, 2019, compared to $18.26 at June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $16.60 at June 30, 2019, compared to $15.07 at June 30, 2018.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 1.14% as of June 30, 2018, to 0.61% as of June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.93% as of June 30, 2018, to 0.58% as of June 30, 2019. The decreases were mainly attributed to improved credit quality in relation to the size of the loan portfolio and total assets of Business First.

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income was $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $6.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings included the incurrence of $436,000 in noninterest expenses related to acquisition-related activities and a $593,000 gain associated with the sale of a banking center for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, increased to 1.30% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.09% and 8.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increases were largely attributed to growth in net interest income and noninterest income, mainly $1.3 million in Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investment income (of which a large portion was attributable to dividends from a dividend recapitalization) and $593,000 from the sale of a banking center.

As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.26% and 9.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.08% and 8.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.19% and 3.75%, respectively, compared to $19.1 million, 4.01% and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net interest margin was largely attributable to an increase in loan discount accretion, an additional calendar day in the quarter, and higher yielding loans.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $826,000) were 4.02% and 3.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.92% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $432,000) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Cash paydowns associated with an acquired impaired loan relationship accounted for $486,000 of the loan discount accretion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, the increase in net interest margin (excluding loan discount accretion) was partially attributable to an additional calendar day in the quarter but largely attributable to higher yielding loans.

The average annualized yield on the loan portfolio was 5.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 5.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The average annualized yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 5.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by five basis points compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million, compared to $633,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was negatively impacted by the charge-off of the remaining balance of a single, previously identified, impaired loan.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income was $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share was attributed to the overall growth and efficiency of Business First over the past 12 months, as well as the sale of a banking center and increased noninterest income associated with equity investments in SBICs.

Core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $6.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $4.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Notable noncore events impacting earnings included the incurrence of $436,000 in noninterest expenses related to acquisition-related activities and a $593,000 gain associated with the sale of a banking center for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and noninterest expenses of $415,000 related to acquisition-related activities and $118,000 associated with share awards granted to all nonexecutives in connection with Business First Bancshares, Inc.'s listing on NASDAQ for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, increased to 1.30% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from 0.90% and 7.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.26% and 9.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.00% and 8.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net interest income totaled $20.2 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.19% and 3.75%, respectively, compared to $15.0 million, 3.98% and 3.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $826,000) were 4.02% and 3.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.89% and 3.61% (excluding loan discount accretion of $342,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 5.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 39 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was largely attributed to an overall increase in interest rates over the past 12 months and the issuance of $25 million of subordinated debt in December 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million, compared to $474,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. As previously mentioned, the reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was negatively impacted by the charge-off of the remaining balance of a single, previously identified, impaired loan.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 96.46 % 90.93 % 88.15 % 95.86 % 92.82 % Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 12.88 % 12.81 % 12.41 % 12.69 % 12.77 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.57 % 10.37 % 9.95 % 10.75 % 10.78 % Loans Receivable Held for Investment Commercial $ 411,256 $ 389,855 $ 363,640 $ 317,889 $ 298,967 Real Estate: Construction and Land 227,102 211,888 211,054 196,404 204,099 Farmland 47,245 44,066 45,989 26,882 15,173 1-4 Family Residential 278,610 275,610 270,583 234,690 224,986 Multi-family Residential 38,698 39,548 39,273 22,109 22,511 Nonfarm Nonresidential 561,149 550,103 518,660 432,306 399,166 Total Real Estate 1,152,804 1,121,215 1,085,559 912,391 865,935 Consumer 78,513 75,112 79,270 67,679 69,129 Total Loans $ 1,642,573 $ 1,586,182 $ 1,528,469 $ 1,297,959 $ 1,234,031 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 11,818 $ 11,220 $ 10,273 $ 9,756 $ 9,647 Charge-offs - Quarterly (1,565 ) (57 ) (19 ) (33 ) (397 ) Recoveries - Quarterly 48 22 27 47 32 Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly 1,302 633 939 503 474 Balance, End of Period $ 11,603 $ 11,818 $ 11,220 $ 10,273 $ 9,756 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.79 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans 0.09 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans $ 9,363 $ 13,183 $ 11,691 $ 11,341 $ 13,884 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 727 77 1,876 256 130 Total Nonperforming Loans 10,090 13,260 13,567 11,597 14,014 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 2,324 1,683 1,909 1,824 1,273 Other Nonperforming Assets 6 11 11 11 36 Total Other Nonperforming Assets 2,330 1,694 1,920 1,835 1,309 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,420 $ 14,954 $ 15,487 $ 13,432 $ 15,323 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.61 % 0.84 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 1.14 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.58 % 0.71 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.93 %

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.94 $ 0.65 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.50 0.41 0.28 0.33 0.33 0.91 0.62 Dividends per Common Share 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.18 0.14 Book Value per Common Share 20.77 20.14 19.68 18.46 18.26 20.77 18.26 Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Non-GAAP) 16.60 15.86 15.34 15.30 15.07 16.60 15.07 Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,361,482 13,287,560 12,099,659 11,533,374 10,607,369 13,324,725 10,421,185 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 13,740,937 13,653,125 12,521,017 11,993,734 11,064,638 13,704,180 10,878,454 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 13,361,482 13,361,482 13,213,280 11,533,721 11,533,171 13,361,482 11,533,171 Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.09 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.90 % 1.20 % 0.83 % Return on Average Equity 10.13 % 8.62 % 6.03 % 7.37 % 7.75 % 9.38 % 7.35 % Net Interest Margin 4.19 % 4.01 % 4.07 % 4.05 % 3.98 % 4.11 % 3.97 % Net Interest Spread 3.75 % 3.61 % 3.70 % 3.70 % 3.70 % 3.69 % 3.72 % Efficiency Ratio (1) 59.85 % 64.35 % 73.51 % 69.08 % 70.81 % 61.96 % 72.16 % Other Operating Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 8,756 $ 8,552 $ 7,444 $ 7,190 $ 6,524 $ 17,308 $ 13,228 Occupancy and Bank Premises 1,079 1,103 877 914 861 2,182 1,718 Depreciation and Amortization 633 628 484 417 407 1,261 829 Data Processing 576 616 397 395 355 1,192 765 FDIC Assessment Fees 248 150 276 221 331 398 724 Legal and Other Professional Fees 353 318 456 328 509 671 911 Advertising and Promotions 279 327 422 290 298 606 527 Utilities and Communications 323 298 238 294 269 621 541 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 345 345 170 321 322 690 644 Directors' Fees 125 205 92 93 92 330 251 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 72 27 - - 7 99 9 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 235 (254 ) 1,959 138 415 (19 ) 927 Other 1,553 1,475 1,594 1,269 1,635 3,028 2,895 Total Other Expenses $ 14,577 $ 13,790 $ 14,409 $ 11,870 $ 12,025 $ 28,367 $ 23,969 (1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 64,043 $ 52,606 $ 96,072 $ 45,941 $ 45,861 Federal Funds Sold 20,809 30,093 41,836 5,934 32,522 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 294,981 304,122 309,516 243,585 252,139 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 443 753 58 280 - Loans and Lease Receivable 1,642,573 1,586,182 1,528,469 1,297,959 1,234,031 Allowance for Loan Losses (11,603 ) (11,818 ) (11,220 ) (10,273 ) (9,756 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 1,630,970 1,574,364 1,517,249 1,287,686 1,224,275 Premises and Equipment, Net 27,577 27,014 15,114 10,022 10,537 Accrued Interest Receivable 7,957 7,054 8,223 5,188 5,268 Other Equity Securities 11,717 8,508 9,282 10,339 10,064 Other Real Estate Owned 2,324 1,683 1,909 1,824 1,273 Cash Value of Life Insurance 32,223 32,050 31,882 24,442 24,275 Deferred Taxes, Net 2,527 3,077 3,848 4,359 3,888 Goodwill 48,503 49,534 49,488 32,427 32,552 Core Deposit Intangible 7,139 7,655 7,885 4,103 4,234 Other Assets 2,395 2,887 2,534 2,065 2,319 Total Assets $ 2,153,608 $ 2,101,400 $ 2,094,896 $ 1,678,195 $ 1,649,207 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 394,848 $ 396,775 $ 382,354 $ 311,170 $ 305,314 Interest-Bearing 1,308,054 1,347,608 1,351,580 1,042,901 1,024,179 Total Deposits 1,702,902 1,744,383 1,733,934 1,354,071 1,329,493 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 16,096 11,070 12,229 14,310 13,604 Short-Term Borrowings - - - 862 862 Long-Term Borrowings - - - 2,400 2,700 Subordinated Debt 25,000 25,000 25,000 - - Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 108,000 30,000 55,000 85,000 85,000 Accrued Interest Payable 1,924 2,039 1,374 1,336 1,197 Other Liabilities 22,217 19,764 7,301 7,255 5,722 Total Liabilities 1,876,139 1,832,256 1,834,838 1,465,234 1,438,578 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 13,361 13,361 13,213 11,534 11,533 Additional Paid-In Capital 213,823 213,537 212,332 171,345 171,193 Retained Earnings 48,087 42,576 37,982 35,460 32,483 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 2,198 (330 ) (3,469 ) (5,378 ) (4,580 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 277,469 269,144 260,058 212,961 210,629 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,153,608 $ 2,101,400 $ 2,094,896 $ 1,678,195 $ 1,649,207

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,870 $ 22,423 $ 19,778 $ 17,777 $ 16,549 $ 46,293 $ 32,225 Interest and Dividends on Securities 1,829 1,874 1,611 1,386 1,414 3,703 2,837 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 197 290 164 162 128 487 255 Total Interest Income 25,896 24,587 21,553 19,325 18,091 50,483 35,317 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 5,038 4,757 3,853 3,127 2,555 9,795 4,853 Interest on Borrowings 665 710 583 562 560 1,375 988 Total Interest Expense 5,703 5,467 4,436 3,689 3,115 11,170 5,841 Net Interest Income 20,193 19,120 17,117 15,636 14,976 39,313 29,476 Provision for Loan Losses 1,302 633 939 503 474 1,935 948 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 18,891 18,487 16,178 15,133 14,502 37,378 28,528 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 1,034 938 869 695 636 1,972 1,246 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 58 - 7 - - 58 - Other Income 3,127 1,373 1,615 852 1,370 4,500 2,495 Total Other Income 4,219 2,311 2,491 1,547 2,006 6,530 3,741 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 8,756 8,552 7,444 7,190 6,524 17,308 13,228 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 1,884 1,894 1,523 1,522 1,402 3,778 2,820 Other Expenses 3,937 3,344 5,442 3,158 4,099 7,281 7,921 Total Other Expenses 14,577 13,790 14,409 11,870 12,025 28,367 23,969 Income Before Income Taxes 8,533 7,008 4,260 4,810 4,483 15,541 8,300 Provision for Income Taxes 1,690 1,349 815 910 845 3,039 1,554 Net Income $ 6,843 $ 5,659 $ 3,445 $ 3,900 $ 3,638 $ 12,502 $ 6,746

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets Total Loans $ 1,602,087 $ 23,870 5.96 % $ 1,383,526 $ 19,778 5.72 % $ 1,212,977 $ 16,549 5.46 % Securities Available for Sale 303,232 1,829 2.41 % 270,511 1,611 2.38 % 263,108 1,414 2.15 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 23,716 197 3.32 % 27,203 164 2.41 % 29,204 128 1.75 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,929,035 25,896 5.37 % 1,681,240 21,553 5.13 % 1,505,289 18,091 4.81 % Allowance for Loan Losses (11,702 ) (10,451 ) (9,638 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 185,359 156,809 128,544 Total Assets $ 2,102,692 $ 25,896 $ 1,827,598 $ 21,553 $ 1,624,195 $ 18,091 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,335,630 $ 5,038 1.51 % $ 1,138,786 $ 3,853 1.35 % $ 1,014,520 $ 2,555 1.01 % Subordinated Debt 25,000 429 6.86 % 8,333 69 3.31 % - - 0.00 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 36,856 224 2.43 % 82,419 462 2.24 % 94,222 507 2.15 % Other Borrowings 14,390 12 0.33 % 11,466 52 1.81 % 16,220 53 1.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,411,876 5,703 1.62 % 1,241,004 4,436 1.43 % 1,124,962 3,115 1.11 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 396,793 349,915 306,042 Other Liabilities 23,761 8,183 5,427 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 420,554 358,098 311,469 Shareholders' Equity 270,262 228,496 187,764 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,102,692 $ 1,827,598 $ 1,624,195 Net Interest Spread 3.75 % 3.70 % 3.70 % Net Interest Income $ 20,193 $ 17,117 $ 14,976 Net Interest Margin 4.19 % 4.07 % 3.98 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets Total Loans $ 1,575,988 $ 46,293 5.87 % $ 1,195,564 $ 32,225 5.39 % Securities Available for Sale 306,501 3,703 2.42 % 254,104 2,837 2.23 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 31,897 487 3.05 % 33,419 255 1.53 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,914,386 50,483 5.27 % 1,483,087 35,317 4.76 % Allowance for Loan Losses (11,546 ) (9,301 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 186,348 145,688 Total Assets $ 2,089,188 $ 50,483 $ 1,619,474 $ 35,317 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,335,522 $ 9,795 1.47 % $ 1,020,266 $ 4,853 0.95 % Subordinated Debt 25,000 845 6.76 % - - 0.00 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 37,191 505 2.72 % 84,665 880 2.08 % Other Borrowings 13,436 25 0.37 % 18,975 108 1.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,411,149 11,170 1.58 % 1,123,906 5,841 1.04 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 395,304 306,733 Other Liabilities 16,242 5,380 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 411,546 312,113 Shareholders' Equity 266,493 183,455 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,089,188 $ 1,619,474 Net Interest Spread 3.69 % 3.72 % Net Interest Income $ 39,313 $ 29,476 Net Interest Margin 4.11 % 3.97 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Tangible Common Equity Total Shareholders' Equity $ 277,469 $ 269,144 $ 260,058 $ 212,961 $ 210,629 Adjustments: Goodwill (48,503 ) (49,534 ) (49,488 ) (32,427 ) (32,552 ) Core Deposit and Other Intangibles (7,139 ) (7,655 ) (7,885 ) (4,103 ) (4,234 ) Total Tangible Common Equity $ 221,827 $ 211,955 $ 202,685 $ 176,431 $ 173,843 Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 2,153,608 $ 2,101,400 $ 2,094,896 $ 1,678,195 $ 1,649,207 Adjustments: Goodwill (48,503 ) (49,534 ) (49,488 ) (32,427 ) (32,552 ) Core Deposit and Other Intangibles (7,139 ) (7,655 ) (7,885 ) (4,103 ) (4,234 ) Total Tangible Assets $ 2,097,966 $ 2,044,211 $ 2,037,523 $ 1,641,665 $ 1,612,421 Common Shares Outstanding 13,361,482 13,361,482 13,213,280 11,533,721 11,533,171 Book Value per Common Share $ 20.77 $ 20.14 $ 19.68 $ 18.46 $ 18.26 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 16.60 $ 15.86 $ 15.34 $ 15.30 $ 15.07 Common Equity to Total Assets 12.88 % 12.81 % 12.41 % 12.69 % 12.77 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 10.57 % 10.37 % 9.95 % 10.75 % 10.78 %

Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Core Net Income Net Income $ 6,843 $ 5,659 $ 3,445 $ 3,900 $ 3,638 $ 12,502 $ 6,746 Adjustments: (1) Income Sale of Impaired Credit (91 ) - (87 ) - - (91 ) - Tax Impact 19 - 18 - - 19 - (Gains) Losses on Former Bank Premises and Equipment - - (494 ) 139 - - - Tax Impact - - 104 (29 ) - - - (Gains) Losses on Sale of Securities (58 ) - (7 ) - - (58 ) - Tax Impact 12 - 1 - - 12 - (Gains) Losses on Sale of Banking Center (593 ) - - - - (593 ) - Tax Impact 125 - - - - 125 - Expense Employee Share Awards - NASDAQ Listing - - - - 118 - 118 Tax Impact - - - - (25 ) - (25 ) Acquisition-Related Expenses 436 (50 ) 2,132 509 415 386 927 Tax Impact (91 ) 16 (410 ) (90 ) (68 ) (75 ) (123 ) Core Net Income $ 6,602 $ 5,625 $ 4,702 $ 4,429 $ 4,078 $ 12,227 $ 7,643 Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,361,482 13,287,560 12,099,659 11,533,374 10,607,369 13,324,725 10,421,185 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 13,740,937 13,653,125 12,521,017 11,993,734 11,064,638 13,704,180 10,878,454 Earnings per Share - Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.94 $ 0.65 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.91 $ 0.62 Core Earnings per Share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.89 $ 0.70 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 2,102,692 $ 2,075,683 $ 1,827,598 $ 1,666,117 $ 1,624,195 $ 2,089,188 $ 1,619,474 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 270,262 $ 262,681 $ 228,496 $ 211,631 $ 187,764 $ 266,493 $ 183,455 Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.09 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.90 % 1.20 % 0.83 % Return on Average Equity 10.13 % 8.62 % 6.03 % 7.37 % 7.75 % 9.38 % 7.35 % Core Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.17 % 0.94 % Core Return on Average Equity 9.77 % 8.57 % 8.23 % 8.37 % 8.69 % 9.18 % 8.33 % Core Efficiency Ratio Noninterest Expense 14,577 13,790 14,409 11,870 12,025 28,367 23,969 Core Adjustments (436 ) 50 (2,132 ) (509 ) (533 ) (386 ) (1,045 ) Net Interest and Noninterest Income (2) 24,354 21,431 19,601 17,183 16,982 45,785 33,217 Core Adjustments (684 ) - (581 ) 139 - (684 ) - Core Efficiency Ratio 59.74 % 64.58 % 64.55 % 65.59 % 67.67 % 62.04 % 69.01 % Net Interest Income Net Interest Income $ 20,193 $ 19,120 $ 17,117 $ 15,636 $ 14,976 $ 39,313 $ 29,476 Adjustments: Discount Accretion (826 ) (432 ) (283 ) (268 ) (342 ) (1,258 ) (727 ) Net Interest Income Excluding Loan Discount Accretion $ 19,367 $ 18,688 $ 16,834 $ 15,368 $ 14,634 $ 38,055 $ 28,749 Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 1,929,035 $ 1,904,870 $ 1,681,240 $ 1,543,820 $ 1,505,289 $ 1,914,386 $ 1,483,087 Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Discount Accretion (3) 4.02 % 3.92 % 4.01 % 3.98 % 3.89 % 3.98 % 3.88 % Net Interest Spread Excluding Loan Discount Accretion 3.58 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.63 % (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible acquisition-related expenses, utilized were 21% for 2019 and 2018. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (3) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.

