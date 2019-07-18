Quantcast

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million, Increases Dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share

July 18, 2019


BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) (the "Corporation"), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and $14.7 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Reform"), due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program (the "Incentive Program"), and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and $17.0 million, or $0.83 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation's performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

"We continue to execute on our strategy as reflected in our second quarter results," commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, "Despite the challenges of a flat yield curve and an increasingly competitive market for loans and deposits, we continue to produce solid results in both the Bank and Wealth businesses without compromising on the execution of longer term vision as demonstrated by our ongoing investments in talent and technology."

Mr. Leto then continued, "I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of 4%, making this the ninth consecutive year the Corporation has raised its dividend."

The Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable September 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations - Second Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2019

  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.8 million, compared to net income of $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision") for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income increased $968 thousand, total noninterest expense decreased $4.5 million, and income tax expense increased $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.



    On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $14.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation's performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.3 million as compared to $2.1 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $35.4 million, a decrease of $182 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included an increase of $1.5 million in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by an increase of $749 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and a decrease of $586 thousand of interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2019.



    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.6 million over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the linked quarter. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $120.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.



    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter, decreasing $55 thousand. Average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $46.5 million over the linked quarter and experienced a 13 basis point decrease in tax-equivalent yield.



    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter, increasing $25 thousand. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $15.0 million over the linked quarter and experienced a 7 basis point tax-equivalent yield decrease.



    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $586 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings decreased $89.1 million coupled with a 34 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.



  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 3.75% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 3.54% for the linked quarter. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume increases of interest-bearing deposits as discussed above. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



  • Noninterest income of $20.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $968 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.1 million, $433 thousand, and $205 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, and other operating income, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $730 thousand in capital markets revenue.



  • Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $4.5 million as compared to $39.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to decreases of $3.9 million and $849 thousand in salaries and wages and employee benefits, respectively, largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019.



  • The Provision decreased $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.6 million, as compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, net loan and lease charge-offs of $1.1 million represented a $1.5 million, or 58.3%, decrease from the first quarter of 2019. Contributing to net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 was $554 thousand in charge-offs recorded in conjunction with the sale of a group of nonperforming loans. The decrease in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was primarily related to the partial charge-off of a single commercial credit recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The effect of the decrease in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was partially offset by increases in certain qualitative factors used in the allowance for loan and lease losses (the "Allowance") calculation.



  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 21.18% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily related to a $97 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Results of Operations -Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $14.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $705 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $146 thousand, total noninterest expense decreased $648 thousand, and income tax expense increased $516 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



    On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $17.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation's performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.6 million, a decrease of $705 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $36.7 million, a decrease of $687 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.3 million as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $35.4 million, an increase of $244 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $3.9 million and $507 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, as well as decreases of $628 thousand and $230 thousand in interest paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively.  These increases to tax-equivalent net interest income were partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases increased $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average loans and leases for the second quarter of 2019 increased $170.9 million from the same period in 2018 and experienced an 11 basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.



    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities increased $507 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $35.3 million as compared to the same period in 2018 and experienced a 22 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase.



    Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $628 thousand and $221 thousand, respectively as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings and average long-term FHLB advances decreased $136.8 million and $49.6 million, respectively, offset by a 17 and 13 basis point increase in the rate paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018.



    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $5.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 67 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $305.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.



  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 3.81% for the same period in 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.43% and 3.58% for three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume increases of interest-bearing deposits as discussed above. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



  • Noninterest income of $20.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $146 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Increases of $852 thousand and $224 thousand in fees for wealth management services and net gain on sale of loans, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $616 thousand and $205 thousand of capital markets revenue and insurance commissions, respectively.



  • Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $648 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.1 million and $448 thousand in due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses and other operating expenses, respectively. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases of $798 thousand, $499 thousand, $440 thousand, and $428 thousand in salaries and wages, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, employee benefits, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively.



  • The Provision decreased $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.6 million, as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in Provision was related to the smaller volume of loan and lease growth during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net loan and lease growth during the second quarter of 2019 totaled $11.2 million, as compared to $83.7 million for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs of loans and leases decreased by $340 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 21.18% as compared to 20.21% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to a $94 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation as well as the re-measurement of deferred tax items related to Tax Reform.

Financial Condition - June 30, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

  • Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $4.74 billion, an increase of $84.1 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $107.5 million increase in portfolio loans and leases, a $61.3 million increase in other assets, and $43.1 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of June 30, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a recently adopted accounting pronouncement. The $61.3 million increase in other assets was primarily due to a $31.7 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in available for sale investment securities of $149.3 million.



  • Available for sale investment securities as of June 30, 2019 totaled $588.1 million, a decrease of $149.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily related to the maturing of $200.0 million short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by a $59.1 million increase in mortgage-backed securities.



  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.53 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased by $107.5 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.1%. Increases of $98.4 million, $18.3 million, $11.7 million, $8.6 million and $2.5 million in commercial mortgages, leases, residential mortgages, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $28.5 million and $3.5 million in construction loans and home equity loans and lines, respectively.



  • The Allowance as of June 30, 2019 was $21.2 million, or 0.60% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.68% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 1.00% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



  • Deposits of $3.63 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased $33.3 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $104.0 million, $80.4 million, $45.0 million, $39.3 million, and $16.7 million in money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, noninterest bearing deposits, and savings accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $212.1 million and $40.0 million in in wholesale time deposits and retail time deposits, respectively.



  • Borrowings of $376.1 million as of June 30, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $51.8 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $44.5 million decrease in short-term borrowings.



  • Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage totaled $14.82 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.39 billion from December 31, 2018.



  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of June 30, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation's underlying assumptions. The words "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "likely," "possibly," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "estimate," "target," "potentially," "promising," "probably," "outlook," "predict," "contemplate," "continue," "plan," "forecast," "project," "are optimistic," "are looking," "are looking forward" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation's actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made.  The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:   Frank Leto, President, CEO
    610-581-4730
    Mike Harrington, CFO
    610-526-2466

 

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,

2019		   March 31,

2019		   December 31,

2018		   September 30,

2018		   June 30,

2018		   June 30,

2019		   June 30,

2018
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 49,643     $ 29,449     $ 34,357     $ 35,233     $ 39,924          
Investment securities 606,844     578,629     753,628     545,320     547,088          
Loans held for sale 6,333     2,884     1,749     4,111     4,204          
Portfolio loans and leases 3,534,665     3,523,514     3,427,154     3,381,475     3,389,501          
Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") (21,182 )   (20,616 )   (19,426 )   (18,684 )   (19,398 )        
Goodwill and other intangible assets 205,050     206,006     207,467     208,165     208,139          
Total assets 4,736,565     4,631,993     4,652,485     4,388,442     4,394,203          
Deposits - interest-bearing 2,691,502     2,755,307     2,697,468     2,522,863     2,466,529          
Deposits - non-interest-bearing 940,911     882,310     901,619     834,363     892,386          
Short-term borrowings 207,828     124,214     252,367     226,498     227,059          
Long-term FHLB advances 47,941     55,407     55,374     72,841     87,808          
Subordinated notes 98,616     98,571     98,526     98,482     98,491          
Jr. subordinated debentures 21,665     21,622     21,580     21,538     21,497          
Total liabilities 4,146,410     4,056,886     4,087,781     3,837,017     3,851,700          
Total shareholders' equity 590,155     575,107     564,704     551,425     542,503          
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 37,843     32,742     38,957     37,467     37,215     35,306     37,627  
Investment securities 587,518     569,915     554,265     546,998     549,249     578,765     542,398  
Loans held for sale 3,353     1,214     2,005     4,932     4,413     2,289     3,635  
Portfolio loans and leases 3,520,866     3,476,525     3,397,479     3,374,767     3,348,926     3,498,818     3,318,812  
Total interest-earning assets 4,149,580     4,080,396     3,992,706     3,964,164     3,939,803     4,115,178     3,902,472  
Goodwill and intangible assets 205,593     206,716     207,893     207,880     208,039     206,152     206,790  
Total assets 4,651,625     4,545,129     4,413,000     4,376,148     4,344,541     4,598,672     4,295,637  
Deposits - interest-bearing 2,794,854     2,674,194     2,602,412     2,493,213     2,489,296     2,734,857     2,464,618  
Short-term borrowings 68,529     157,652     128,429     208,201     205,323     112,844     189,019  
Long-term FHLB advances 52,397     55,385     67,363     81,460     102,023     53,883     112,911  
Subordinated notes 98,587     98,542     98,497     98,457     98,463     98,564     98,447  
Jr. subordinated debentures 21,637     21,595     21,553     21,511     21,470     21,616     21,450  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,036,004     3,007,368     2,918,254     2,902,842     2,916,575     3,021,764     2,886,445  
Total liabilities 4,070,160     3,973,043     3,856,694     3,828,241     3,810,640     4,021,870     3,769,498  
Total shareholders' equity 581,465     572,086     556,306     547,907     533,901     576,802     526,139  

 

  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,

2019		   March 31,

2019		   December 31,

2018		   September 30,

2018		   June 30,

2018		   June 30,

2019		   June 30,

2018
Income Statement                          
Net interest income $ 36,611     $ 37,647     $ 37,987     $ 36,729     $ 37,316     $ 74,258     $ 74,755  
Provision for loan and lease losses 1,627     3,736     2,362     664     3,137     5,363     4,167  
Noninterest income 20,221     19,253     18,097     18,274     20,075     39,474     39,611  
Noninterest expense 35,188     39,724     34,845     33,592     35,836     74,912     71,866  
Income tax expense 4,239     2,764     1,746     4,066     3,723     7,003     8,353  
Net income 15,778     10,676     17,131     16,681     14,695     26,454     29,980  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 )   (1 )   (5 )   (1 )   7     (8 )   6  
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 15,785     10,677     17,136     16,682     14,688     26,462     29,974  
Basic earnings per share 0.78     0.53     0.85     0.82     0.73     1.31     1.48  
Diluted earnings per share 0.78     0.53     0.84     0.82     0.72     1.31     1.47  
Net income (core) (1) 15,785     14,230     17,167     17,140     17,031     30,015     36,313  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.78     0.71     0.85     0.85     0.84     1.49     1.80  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.78     0.70     0.84     0.84     0.83     1.48     1.78  
Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26     0.25     0.25     0.25     0.22     0.51     0.44  
Profitability Indicators                          
Return on average assets 1.36 %   0.95 %   1.54 %   1.51 %   1.36 %   1.16 %   1.41 %
Return on average equity 10.89 %   7.57 %   12.22 %   12.08 %   11.03 %   9.25 %   11.49 %
Return on tangible equity(1) 17.62 %   12.65 %   20.37 %   20.25 %   18.90 %   15.18 %   19.77 %
Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 17.62 %   16.59 %   20.40 %   20.78 %   21.78 %   17.11 %   23.76 %
Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.36 %   1.27 %   1.54 %   1.55 %   1.57 %   1.32 %   1.70 %
Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.89 %   10.09 %   12.24 %   12.41 %   12.79 %   10.49 %   13.92 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.55 %   3.75 %   3.79 %   3.69 %   3.81 %   3.65 %   3.87 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 60.23 %   60.26 %   60.35 %   58.75 %   55.57 %   60.25 %   54.85 %
Share Data                          
Closing share price $ 37.32     $ 36.13     $ 34.40     $ 46.90     $ 46.30          
Book value per common share $ 29.31     $ 28.52     $ 28.01     $ 27.18     $ 26.80          
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.16     $ 18.34     $ 17.75     $ 16.95     $ 16.55          
Price / book value 127.33 %   126.68 %   122.81 %   172.55 %   172.76 %        
Price / tangible book value 194.78 %   197.00 %   193.80 %   276.70 %   279.74 %        
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,244,409     20,271,661     20,321,283     20,438,376     20,413,578     20,256,469     20,427,792  
Shares outstanding, end of period 20,131,854     20,167,729     20,163,816     20,291,416     20,242,893          
Wealth Management Information:                          
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 14,815,298     $ 14,736,512     $ 13,429,544     $ 13,913,265     $ 13,404,723          
Fees for wealth management services $ 11,510     $ 10,392     $ 11,017     $ 10,343     $ 10,658          

 

  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,

2019		   March 31,

2019		   December 31,

2018		   September 30,

2018		   June 30,

2018		   June 30,

2019		   June 30,

2018
Capital Ratios(3)                          
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                          
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.71 %   11.30 %   11.42 %   11.55 %   11.34 %        
Total capital to RWA 12.29 %   11.87 %   11.99 %   12.10 %   11.91 %        
Tier I leverage ratio 9.61 %   9.48 %   9.48 %   9.47 %   9.49 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.58 %   9.34 %   8.95 %   9.29 %   9.27 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.71 %   11.30 %   11.42 %   11.55 %   11.34 %        
                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                          
Tier I capital to RWA 11.01 %   10.72 %   10.92 %   10.90 %   10.46 %        
Total capital to RWA 14.30 %   14.00 %   14.30 %   14.33 %   13.87 %        
Tier I leverage ratio 9.04 %   8.99 %   9.06 %   8.94 %   8.75 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.51 %   8.35 %   8.05 %   8.23 %   8.00 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.43 %   10.14 %   10.32 %   10.29 %   9.86 %        
                           
Asset Quality Indicators                          
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 1,061     $ 2,546     $ 1,620     $ 1,378     $ 1,401     $ 3,607     $ 3,578  
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 12,179     $ 19,283     $ 12,820     $ 8,990     $ 9,448          
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 155     84     417     529     531          
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 12,334     $ 19,367     $ 13,237     $ 9,519     $ 9,979          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 8,224     $ 8,489     $ 7,765     $ 4,906     $ 6,749          
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 9,466     6,432     5,464     9,145     10,378          
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due                          
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 17,690     $ 14,921     $ 13,229     $ 14,051     $ 17,127          
                           
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.50 %   0.42 %   0.39 %   0.42 %   0.50 %        
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.27 %   0.18 %   0.16 %   0.27 %   0.31 %        
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.12 %   0.30 %   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.21 %   0.22 %
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.34 %   0.55 %   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.28 %        
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.35 %   0.55 %   0.39 %   0.28 %   0.29 %        
NPAs / total assets 0.26 %   0.42 %   0.28 %   0.22 %   0.23 %        
ALLL / NPLs 173.92 %   106.91 %   151.53 %   207.83 %   205.31 %        
ALLL / portfolio loans 0.60 %   0.59 %   0.57 %   0.55 %   0.57 %        
ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 0.68 %   0.68 %   0.67 %   0.68 %   0.71 %        
(Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.00 %   1.03 %   1.08 %   1.28 %   1.35 %        
                           
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 4,190     $ 4,057     $ 1,217     $ 1,208     $ 1,044          
TDRs in compliance with modified terms 5,141     5,149     9,745     4,316     4,117          
Total TDRs $ 9,331     $ 9,206     $ 10,962     $ 5,524     $ 5,161          
  • Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
  • Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
  • Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.

    • Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)

    (dollars in thousands)

      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    Assets                  
    Cash and due from banks $ 13,742     $ 13,656     $ 14,099     $ 10,121     $ 7,318  
    Interest-bearing deposits with banks 49,643     29,449     34,357     35,233     39,924  
    Cash and cash equivalents 63,385     43,105     48,456     45,354     47,242  
    Investment securities, available for sale 588,119     559,983     737,442     528,064     531,075  
    Investment securities, held to maturity 10,209     10,457     8,684     8,916     7,838  
    Investment securities, trading 8,516     8,189     7,502     8,340     8,175  
    Loans held for sale 6,333     2,884     1,749     4,111     4,204  
    Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,088,849     3,032,270     2,885,251     2,752,160     2,700,815  
    Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 445,816     491,244     541,903     629,315     688,686  
    Total portfolio loans and leases 3,534,665     3,523,514     3,427,154     3,381,475     3,389,501  
    Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases (21,076 )   (20,519 )   (19,329 )   (18,612 )   (19,181 )
    Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases (106 )   (97 )   (97 )   (72 )   (217 )
    Total allowance for loan and lease losses (21,182 )   (20,616 )   (19,426 )   (18,684 )   (19,398 )
    Net portfolio loans and leases 3,513,483     3,502,898     3,407,728     3,362,791     3,370,103  
    Premises and equipment 68,092     67,279     65,648     63,281     54,185  
    Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,116     43,985              
    Accrued interest receivable 13,312     13,123     12,585     13,232     13,115  
    Mortgage servicing rights 4,744     4,910     5,047     5,328     5,511  
    Bank owned life insurance 58,437     58,138     57,844     57,543     57,243  
    Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 14,677     10,526     14,530     14,678     16,678  
    Goodwill 184,012     184,012     184,012     183,864     183,162  
    Intangible assets 21,038     21,994     23,455     24,301     24,977  
    Other investments 16,517     16,526     16,526     16,529     16,774  
    Other assets 122,575     83,984     61,277     52,110     53,921  
    Total assets $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993     $ 4,652,485     $ 4,388,442     $ 4,394,203  
                       
    Liabilities                  
    Deposits                  
    Noninterest-bearing $ 940,911     $ 882,310     $ 901,619     $ 834,363     $ 892,386  
    Interest-bearing 2,691,502     2,755,307     2,697,468     2,522,863     2,466,529  
    Total deposits 3,632,413     3,637,617     3,599,087     3,357,226     3,358,915  
    Short-term borrowings 207,828     124,214     252,367     226,498     227,059  
    Long-term FHLB advances 47,941     55,407     55,374     72,841     87,808  
    Subordinated notes 98,616     98,571     98,526     98,482     98,491  
    Jr. subordinated debentures 21,665     21,622     21,580     21,538     21,497  
    Operating lease liabilities 47,393     48,224              
    Accrued interest payable 8,244     8,674     6,652     7,193     5,230  
    Other liabilities 82,310     62,557     54,195     53,239     52,700  
    Total liabilities 4,146,410     4,056,886     4,087,781     3,837,017     3,851,700  
                       
    Shareholders' equity                  
    Common stock 24,583     24,577     24,545     24,533     24,453  
    Paid-in capital in excess of par value 376,652     375,655     374,010     373,205     372,227  
    Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (78,583 )   (76,974 )   (75,883 )   (70,437 )   (68,943 )
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,700     (3,278 )   (7,513 )   (13,402 )   (11,191 )
    Retained earnings 266,496     255,813     250,230     238,204     226,634  
    Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 590,848     575,793     565,389     552,103     543,180  
    Noncontrolling interest (693 )   (686 )   (685 )   (678 )   (677 )
    Total shareholders' equity 590,155     575,107     564,704     551,425     542,503  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993     $ 4,652,485     $ 4,388,442     $ 4,394,203  

    Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)

    (dollars in thousands)

      Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    Commercial mortgages $ 1,755,798     $ 1,746,695     $ 1,657,436     $ 1,618,493     $ 1,613,721  
    Home equity loans and lines 203,852     204,791     207,351     207,806     206,429  
    Residential mortgages 506,093     502,379     494,355     467,402     449,060  
    Construction 152,554     159,761     181,078     178,493     190,874  
    Total real estate loans 2,618,297     2,613,626     2,540,220     2,472,194     2,460,084  
    Commercial & Industrial 704,167     705,701     695,584     722,999     745,306  
    Consumer 49,335     47,821     46,814     47,809     51,462  
    Leases 162,866     156,366     144,536     138,473     132,649  
    Total non-real estate loans and leases 916,368     909,888     886,934     909,281     929,417  
    Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,534,665     $ 3,523,514     $ 3,427,154     $ 3,381,475     $ 3,389,501  

     

      Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    Commercial mortgages $ 6,072     $ 5,558     $ 2,568     $ 735     $ 1,011  
    Home equity loans and lines 49     6,904     3,616     1,933     2,323  
    Residential mortgages 701     2,863     3,452     2,770     2,647  
    Construction             291      
    Total nonperforming real estate loans 6,822     15,325     9,636     5,729     5,980  
    Commercial & Industrial 4,495     2,965     2,101     1,782     1,585  
    Consumer 60     80     108     117      
    Leases 802     913     975     1,362     1,882  
    Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 5,357     3,958     3,184     3,261     3,468  
    Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 12,179     $ 19,283     $ 12,820     $ 8,990     $ 9,448  

     

      Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    Commercial mortgage $ (3 )   $ 1,373     $ 249     $ 56     $ 13  
    Home equity loans and lines 180     46     107         199  
    Residential 339     329     304     (12 )   (1 )
    Construction (1 )   (1 )           (1 )
    Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 515     1,747     660     44     210  
    Commercial & Industrial (18 )   391     298     304     467  
    Consumer 119     94     147     71     41  
    Leases 445     314     515     959     683  
    Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 546     799     960     1,334     1,191  
     Total net charge-offs $ 1,061     $ 2,546     $ 1,620     $ 1,378     $ 1,401  

     

      Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    U.S. Treasury securities $ 101     $ 100     $ 200,013     $ 100     $ 100  
    Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 192,799     186,746     195,855     190,453     183,256  
    State & political subdivisions - tax-free 6,700     8,468     11,162     15,629     17,254  
    State & political subdivisions - taxable 170     170     170     170     171  
    Mortgage-backed securities 348,975     322,913     289,890     284,421     292,563  
    Collateralized mortgage obligations 38,724     40,486     39,252     36,193     36,634  
    Other debt securities 650     1,100     1,100     1,098     1,097  
    Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 588,119     $ 559,983     $ 737,442     $ 528,064     $ 531,075  

     

      Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    U.S. Treasury securities $ 1     $     $ (13 )   $     $  
    Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 275     (1,334 )   (2,749 )   (5,881 )   (4,594 )
    State & political subdivisions - tax-free 8     (5 )   (39 )   (90 )   (57 )
    State & political subdivisions - taxable         (1 )   (1 )   (1 )
    Mortgage-backed securities 3,364     (696 )   (4,186 )   (7,584 )   (6,141 )
    Collateralized mortgage obligations 89     (510 )   (898 )   (1,618 )   (1,443 )
    Other debt securities             (2 )   (3 )
    Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 3,737     $ (2,545 )   $ (7,886 )   $ (15,176 )   $ (12,239 )

     

      Deposits
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018
    Interest-bearing deposits:                  
    Interest-bearing demand $ 745,134     $ 664,683     $ 664,749     $ 578,243     $ 617,258  
    Money market 966,596     961,348     862,644     812,027     814,530  
    Savings 263,830     265,613     247,081     286,266     291,858  
    Retail time deposits 502,745     531,522     542,702     561,123     536,287  
    Wholesale non-maturity deposits 100,047     47,744     55,031     24,040     36,826  
    Wholesale time deposits 113,150     284,397     325,261     261,164     169,770  
    Total interest-bearing deposits 2,691,502     2,755,307     2,697,468     2,522,863     2,466,529  
    Noninterest-bearing deposits 940,911     882,310     901,619     834,363     892,386  
    Total deposits $ 3,632,413     $ 3,637,617     $ 3,599,087     $ 3,357,226     $ 3,358,915  



    Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)

    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

      For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018
    Interest income:                          
    Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 44,783     $ 44,837     $ 44,157     $ 42,103     $ 41,689     $ 89,620     $ 82,378  
    Interest on cash and cash equivalents 73     132     83     64     64     205     117  
    Interest on investment securities 3,532     3,499     3,294     3,066     3,001     7,031     5,793  
    Total interest income 48,388     48,468     47,534     45,233     44,754     96,856     88,288  
    Interest expense:                          
    Interest on deposits 9,655     8,097     7,048     5,533     4,499     17,752     7,971  
    Interest on short-term borrowings 357     943     681     1,096     985     1,300     1,615  
    Interest on FHLB advances 269     278     331     394     490     547     1,052  
    Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 352     358     342     337     321     710     609  
    Interest on subordinated notes 1,144     1,145     1,145     1,144     1,143     2,289     2,286  
    Total interest expense 11,777     10,821     9,547     8,504     7,438     22,598     13,533  
    Net interest income 36,611     37,647     37,987     36,729     37,316     74,258     74,755  
    Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision") 1,627     3,736     2,362     664     3,137     5,363     4,167  
    Net interest income after Provision 34,984     33,911     35,625     36,065     34,179     68,895     70,588  
    Noninterest income:                          
    Fees for wealth management services 11,510     10,392     11,017     10,343     10,658     21,902     20,966  
    Insurance commissions 1,697     1,672     1,459     1,754     1,902     3,369     3,595  
    Capital markets revenue 1,489     2,219     1,367     710     2,105     3,708     2,771  
    Service charges on deposits 852     808     798     726     752     1,660     1,465  
    Loan servicing and other fees 553     609     539     559     475     1,162     1,161  
    Net gain on sale of loans 752     319     1,606     631     528     1,071     1,046  
    Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale                         7  
    Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned     (24 )   3     5     111     (24 )   287  
    Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 316     411     305     375     510     727     941  
    Other operating income 3,052     2,847     1,003     3,171     3,034     5,899     7,372  
    Total noninterest income 20,221     19,253     18,097     18,274     20,075     39,474     39,611  
    Noninterest expense:                          
    Salaries and wages 17,038     20,901     17,921     16,528     16,240     37,939     32,222  
    Employee benefits 3,317     4,166     2,977     3,356     2,877     7,483     6,585  
    Occupancy and bank premises 3,125     3,252     3,135     2,717     2,697     6,377     5,747  
    Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,568     2,389     2,370     2,070     2,069     4,957     3,967  
    Advertising 504     415     540     349     369     919     830  
    Amortization of intangible assets 956     938     997     891     889     1,894     1,768  
    Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 10     17     101     (23 )   (1 )   27     (51 )
    Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses             389     3,053         7,372  
    Professional fees 1,316     1,320     1,526     997     932     2,636     1,680  
    Pennsylvania bank shares tax 513     409     374     472     473     922     946  
    Data processing 1,303     1,320     1,340     1,155     1,252     2,623     2,447  
    Other operating expenses 4,538     4,597     3,564     4,691     4,986     9,135     8,353  
    Total noninterest expense 35,188     39,724     34,845     33,592     35,836     74,912     71,866  
    Income before income taxes 20,017     13,440     18,877     20,747     18,418     33,457     38,333  
    Income tax expense 4,239     2,764     1,746     4,066     3,723     7,003     8,353  
    Net income $ 15,778     $ 10,676     $ 17,131     $ 16,681     $ 14,695     $ 26,454     $ 29,980  
    Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 )   (1 )   (5 )   (1 )   7     (8 )   6  
    Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 15,785     $ 10,677     $ 17,136     $ 16,682     $ 14,688     $ 26,462     $ 29,974  
                               
    Per share data:                          
    Weighted average shares outstanding 20,144,651     20,168,498     20,225,993     20,270,706     20,238,852     20,156,509     20,221,010  
    Dilutive common shares 99,758     103,163     95,290     167,670     174,726     99,960     206,782  
    Weighted average diluted shares 20,244,409     20,271,661     20,321,283     20,438,376     20,413,578     20,256,469     20,427,792  
    Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.85     $ 0.82     $ 0.73     $ 1.31     $ 1.48  
    Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.84     $ 0.82     $ 0.72     $ 1.31     $ 1.47  
    Dividends paid or accrued per share $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.22     $ 0.51     $ 0.44  
    Effective tax rate 21.18 %   20.57 %   9.25 %   19.60 %   20.21 %   20.93 %   21.79 %

    Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

      For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
      June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018   June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
    (dollars in thousands) Average

    Balance    		   Interest

    Income/

    Expense    		   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		 Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		 Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		 Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		 Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		   Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid    		 Average Balance   Interest Income/ Expense   Average Rates

    Earned/ Paid
    Assets:                                                                                                                  
    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 37,843   $ 73   0.77 % $ 32,742   $ 132   1.64 % $ 38,957   $ 83   0.85 % $ 37,467   $ 64   0.68 % $ 37,215   $ 64   0.69 %   $ 35,306   $ 205   1.17 % $ 37,627   $ 117   0.63 %
    Investment securities - available for sale:                                            
    Taxable 560,999   3,400   2.43 % 543,687   3,363   2.51 % 524,117   3,075   2.33 % 514,360   2,910   2.24 % 514,966   2,843   2.21 %   552,391   6,763   2.47 % 506,887   5,472   2.18 %
    Tax-exempt 7,530   43   2.29 % 9,795   55   2.28 % 13,184   70   2.11 % 16,056   83   2.05 % 18,215   93   2.05 %   8,656   98   2.28 % 19,352   193   2.01 %
    Total investment securities - available for sale 568,529   3,443   2.43 % 553,482   3,418   2.50 % 537,301   3,145   2.32 % 530,416   2,993   2.24 % 533,181   2,936   2.21 %   561,047   6,861   2.47 % 526,239   5,665   2.17 %
                                                 
    Investment securities - held to maturity 10,417   71   2.73 % 8,804   67   3.09 % 8,761   63   2.85 % 8,378   55   2.60 % 7,866   58   2.96 %   9,615   138   2.89 % 7,889   116   2.97 %
    Investment securities - trading 8,572   24   1.12 % 7,629   22   1.17 % 8,203   96   4.64 % 8,204   30   1.45 % 8,202   22   1.08 %   8,103   46   1.14 % 8,270   43   1.05 %
                                                 
    Loans and leases * 3,524,219   44,903   5.11 % 3,477,739   44,958   5.24 % 3,399,484   44,274   5.17 % 3,379,699   42,214   4.96 % 3,353,339   41,782   5.00 %   3,501,107   89,861   5.18 % 3,322,447   82,536   5.01 %
    Total interest-earning assets 4,149,580   48,514   4.69 % 4,080,396   48,597   4.83 % 3,992,706   47,661   4.74 % 3,964,164   45,356   4.54 % 3,939,803   44,862   4.57 %   4,115,178   97,111   4.76 % 3,902,472   88,477   4.57 %
                                                 
    Cash and due from banks 13,725       14,414       13,962       7,587       7,153         14,068       8,916      
    Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (20,844 )     (19,887 )     (18,625 )     (19,467 )     (18,043 )       (20,368 )     (17,837 )    
    Other assets 509,164       470,206       424,957       423,864       415,628         489,794       402,086      
    Total assets $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129       $ 4,413,000       $ 4,376,148       $ 4,344,541         $ 4,598,672       $ 4,295,637      
                                                 
    Liabilities:                                            
    Interest-bearing deposits:                                            
    Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 1,928,755   $ 5,040   1.05 % $ 1,798,103   $ 3,764   0.85 % $ 1,704,065   $ 2,883   0.67 % $ 1,695,214   $ 2,425   0.57 % $ 1,722,328   $ 2,073   0.48 %   $ 1,863,790   $ 8,804   0.95 % $ 1,701,732   $ 3,552   0.42 %
    Wholesale deposits 345,782   2,143   2.49 % 342,696   2,012   2.38 % 346,134   1,986   2.28 % 256,347   1,329   2.06 % 233,714   973   1.67 %   344,247   4,155   2.43 % 232,508   1,706   1.48 %
    Retail time deposits 520,317   2,472   1.91 % 533,395   2,321   1.76 % 552,213   2,179   1.57 % 541,652   1,779   1.30 % 533,254   1,453   1.09 %   526,820   4,793   1.83 % 530,378   2,713   1.03 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits 2,794,854   9,655   1.39 % 2,674,194   8,097   1.23 % 2,602,412   7,048   1.07 % 2,493,213   5,533   0.88 % 2,489,296   4,499   0.72 %   2,734,857   17,752   1.31 % 2,464,618   7,971   0.65 %
    Borrowings:                                            
    Short-term borrowings 68,529   357   2.09 % 157,652   943   2.43 % 128,429   681   2.10 % 208,201   1,096   2.09 % 205,323   985   1.92 %   112,844   1,300   2.32 % 189,019   1,615   1.72 %
    Long-term FHLB advances 52,397   269   2.06 % 55,385   278   2.04 % 67,363   331   1.95 % 81,460   394   1.92 % 102,023   490   1.93 %   53,883   547   2.05 % 112,911   1,052   1.88 %
    Subordinated notes 98,587   1,144   4.65 % 98,542   1,145   4.71 % 98,497   1,145   4.61 % 98,457   1,144   4.61 % 98,463   1,143   4.66 %   98,564   2,289   4.68 % 98,447   2,286   4.68 %
    Jr. subordinated debt 21,637   352   6.53 % 21,595   358   6.72 % 21,553   342   6.30 % 21,511   337   6.22 % 21,470   321   6.00 %   21,616   710   6.62 % 21,450   609   5.73 %
    Total borrowings 241,150   2,122   3.53 % 333,174   2,724   3.32 % 315,842   2,499   3.14 % 409,629   2,971   2.88 % 427,279   2,939   2.76 %   286,907   4,846   3.41 % 421,827   5,562   2.66 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,036,004   11,777   1.56 % 3,007,368   10,821   1.46 % 2,918,254   9,547   1.30 % 2,902,842   8,504   1.16 % 2,916,575   7,438   1.02 %   3,021,764   22,598   1.51 % 2,886,445   13,533   0.95 %
    Noninterest-bearing deposits 909,945       871,726       878,047       866,314       841,676         890,941       840,571      
    Other liabilities 124,211       93,949       60,393       59,085       52,389         109,165       42,482      
    Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,034,156       965,675       938,440       925,399       894,065         1,000,106       883,053      
    Total liabilities 4,070,160       3,973,043       3,856,694       3,828,241       3,810,640         4,021,870       3,769,498      
    Shareholders' equity 581,465       572,086       556,306       547,907       533,901         576,802       526,139      
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129       $ 4,413,000       $ 4,376,148       $ 4,344,541         $ 4,598,672       $ 4,295,637      
    Net interest spread     3.13 %     3.37 %     3.44 %     3.38 %     3.55 %       3.25 %     3.62 %
    Effect of noninterest-bearing sources     0.42 %     0.38 %     0.35 %     0.31 %     0.26 %       0.40 %     0.25 %
    Tax-equivalent net interest margin   $ 36,737   3.55 %   $ 37,776   3.75 %   $ 38,114   3.79 %   $ 36,852   3.69 %   $ 37,424   3.81 %     $ 74,513   3.65 %   $ 74,944   3.87 %
    Tax-equivalent adjustment   $ 126   0.01 %   $ 129   0.01 %   $ 127   0.01 %   $ 123   0.01 %   $ 108   0.01 %     $ 255   0.01 %   $ 189   0.01 %
    * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.

    Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks

      For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
      June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018   June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
    (dollars in thousands) Interest Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate   Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate   Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate   Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate   Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate     Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate   Inc. / (Dec.) Effect on Yield or Rate
    Loans and leases Income $ 1,193   0.14 %   $ 1,997   0.23 %   $ 2,492   0.29 %   $ 1,464   0.17 %   $ 1,945   0.23 %     $ 3,190   0.18 %   $ 4,647   0.28 %
    Retail time deposits Expense (171 ) (0.13 )%   (222 ) (0.17 )%   (279 ) (0.20 )%   (311 ) (0.23 )%   (339 ) (0.25 )%     (393 ) (0.15 )%   (719 ) (0.27 )%
    Long-term FHLB advances Expense 34   0.26 %   33   0.24 %   34   0.20 %   32   0.16 %   25   0.10 %     67   0.25 %   40   0.07 %
    Jr. subordinated debt Expense 43   0.80 %   42   0.79 %   42   0.77 %   41   0.76 %   41   0.77 %     85   0.79 %   81   0.76 %
    Net interest income from fair value marks   $ 1,287       $ 2,144       $ 2,695       $ 1,702       $ 2,218         $ 3,431       $ 5,245    
    Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin     0.12 %     0.21 %     0.27 %     0.17 %     0.23 %       0.17 %     0.27 %

    Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)

    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                               
      As of or For the Three Months Ended   As of or For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018
    Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):                          
    Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 15,785     $ 10,677     $ 17,136     $ 16,682     $ 14,688     $ 26,462     $ 29,974  
    Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income:                          
    Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale                         (6 )
    Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:                          
    Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses             307     2,412         5,824  
    Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses     3,553                 3,553      
    Add: Federal income tax expense related to re-measurement of net deferred tax asset due to tax reform legislation         31     151     (69 )       521  
    Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 15,785     $ 14,230     $ 17,167     $ 17,140     $ 17,031     $ 30,015     $ 36,313  
                               
    Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):                          
    Weighted average common shares outstanding 20,144,651     20,168,498     20,225,993     20,270,706     20,238,852     20,156,509     20,221,010  
    Dilutive common shares 99,758     103,163     95,290     167,670     174,726     99,960     206,782  
    Weighted average diluted shares 20,244,409     20,271,661     20,321,283     20,438,376     20,413,578     20,256,469     20,427,792  
    Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.78     $ 0.71     $ 0.85     $ 0.85     $ 0.84     $ 1.49     $ 1.80  
    Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.78     $ 0.70     $ 0.84     $ 0.84     $ 0.83     $ 1.48     $ 1.78  
                               
    Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:                          
    Net income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 15,785     $ 10,677     $ 17,136     $ 16,682     $ 14,688     $ 26,462     $ 29,974  
    Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 755     741     787     705     702     1,496     1,397  
    Net tangible income (numerator) $ 16,540     $ 11,418     $ 17,923     $ 17,387     $ 15,390     $ 27,958     $ 31,371  
                               
    Average shareholders' equity $ 581,465     $ 572,086     $ 556,306     $ 547,907     $ 533,901     $ 576,802     $ 526,139  
    Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 688     685     681     678     685     687     684  
    Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (205,593 )   (206,716 )   (207,893 )   (207,880 )   (208,039 )   (206,152 )   (206,790 )
    Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 376,560     $ 366,055     $ 349,094     $ 340,705     $ 326,547     $ 371,337     $ 320,033  
                               
    Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure) 17.62 %   12.65 %   20.37 %   20.25 %   18.90 %   15.18 %   19.77 %
                               
    Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):                          
    Net income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 15,785     $ 14,230     $ 17,167     $ 17,140     $ 17,031     $ 30,015     $ 36,313  
    Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 755     741     787     705     702     1,496     1,397  
    Net tangible income (core) (numerator) $ 16,540     $ 14,971     $ 17,954     $ 17,845     $ 17,733     $ 31,511     $ 37,710  
                               
    Average shareholders' equity $ 581,465     $ 572,086     $ 556,306     $ 547,907     $ 533,901     $ 576,802     $ 526,139  
    Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 688     685     681     678     685     687     684  
    Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (205,593 )   (206,716 )   (207,893 )   (207,880 )   (208,039 )   (206,152 )   (206,790 )
    Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 376,560     $ 366,055     $ 349,094     $ 340,705     $ 326,547     $ 371,337     $ 320,033  
                               
    Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure) 17.62 %   16.59 %   20.40 %   20.78 %   21.78 %   17.11 %   23.76 %

     

    Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                               
      As of or For the Three Months Ended   As of or For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018
    Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):                          
    Total shareholders' equity $ 590,155     $ 575,107     $ 564,704     $ 551,425     $ 542,503          
    Less: Noncontrolling interest 693     686     685     678     677          
    Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (205,050 )   (206,006 )   (207,467 )   (208,165 )   (208,139 )        
    Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 385,798     $ 369,787     $ 357,922     $ 343,938     $ 335,041          
                               
    Total assets $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993     $ 4,652,485     $ 4,388,442     $ 4,394,203          
    Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (205,050 )   (206,006 )   (207,467 )   (208,165 )   (208,139 )        
    Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,531,515     $ 4,425,987     $ 4,445,018     $ 4,180,277     $ 4,186,064          
                               
    Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1) 8.51 %   8.35 %   8.05 %   8.23 %   8.00 %        
                               
    Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio ( BMTC ):                          
    Total shareholders' equity $ 625,464     $ 605,985     $ 591,695     $ 582,698     $ 582,354          
    Less: Noncontrolling interest 693     686     685     678     677          
    Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (192,450 )   (193,329 )   (194,715 )   (195,337 )   (195,245 )        
    Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 433,707     $ 413,342     $ 397,665     $ 388,039     $ 387,786          
                               
    Total assets $ 4,721,394     $ 4,616,724     $ 4,637,481     $ 4,372,590     $ 4,378,508          
    Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (192,450 )   (193,329 )   (194,715 )   (195,337 )   (195,245 )        
    Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,528,944     $ 4,423,395     $ 4,442,766     $ 4,177,253     $ 4,183,263          
                               
    Tangible equity ratio ( BMTC )(1) 9.58 %   9.34 %   8.95 %   9.29 %   9.27 %        
                               
    Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core)                          
    Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.36 %   0.95 %   1.54 %   1.51 %   1.36 %   1.16 %   1.41 %
    Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income %   0.32 %   %   0.04 %   0.21 %   0.16 %   0.29 %
    Return on average assets (core) 1.36 %   1.27 %   1.54 %   1.55 %   1.57 %   1.32 %   1.70 %
                               
    Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core)                          
    Return on average equity (GAAP) 10.89 %   7.57 %   12.22 %   12.08 %   11.03 %   9.25 %   11.49 %
    Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income %   2.52 %   0.02 %   0.33 %   1.76 %   1.24 %   2.43 %
    Return on average equity (core) 10.89 %   10.09 %   12.24 %   12.41 %   12.79 %   10.49 %   13.92 %
                               
    Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting                          
    Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.55 %   3.75 %   3.79 %   3.69 %   3.81 %   3.65 %   3.87 %
    Effect of fair value marks 0.12 %   0.21 %   0.27 %   0.17 %   0.23 %   0.17 %   0.27 %
    Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting 3.43 %   3.54 %   3.52 %   3.52 %   3.58 %   3.48 %   3.60 %
  • Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.
    • Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
                               
      As of or For the Three Months Ended   As of or For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,

    2019    		   March 31,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		   September 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2018    		   June 30,

    2019    		   June 30,

    2018
    Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting                          
    Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 36,737     $ 37,776     $ 38,114     $ 36,852     $ 37,424          
    Effect of fair value marks 1,287     2,144     2,695     1,702     2,218          
    Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting $ 35,450     $ 35,632     $ 35,419     $ 35,150     $ 35,206          
                               
    Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:                          
    Noninterest expense $ 35,188     $ 39,724     $ 34,845     $ 33,592     $ 35,836     $ 74,912     $ 71,866  
    Less: certain noninterest expense items*:                          
    Amortization of intangibles (956 )   (938 )   (997 )   (891 )   (889 )   (1,894 )   (1,768 )
    Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses             (389 )   (3,053 )       (7,372 )
    Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses     (4,498 )               (4,498 )    
    Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator) $ 34,232     $ 34,288     $ 33,848     $ 32,312     $ 31,894     $ 68,520     $ 62,726  
                               
    Noninterest income $ 20,221     $ 19,253     $ 18,097     $ 18,274     $ 20,075     $ 39,474     $ 39,611  
    Less: non-core noninterest income items:                          
    Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale                         (7 )
    Noninterest income (core) $ 20,221     $ 19,253     $ 18,097     $ 18,274     $ 20,075     $ 39,474     $ 39,604  
    Net interest income 36,611     37,647     37,987     36,729     37,316     74,258     74,755  
    Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator) $ 56,832     $ 56,900     $ 56,084     $ 55,003     $ 57,391     $ 113,732     $ 114,359  
                               
    Efficiency ratio 60.23 %   60.26 %   60.35 %   58.75 %   55.57 %   60.25 %   54.85 %
                               
    Supplemental Loan and Allowance Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures                          
    Total Allowance $ 21,182     $ 20,616     $ 19,426     $ 18,684     $ 19,398          
    Less: Allowance on acquired loans 106     97     97     72     217          
    Allowance on originated loans and leases $ 21,076     $ 20,519     $ 19,329     $ 18,612     $ 19,181          
                               
    Total Allowance $ 21,182     $ 20,616     $ 19,426     $ 18,684     $ 19,398          
    Loan mark on acquired loans 14,174     15,841     17,822     24,964     26,705          
    Total Allowance + Loan mark $ 35,356     $ 36,457     $ 37,248     $ 43,648     $ 46,103          
                               
    Total Portfolio loans and leases $ 3,534,665     $ 3,523,514     $ 3,427,154     $ 3,381,475     $ 3,389,501          
    Less: Originated loans and leases 3,088,849     3,032,270     2,885,251     2,752,160     2,700,815          
    Net acquired loans $ 445,816     $ 491,244     $ 541,903     $ 629,315     $ 688,686          
    Add: Loan mark on acquired loans 14,174     15,841     17,822     24,964     26,705          
    Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark) $ 459,990     $ 507,085     $ 559,725     $ 654,279     $ 715,391          
    Originated loans and leases 3,088,849     3,032,270     2,885,251     2,752,160     2,700,815          
    Total Gross portfolio loans and leases $ 3,548,839     $ 3,539,355     $ 3,444,976     $ 3,406,439     $ 3,416,206          

    * In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.

    Source: Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BMTC




