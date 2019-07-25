Brunswick Releases Second Quarter 2019 Earnings









METTAWA, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) today has released its second quarter 2019 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company's website at https://ir.brunswick.com. The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1.

Brunswick will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. CDT, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president - finance and treasurer.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q2). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q2) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to https://ir.brunswick.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 31, 2019, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 1392116). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.





About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Ryan Gwillim Vice President - Finance and Treasurer 847-735-4926 ryan.gwillim@brunswick.comDaniel Kubera Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications 847-735-4617 daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

