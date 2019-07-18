Quantcast

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 05:30:00 PM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2019.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

Source: Brown & Brown, Inc.

