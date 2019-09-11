Quantcast

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10134880. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company's website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $7.6 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.firstipswich.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331

Chief Financial Officer

Source: Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

