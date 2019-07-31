Quantcast

Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 06:50:00 AM EDT


All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

BROOKFIELD, News, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

"We continue to make good progress in advancing our strategic priorities with a focus on delivering 12% to 15% long-term returns to our unitholders," said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "During the quarter, we executed many operational improvements, invested new capital into a number of transactions, and added a global solar development business as another growth area for us. All the while, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and access diverse sources of capital."

Financial Results          
For the period ended June 30          
Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three months ended Jun 30   Six months ended Jun 30
Unaudited 2019   2018     2019   2018  
Total generation (GWh)          
- Actual generation 14,881   13,122     29,006   26,002  
- Long-term average generation 14,252   13,521     27,745   26,373  
Brookfield Renewable's share          
- Actual generation 7,602   6,455     14,848   13,149  
- Long-term average generation 7,109   6,935     13,807   13,286  
Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 230   $ 172     $ 457   $ 365  
Per Unit(1)(2) 0.74     0.55     1.47     1.17  
Net Income Attributable to Unitholders 17   (2 )   60   6  
Per Unit(2) 0.05   (0.01 )   0.19   0.02  

(1)  Non-IFRS measures. Refer to  "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures".

(2)  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.2 million and 311.1 million, respectively (2018: 312.8 million and 312.7 millions).



Brookfield Renewable reported Net Income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $17 million or $0.05 per unit. Funds from Operations were $230 million or $0.74 per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $172 million or $0.55 per unit for the same period in 2019. This reflects per unit growth of 35%. These results were supported by our operational improvements, contributions from recent acquisitions, and strong generation as we benefit from the diversity of our portfolio.

Highlights

  • Generated FFO per unit of $0.74, a 35% increase over the prior year;
  • Announced our investment into a joint venture of a global solar developer with over 6,500 megawatts of utility-scale photovoltaic solar for approximately $500 million (approximately $125 million net to BEP) which we expect to close in the fourth quarter;
  • Closed the acquisition of 210 megawatts of operating wind in India;
  • Closed the first C$350 million tranche of our C$750 million investment into an Alberta renewables portfolio; 
  • Through TerraForm Power, announced the acquisition of a 322 megawatt distributed generation portfolio in the U.S., nearly doubling our distributed generation footprint and providing significant opportunities to drive incremental cash flow growth through operational and commercial synergies;
  • Ended the quarter with over $2.5 billion of available liquidity and raised approximately $275 million in incremental liquidity with the closing of the sale of certain of our South Africa facilities, as well as strategic up-financings and other liquidity initiatives;
  • Reduced our FFO payout ratio on an annualized basis to approximately 85%.

Transaction Update

Subsequent to quarter-end we announced, together with our institutional partners, that we will be forming a 50-50 joint venture to own one of the largest solar developers globally with an experienced management team, best-in-class contracting capabilities, and a proven track record of developing assets at premium returns. The portfolio comprises approximately 275 megawatts of operating solar, 1,410 megawatts of solar under construction and a broader 4,800 megawatt development pipeline which should provide significant growth optionality over the long-term.

Over the next five years, the plan is for the business to develop 500 to 800 megawatts of new solar capacity annually. This growth will complement our existing pipeline of development projects that includes over 600 megawatts of advanced stage wind, hydro and solar projects, and approximately 130 megawatts of assets under construction. We expect to close the investment in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Additionally, subsequent to the quarter-end, through TerraForm Power, we announced that we entered into an agreement to acquire, for approximately $720 million, a scale distributed generation business in the U.S. totaling 322 megawatts of recently constructed, fully contracted capacity, underpinned by a 17 year average remaining power purchase agreement term with credit-worthy offtakers. The investment will nearly double our distributed generation footprint, making this one of the largest such portfolios in the U.S., and providing significant opportunities to drive incremental cash flow growth through operational and commercial synergies. The investment is immediately accretive and requires no incremental capital as TerraForm Power expects to fund the transaction through project-level financings and the sale of interests in select North American wind assets. As a result, by redeploying proceeds from the sale of wind assets with limited levers for growth, into solar assets under longer-term contracts with significant opportunities to extract synergies, TerraForm Power is extending its contract profile, reducing its portfolio's resource variability, and improving its organic growth profile. We expect to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2019.

We continued to execute on our capital recycling program during the quarter, completing the sale of four of the six projects in our South Africa portfolio for proceeds of $108 million ($33 million net to BEP). We also advanced the sales of the final two project in our South Africa portfolio, and the other non-core portfolios in Thailand and Malaysia. We expect these sales to close in 2019 for total proceeds of approximately $180 million ($55 million net to BEP).

Operations

During the second quarter, we generated FFO of $230 million, up from $172 million in the prior year as the business benefited from contributions from recent acquisitions and operational improvements driving cash flow growth. We also continue to benefit from the diversity of our portfolio as strong generation from our North American hydroelectric fleet more than offset a period of relatively weak wind resource.

In the second quarter, our hydroelectric segment generated FFO of $226 million. The portfolio saw strong generation in North America (15% above the long-term average) and strong pricing in Colombia. We continued to advance our contracting initiatives across our business, with a focus on commercial and industrial customers. In Latin America, we remain focused on extending our contract terms, signing 14 power purchase agreements in Colombia and Brazil for a total 1,239 gigawatt-hours per year. As a result of these initiatives, in Colombia, approximately 30% of our contracts now have terms greater than 5 years (versus none in 2016). In North America, we continue to benefit from a 17 year average contract term and no material maturities until 2029.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $66 million of FFO, up 32% relative to the same period in 2018, as we benefited from acquisitions and contributions from recently commissioned projects. We also added 25 megawatts to our global rooftop solar portfolio, including commissioning 10 megawatts through our joint venture with GLP in China, and closing the first phase of a 15 megawatt acquisition in Massachusetts.

Our storage and other operations segment performed well, generating $7 million of FFO during the second quarter, as the growing intermittency of global electricity grids continues to increase the scarcity value of utility-scale renewable storage.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We ended the quarter with over $2.5 billion of available liquidity. In addition, we continue to prioritize an investment grade balance sheet (we are rated BBB+ by S&P) which we believe gives us significant financial flexibility and provides investors with a lower overall risk profile. We also remain focused on terming out our debt at low rates and hedging our cash flows from currency fluctuation when the cost is economically prudent.

During the quarter, we extended the term of debt in our Colombian subsidiary to approximately 10 years by issuing COP 1.1 trillion of bonds in the local market. This was one of the largest financings ever completed in Colombia and, given the high-quality nature of our portfolio, was significantly over subscribed. At TerraForm Power, we progressed up-financings of select assets in the portfolio and used the proceeds to repay credit facilities.

Outlook

We wish to extend our appreciation and best wishes to our Directors, John Van Egmond and Lars Josefsson, both of whom are retiring from our Board of Directors. John and Lars have served on our Board since 2011 and 2012, respectively, and we thank them for their strong support and advice during this time.

Looking ahead, we continue to focus on executing our key priorities, including maintaining a robust balance sheet and access to diverse sources of capital, enhancing cash flows from our existing business and assessing acquisition opportunities.

As always, we remain focused on delivering to our unitholders long-term total returns of 12% to 15% on a per unit basis. We thank you for your continued support and we look forward to updating you on our progress in that regard.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.515 per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2019 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2019. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the Partnership's LP Units are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders resident in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders resident in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders resident in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders resident in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows holders of its LP Units who are resident in Canada to acquire additional LP Units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip.

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable's distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 8,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $385 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Contact information:  
Media: Investors:
Claire Holland Divya Biyani
Vice President - Communications Director - Investor Relations
(416) 369-8236 (416) 369-2616
claire.holland@brookfield.com divya.biyani@brookfield.com

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Renewable's 2019 Second Quarter Results as well as the Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information on Brookfield Renewable's website at https://bep.brookfield.com.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on July 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h96zsxxz or via teleconference at 1-866-688-9430 toll free in North America. If dialing from outside Canada or the U.S., please dial 1-409-216-0817 at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 8793444. A recording of the teleconference can be accessed through August 7, 2019 at 1-855-859-2056, or from outside Canada and the U.S. please call 1-404-537-3406. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 8793444.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words "will", "intend", "should", "could", "target", "growth", "expect", "believe", "plan", derivatives thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify the above mentioned and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the quality of Brookfield Renewable's and its subsidiaries' businesses and our expectations regarding future cash flows and distribution growth. They include statements regarding the expected closing of our joint venture with respect to X-Elio and our development plans for the company's solar capacity, the expected closing of TerraForm Power's acquisition of a U.S. distributed energy business and the expected benefits with respect thereto, the expected closing of the sales of our remaining non-core portfolios in South Africa and in Thailand and Malaysia, the expected proceeds from opportunistically recycling capital, as well as the benefits from acquisitions and Brookfield Renewable's global scale and resource diversity. Although Brookfield Renewable believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, you should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Renewable are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Renewable to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release include (without limitation) weather conditions and other factors which may impact generation levels at facilities; economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which Brookfield Renewable operates; ability to sell products and services under contract or into merchant energy markets; changes to government regulations, including incentives for renewable energy; ability to complete development and capital projects on time and on budget; inability to finance operations or fund future acquisitions due to the status of the capital markets; health, safety, security or environmental incidents; regulatory risks relating to the power markets in which Brookfield Renewable operates, including relating to the regulation of our assets, licensing and litigation; risks relating to internal control environment; contract counterparties not fulfilling their obligations; changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public  policy  changes, and other risks associated with the construction, development and operation of power generating facilities. For further information on these known and unknown risks, please see "Risk Factors" included in the Form 20-F of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this news release and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change, we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit used by other entities. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing the financial performance and the cash anticipated to be generated by our operating portfolio. None of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO or FFO per Unit should be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see "- Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" below and "PART 4 - Financial Performance Review on Proportionate Information - Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" included in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise.





       
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME      
           
UNAUDITED Three months ended Jun 30     Six months ended Jun 30  
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

   2018

     2019

   2018

  
Revenues $ 787   $ 735     $ 1,612   $ 1,528  
Other income 17   10     25   19  
Direct operating costs (252 ) (247 )   (506 ) (503 )
Management service costs (23 ) (21 )   (44 ) (42 )
Interest expense - borrowings (178 ) (178 )   (351 ) (358 )
Share of earning from equity-accounted investments   6     32   6  
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss (12 ) (33 )   (30 ) (25 )
Depreciation (200 ) (206 )   (400 ) (419 )
Other (1 ) (10 )   (3 ) (54 )
Income tax expense          
Current (15 ) (7 )   (39 ) (14 )
Deferred (14 ) (4 )   (34 ) (13 )
  (29 ) (11 )   (73 ) (27 )
Net income $ 109   $ 45     $ 262   $ 125  
Net income attributable to:          
Non-controlling interests          
Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries $ 74   $ 31     $ 168   $ 87  
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1       1    
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 7   (1 )   25   2  
Preferred equity 7   6     13   13  
Preferred limited partners' equity 11   10     21   19  
Limited partners' equity 9   (1 )   34   4  
  $ 109   $ 45     $ 262   $ 125  
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per LP Unit $ 0.05   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.19   $ 0.02  
                           





     
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION    
     
UNAUDITED

 Jun 30

   Dec 31

  
(MILLIONS) 2019

   2018

  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 322   $ 173  
Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,094   992  
Equity-accounted investments 1,576   1,569  
Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 29,317   29,025  
Goodwill 839   828  
Deferred income tax and other assets 1,258   1,516  
Total Assets $ 34,406   $ 34,103  
Liabilities    
Corporate borrowings $ 1,674   $ 2,328  
Non-recourse borrowings 8,840   8,390  
Accounts payable and other financial liabilities 1,091   772  
Deferred income tax liabilities 4,266   4,140  
Other liabilities 1,285   1,267  
Equity    
Non-controlling interests    
Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 8,226   8,129  
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 65   66  
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 3,166   3,252  
Preferred equity 591   568  
Preferred limited partners' equity 833   707  
Limited partners' equity 4,369   4,484  
Total Equity 17,250   17,206  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 34,406   $ 34,103  
             





       
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
           
UNAUDITED

 Three months ended Jun 30

     Six months ended Jun 30  
(MILLIONS) 2019

   2018

     2019

   2018

  
Operating activities          
Net income $ 109   $ 45     $ 262   $ 125  
Adjustments for the following non-cash items:          
Depreciation 200   206     400   419  
Unrealized foreign exchange and

financial instrument loss		 11   33     31   25  
Share of earnings from

equity-accounted investments		   (6 )   (32 ) (6 )
Deferred income tax expense 14   4     34   13  
Other non-cash items 33   9     50   24  
Net change in working capital 1   (28 )   (6 ) (37 )
  368   263     739   563  
Financing activities          
Corporate credit facilities, net (26 ) 173     (721 ) 180  
Non-recourse borrowings, net 279   1     279   (450 )
Capital contributions from participating non-controlling

interests - in operating subsidiaries		 10       257   4  
Issuance of preferred limited partnership units       126   196  
Repurchase of LP Units   (8 )   (1 ) (8 )
Distributions paid:          
To participating non-controlling interests - in operating

subsidiaries		 (262 ) (181 )   (396 ) (357 )
To preferred shareholders (7 ) (6 )   (13 ) (13 )
To preferred limited partners' unitholders (11 ) (10 )   (20 ) (18 )
To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (171 ) (161 )   (342 ) (321 )
Borrowings from related party, net (33 ) 200     322   200  
  (221 ) 8     (509 ) (587 )
Investing activities          
Acquisitions net of cash and

cash equivalents in acquired entity		 (26 )     (26 ) (12 )
Investment in property, plant and equipment (34 ) (42 )   (63 ) (94 )
(Investment in) disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities (1 ) (433 )   4   (395 )
Restricted cash and other 66   49     11   (29 )
  5   (426 )   (74 ) (530 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 1   (12 )   1   (8 )
Cash and cash equivalents          
Increase (decrease) 153   (167 )   157   (562 )
Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (8 )     (8 )  
Balance, beginning of period 177   404     173   799  
Balance, end of period $ 322   $ 237     $ 322   $ 237  
                           





PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended June 30:

  (GWh)     (MILLIONS)
  Actual

Generation

     LTA

Generation

     Revenues

     Adjusted

EBITDA

     FFO

     Net Income

(Loss)
  2019   2018       2019   2018       2019

   2018

       2019

   2018

       2019

   2018

       2019

   2018

  
Hydroelectric                                            
North America 4,134   3,413       3,583   3,822       $ 275   $ 228       $ 211   $ 165       $ 168   $ 123       $ 79   $ 56  
Brazil 1,066   902       998   978       58   63       42   44       33   37       16 2  
Colombia 861   872       869   844       56   53       35   31       25   21       17 18  
  6,061   5,187       5,450   5,644       389   344       288   240       226   181       112 76  
Wind                                            
North America 761   663       949   791       58   54       40   38       23   24       (22 ) (6 )
Europe 204   107       223   133       22   12       15   7       11   3       (11 ) (2 )
Brazil 147   159       141   146       9   10       6   8       4   6       4   (5 )
Asia 52   37       51   42       3   3       2   2       1   1       2   (3 )
  1,164   966       1,364   1,112       92   79       63   55       39   34       (27 ) (16 )
Solar 287   175       295   179       51   30       42   25       27   16       4   2  
Storage & Other 90   127               21   20       10   10       7   7       1   1  
Corporate                         (3 ) (6 )     (69 ) (66 )     (73 ) (65 )
Total 7,602   6,455       7,109   6,935       $ 553   $ 473       $ 400   $ 324       $ 230   $ 172       $ 17   $ (2 )
                                                                                     





RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

  Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments		   Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests		   As per IFRS

financials(1)		  
(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

   Wind

   Solar

   Storage &

Other

   Corporate

   Total

        
Revenues $ 389   $ 92   $ 51   $ 21   $   $ 553   $ (98 ) $ 332   $ 787  
Other income 10   1   1     2   14   (2 ) 5   17  
Direct operating costs (111 ) (30 ) (10 ) (11 ) (5 ) (167 ) 27   (112 ) (252 )
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments             73   5   78  
Adjusted EBITDA 288   63   42   10   (3 ) 400     230    
Management service costs         (23 ) (23 )     (23 )
Interest expense - borrowings (53 ) (23 ) (15 ) (3 ) (25 ) (119 ) 26   (85 ) (178 )
Current income taxes (9 ) (1 )       (10 )   (5 ) (15 )
Distributions attributable to                  
Preferred limited partners equity         (11 ) (11 )     (11 )
Preferred equity         (7 ) (7 )     (7 )
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments             (26 ) (5 ) (31 )
Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests               (135 ) (135 )
FFO 226   39   27   7   (69 ) 230        
Depreciation (83 ) (58 ) (15 ) (6 ) (1 ) (163 ) 36   (73 ) (200 )
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 4   (9 ) 4     (12 ) (13 ) 4   (3 ) (12 )
Deferred income tax expense (24 ) 2       12   (10 ) (1 ) (3 ) (14 )
Other (11 ) (1 ) (12 )   (3 ) (27 ) 8   18   (1 )
Share of earnings from equity accounted investments             (47 )   (47 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests               61   61  
Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 112   $ (27 ) $ 4   $ 1   $ (73 ) $ 17   $   $   $ 17  

(1)  Share of earning from equity-accounted investments of $nil million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $74 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)  Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2018:

  Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments		   Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests		   As per IFRS

financials(1)		  
(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric   Wind   Solar   Storage &

Other		   Corporate   Total        
Revenues $ 344   $ 79   $ 30   $ 20   $   $ 473   $ (58 ) $ 320   $ 735  
Other income 6   1   1       8   (2 ) 4   10  
Direct operating costs (110 ) (25 ) (6 ) (10 ) (6 ) (157 ) 19   (109 ) (247 )
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments             41   4   45  
Adjusted EBITDA 240   55   25   10   (6 ) 324     219    
Management service costs         (21 ) (21 )     (21 )
Interest expense - borrowings (55 ) (20 ) (9 ) (3 ) (23 ) (110 ) 16   (84 ) (178 )
Current income taxes (4 ) (1 )       (5 ) 1   (3 ) (7 )
Distributions attributable to                  
Preferred limited partners equity         (10 ) (10 )     (10 )
Preferred equity         (6 ) (6 )     (6 )
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments             (17 ) (4 ) (21 )
Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests               (128 ) (128 )
FFO 181   34   16   7   (66 ) 172        
Depreciation (94 ) (42 ) (7 ) (6 )   (149 ) 17   (74 ) (206 )
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 2   (2 ) (4 )   5   1   (6 ) (28 ) (33 )
Deferred income tax expense (3 ) 2   1     4   4   (3 ) (5 ) (4 )
Other (10 ) (8 ) (4 )   (8 ) (30 ) 10   10   (10 )
Share of earnings from equity accounted investments             (18 )   (18 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests               97   97  
Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 76   $ (16 ) $ 2   $ 1   $ (65 ) $ (2 ) $   $   $ (2 )

(1)  Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)  Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.



The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders and earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to FFO, and FFO per unit,both non-IFRS financial metrics for the three months ended June 30:

        Per unit
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

   2018

     2019

   2018

  
Net income attributable to:          
Limited partners' equity $ 9   $ (1 )   $ 0.05   $ (0.01 )
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1          
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 7   (1 )      
Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 17   $ (2 )   $ 0.05   $ (0.01 )
Adjusted for proportionate share of:          
Depreciation 164   149     0.54   0.48  
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) 13   (1 )   0.04    
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 10   (4 )   0.03   (0.01 )
Other 26   30     0.08   0.09  
FFO $ 230   $ 172     $ 0.74   $ 0.55  
Weighted average units outstanding(1)       311.2   312.8  

(1)  Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.





PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the six months ended June 30:

  (GWh)     (MILLIONS)
  Actual|

Generation		     LTA

Generation		     Revenues     Adjusted

EBITDA		     FFO     Net Income

(Loss)
  2019   2018       2019   2018       2019

   2018       2019

   2018       2019

   2018       2019

   2018  
Hydroelectric                                            
North America 7,983   7,178       6,883   7,261       $ 539   $ 489       $ 406   $ 356       $ 320   $ 269       $ 146   $ 133  
Brazil 2,156   1,940       1,978   1,935       123   132       91   95       73   78       33 3  
Colombia 1,626   1,640       1,667   1,688       118   106       73   62       51   42       37 30  
  11,765   10,758       10,528   10,884       780   727       570   513       444   389       216 166  
Wind                                            
North America 1,611   1,308       1,909   1,488       121   108       88   79       52   50       (18 ) (12 )
Europe 478   272       531   288       50   29       35   18       28   11         (3 )
Brazil 253   262       260   264       16   18       11   13       6   9       1   (6 )
Asia 91   69       89   76       5   5       3   3       2   1       1   (4 )
  2,433   1,911       2,789   2,116       192   160       137   113       88   71       (16 ) (25 )
Solar 486   290       490   286       89   48       74   41       45   26       13    
Storage & Other 164   190               45   37       21   19       14   12       1   (11 )
Corporate                         (7 ) (11 )     (134 ) (133 )     (154 ) (124 )
Total 14,848   13,149       13,807   13,286       $ 1,106   $ 972       $ 795   $ 675       $ 457   $ 365       $ 60   $ 6  





RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

  Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments		   Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests		   As per IFRS

financials(1)		  
(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric   Wind   Solar   Storage &

Other		   Corporate   Total        
Revenues $ 780   $ 192   $ 89   $ 45   $   $ 1,106   $ (189 ) $ 695   $ 1,612  
Other income 12   3   2     4   21   (6 ) 10   25  
Direct operating costs (222 ) (58 ) (17 ) (24 ) (11 ) (332 ) 56   (230 ) (506 )
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments             139   12   151  
Adjusted EBITDA 570   137   74   21   (7 ) 795     487    
Management service costs         (44 ) (44 )     (44 )
Interest expense - borrowings (108 ) (47 ) (29 ) (7 ) (49 ) (240 ) 50   (161 ) (351 )
Current income taxes (18 ) (2 )       (20 ) 1   (20 ) (39 )
Distributions attributable to                  
Preferred limited partners equity         (21 ) (21 )     (21 )
Preferred equity         (13 ) (13 )     (13 )
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments             (51 ) (9 ) (60 )
Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests               (297 ) (297 )
FFO 444   88   45   14   (134 ) 457        
Depreciation (165 ) (113 ) (28 ) (12 ) (2 ) (320 ) 69   (149 ) (400 )
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 5   (11 ) 4   (1 ) (28 ) (31 ) 5   (4 ) (30 )
Deferred income tax expense (42 ) 22   16     18   14   (36 ) (12 ) (34 )
Other (26 ) (2 ) (24 )   (8 ) (60 ) 21   36   (3 )
Share of earnings from equity accounted investments             (59 )   (59 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests               129   129  
Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 216   $ (16 ) $ 13   $ 1   $ (154 ) $ 60   $   $   $ 60  

(1)  Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $32 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $168 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)  Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2018:

  Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments		   Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests		   As per IFRS

financials(1)		  
(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric   Wind   Solar   Storage &

Other		     Corporate   Total        
Revenues $ 727   $ 160   $ 48   $ 37   $   $ 972   $ (97 ) $ 653   $ 1,528  
Other income 8   2   3     1   14   (4 ) 9   19  
Direct operating costs (222 ) (49 ) (10 ) (18 ) (12 ) (311 ) 32   (224 ) (503 )
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments             69   12   81  
Adjusted EBITDA 513   113   41   19   (11 ) 675     450    
Management service costs         (42 ) (42 )     (42 )
Interest expense - borrowings (116 ) (40 ) (15 ) (7 ) (48 ) (226 ) 25   (157 ) (358 )
Current income taxes (8 ) (2 )       (10 ) 1   (5 ) (14 )
Distributions attributable to                  
Preferred limited partners equity         (19 ) (19 )     (19 )
Preferred equity         (13 ) (13 )     (13 )
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments             (26 ) (10 ) (36 )
Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests               (278 ) (278 )
FFO 389   71   26   12   (133 ) 365        
Depreciation (194 ) (81 ) (13 ) (12 )   (300 ) 29   (148 ) (419 )
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 1   (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) 13   8   (6 ) (27 ) (25 )
Deferred income tax expense (8 ) (4 )     9   (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) (13 )
Other (22 ) (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) (13 ) (64 ) 17   (7 ) (54 )
Share of earnings from equity accounted investments             (39 )   (39 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests               191   191  
Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 166   $ (25 ) $   $ (11 ) $ (124 ) $ 6   $   $   $ 6  

(1)         Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $87 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)         Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders and earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to FFO, and FFO per unit,both non-IFRS financial metrics for the six months ended June 30:

        Per unit
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

   2018     2019

   2018  
Net income attributable to:          
Limited partners' equity $ 34   $ 4     $ 0.19   $ 0.02  
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1          
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 25   2        
Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 60   $ 6     $ 0.19   $ 0.02  
Adjusted for proportionate share of:          
Depreciation 321   300     1.03   0.96  
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) 31   (8 )   0.10   (0.02 )
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (14 ) 3     (0.04 ) 0.01  
Other 59   64     0.19   0.20  
FFO $ 457   $ 365     $ 1.47   $ 1.17  
Weighted average units outstanding(1)       311.1   312.7  

(1)  Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BEP




