Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, News, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



"We continue to make good progress in advancing our strategic priorities with a focus on delivering 12% to 15% long-term returns to our unitholders," said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "During the quarter, we executed many operational improvements, invested new capital into a number of transactions, and added a global solar development business as another growth area for us. All the while, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and access diverse sources of capital."

Financial Results For the period ended June 30 Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three months ended Jun 30 Six months ended Jun 30 Unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total generation (GWh) - Actual generation 14,881 13,122 29,006 26,002 - Long-term average generation 14,252 13,521 27,745 26,373 Brookfield Renewable's share - Actual generation 7,602 6,455 14,848 13,149 - Long-term average generation 7,109 6,935 13,807 13,286 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 230 $ 172 $ 457 $ 365 Per Unit(1)(2) 0.74 0.55 1.47 1.17 Net Income Attributable to Unitholders 17 (2 ) 60 6 Per Unit(2) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.19 0.02

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures".

(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.2 million and 311.1 million, respectively (2018: 312.8 million and 312.7 millions).





Brookfield Renewable reported Net Income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $17 million or $0.05 per unit. Funds from Operations were $230 million or $0.74 per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $172 million or $0.55 per unit for the same period in 2019. This reflects per unit growth of 35%. These results were supported by our operational improvements, contributions from recent acquisitions, and strong generation as we benefit from the diversity of our portfolio.

Highlights

Generated FFO per unit of $0.74, a 35% increase over the prior year;

Announced our investment into a joint venture of a global solar developer with over 6,500 megawatts of utility-scale photovoltaic solar for approximately $500 million (approximately $125 million net to BEP) which we expect to close in the fourth quarter;

Closed the acquisition of 210 megawatts of operating wind in India;

Closed the first C$350 million tranche of our C$750 million investment into an Alberta renewables portfolio;

Through TerraForm Power, announced the acquisition of a 322 megawatt distributed generation portfolio in the U.S., nearly doubling our distributed generation footprint and providing significant opportunities to drive incremental cash flow growth through operational and commercial synergies;

Ended the quarter with over $2.5 billion of available liquidity and raised approximately $275 million in incremental liquidity with the closing of the sale of certain of our South Africa facilities, as well as strategic up-financings and other liquidity initiatives;

Reduced our FFO payout ratio on an annualized basis to approximately 85%.

Transaction Update

Subsequent to quarter-end we announced, together with our institutional partners, that we will be forming a 50-50 joint venture to own one of the largest solar developers globally with an experienced management team, best-in-class contracting capabilities, and a proven track record of developing assets at premium returns. The portfolio comprises approximately 275 megawatts of operating solar, 1,410 megawatts of solar under construction and a broader 4,800 megawatt development pipeline which should provide significant growth optionality over the long-term.

Over the next five years, the plan is for the business to develop 500 to 800 megawatts of new solar capacity annually. This growth will complement our existing pipeline of development projects that includes over 600 megawatts of advanced stage wind, hydro and solar projects, and approximately 130 megawatts of assets under construction. We expect to close the investment in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Additionally, subsequent to the quarter-end, through TerraForm Power, we announced that we entered into an agreement to acquire, for approximately $720 million, a scale distributed generation business in the U.S. totaling 322 megawatts of recently constructed, fully contracted capacity, underpinned by a 17 year average remaining power purchase agreement term with credit-worthy offtakers. The investment will nearly double our distributed generation footprint, making this one of the largest such portfolios in the U.S., and providing significant opportunities to drive incremental cash flow growth through operational and commercial synergies. The investment is immediately accretive and requires no incremental capital as TerraForm Power expects to fund the transaction through project-level financings and the sale of interests in select North American wind assets. As a result, by redeploying proceeds from the sale of wind assets with limited levers for growth, into solar assets under longer-term contracts with significant opportunities to extract synergies, TerraForm Power is extending its contract profile, reducing its portfolio's resource variability, and improving its organic growth profile. We expect to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2019.

We continued to execute on our capital recycling program during the quarter, completing the sale of four of the six projects in our South Africa portfolio for proceeds of $108 million ($33 million net to BEP). We also advanced the sales of the final two project in our South Africa portfolio, and the other non-core portfolios in Thailand and Malaysia. We expect these sales to close in 2019 for total proceeds of approximately $180 million ($55 million net to BEP).

Operations

During the second quarter, we generated FFO of $230 million, up from $172 million in the prior year as the business benefited from contributions from recent acquisitions and operational improvements driving cash flow growth. We also continue to benefit from the diversity of our portfolio as strong generation from our North American hydroelectric fleet more than offset a period of relatively weak wind resource.

In the second quarter, our hydroelectric segment generated FFO of $226 million. The portfolio saw strong generation in North America (15% above the long-term average) and strong pricing in Colombia. We continued to advance our contracting initiatives across our business, with a focus on commercial and industrial customers. In Latin America, we remain focused on extending our contract terms, signing 14 power purchase agreements in Colombia and Brazil for a total 1,239 gigawatt-hours per year. As a result of these initiatives, in Colombia, approximately 30% of our contracts now have terms greater than 5 years (versus none in 2016). In North America, we continue to benefit from a 17 year average contract term and no material maturities until 2029.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $66 million of FFO, up 32% relative to the same period in 2018, as we benefited from acquisitions and contributions from recently commissioned projects. We also added 25 megawatts to our global rooftop solar portfolio, including commissioning 10 megawatts through our joint venture with GLP in China, and closing the first phase of a 15 megawatt acquisition in Massachusetts.

Our storage and other operations segment performed well, generating $7 million of FFO during the second quarter, as the growing intermittency of global electricity grids continues to increase the scarcity value of utility-scale renewable storage.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We ended the quarter with over $2.5 billion of available liquidity. In addition, we continue to prioritize an investment grade balance sheet (we are rated BBB+ by S&P) which we believe gives us significant financial flexibility and provides investors with a lower overall risk profile. We also remain focused on terming out our debt at low rates and hedging our cash flows from currency fluctuation when the cost is economically prudent.

During the quarter, we extended the term of debt in our Colombian subsidiary to approximately 10 years by issuing COP 1.1 trillion of bonds in the local market. This was one of the largest financings ever completed in Colombia and, given the high-quality nature of our portfolio, was significantly over subscribed. At TerraForm Power, we progressed up-financings of select assets in the portfolio and used the proceeds to repay credit facilities.

Outlook

We wish to extend our appreciation and best wishes to our Directors, John Van Egmond and Lars Josefsson, both of whom are retiring from our Board of Directors. John and Lars have served on our Board since 2011 and 2012, respectively, and we thank them for their strong support and advice during this time.

Looking ahead, we continue to focus on executing our key priorities, including maintaining a robust balance sheet and access to diverse sources of capital, enhancing cash flows from our existing business and assessing acquisition opportunities.

As always, we remain focused on delivering to our unitholders long-term total returns of 12% to 15% on a per unit basis. We thank you for your continued support and we look forward to updating you on our progress in that regard.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.515 per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2019 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2019. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 8,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $385 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED Three months ended Jun 30 Six months ended Jun 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues $ 787 $ 735 $ 1,612 $ 1,528 Other income 17 10 25 19 Direct operating costs (252 ) (247 ) (506 ) (503 ) Management service costs (23 ) (21 ) (44 ) (42 ) Interest expense - borrowings (178 ) (178 ) (351 ) (358 ) Share of earning from equity-accounted investments — 6 32 6 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss (12 ) (33 ) (30 ) (25 ) Depreciation (200 ) (206 ) (400 ) (419 ) Other (1 ) (10 ) (3 ) (54 ) Income tax expense Current (15 ) (7 ) (39 ) (14 ) Deferred (14 ) (4 ) (34 ) (13 ) (29 ) (11 ) (73 ) (27 ) Net income $ 109 $ 45 $ 262 $ 125 Net income attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries $ 74 $ 31 $ 168 $ 87 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1 — 1 — Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 7 (1 ) 25 2 Preferred equity 7 6 13 13 Preferred limited partners' equity 11 10 21 19 Limited partners' equity 9 (1 ) 34 4 $ 109 $ 45 $ 262 $ 125 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per LP Unit $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.02







BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

Jun 30

Dec 31

(MILLIONS) 2019

2018

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 322 $ 173 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,094 992 Equity-accounted investments 1,576 1,569 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 29,317 29,025 Goodwill 839 828 Deferred income tax and other assets 1,258 1,516 Total Assets $ 34,406 $ 34,103 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 1,674 $ 2,328 Non-recourse borrowings 8,840 8,390 Accounts payable and other financial liabilities 1,091 772 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,266 4,140 Other liabilities 1,285 1,267 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 8,226 8,129 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 65 66 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 3,166 3,252 Preferred equity 591 568 Preferred limited partners' equity 833 707 Limited partners' equity 4,369 4,484 Total Equity 17,250 17,206 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 34,406 $ 34,103







BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED

Three months ended Jun 30

Six months ended Jun 30 (MILLIONS) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating activities Net income $ 109 $ 45 $ 262 $ 125 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 200 206 400 419 Unrealized foreign exchange and

financial instrument loss 11 33 31 25 Share of earnings from

equity-accounted investments — (6 ) (32 ) (6 ) Deferred income tax expense 14 4 34 13 Other non-cash items 33 9 50 24 Net change in working capital 1 (28 ) (6 ) (37 ) 368 263 739 563 Financing activities Corporate credit facilities, net (26 ) 173 (721 ) 180 Non-recourse borrowings, net 279 1 279 (450 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling

interests - in operating subsidiaries 10 — 257 4 Issuance of preferred limited partnership units — — 126 196 Repurchase of LP Units — (8 ) (1 ) (8 ) Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating

subsidiaries (262 ) (181 ) (396 ) (357 ) To preferred shareholders (7 ) (6 ) (13 ) (13 ) To preferred limited partners' unitholders (11 ) (10 ) (20 ) (18 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (171 ) (161 ) (342 ) (321 ) Borrowings from related party, net (33 ) 200 322 200 (221 ) 8 (509 ) (587 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and

cash equivalents in acquired entity (26 ) — (26 ) (12 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (34 ) (42 ) (63 ) (94 ) (Investment in) disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities (1 ) (433 ) 4 (395 ) Restricted cash and other 66 49 11 (29 ) 5 (426 ) (74 ) (530 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 1 (12 ) 1 (8 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 153 (167 ) 157 (562 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (8 ) — (8 ) — Balance, beginning of period 177 404 173 799 Balance, end of period $ 322 $ 237 $ 322 $ 237







PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual

Generation

LTA

Generation

Revenues

Adjusted

EBITDA

FFO

Net Income

(Loss)

2019 2018 2019 2018 2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Hydroelectric North America 4,134 3,413 3,583 3,822 $ 275 $ 228 $ 211 $ 165 $ 168 $ 123 $ 79 $ 56 Brazil 1,066 902 998 978 58 63 42 44 33 37 16 2 Colombia 861 872 869 844 56 53 35 31 25 21 17 18 6,061 5,187 5,450 5,644 389 344 288 240 226 181 112 76 Wind North America 761 663 949 791 58 54 40 38 23 24 (22 ) (6 ) Europe 204 107 223 133 22 12 15 7 11 3 (11 ) (2 ) Brazil 147 159 141 146 9 10 6 8 4 6 4 (5 ) Asia 52 37 51 42 3 3 2 2 1 1 2 (3 ) 1,164 966 1,364 1,112 92 79 63 55 39 34 (27 ) (16 ) Solar 287 175 295 179 51 30 42 25 27 16 4 2 Storage & Other 90 127 — — 21 20 10 10 7 7 1 1 Corporate — — — — — — (3 ) (6 ) (69 ) (66 ) (73 ) (65 ) Total 7,602 6,455 7,109 6,935 $ 553 $ 473 $ 400 $ 324 $ 230 $ 172 $ 17 $ (2 )







RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per IFRS

financials(1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric

Wind

Solar

Storage &

Other

Corporate

Total

Revenues $ 389 $ 92 $ 51 $ 21 $ — $ 553 $ (98 ) $ 332 $ 787 Other income 10 1 1 — 2 14 (2 ) 5 17 Direct operating costs (111 ) (30 ) (10 ) (11 ) (5 ) (167 ) 27 (112 ) (252 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments — — — — — — 73 5 78 Adjusted EBITDA 288 63 42 10 (3 ) 400 — 230 Management service costs — — — — (23 ) (23 ) — — (23 ) Interest expense - borrowings (53 ) (23 ) (15 ) (3 ) (25 ) (119 ) 26 (85 ) (178 ) Current income taxes (9 ) (1 ) — — — (10 ) — (5 ) (15 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity — — — — (11 ) (11 ) — — (11 ) Preferred equity — — — — (7 ) (7 ) — — (7 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (26 ) (5 ) (31 ) Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — (135 ) (135 ) FFO 226 39 27 7 (69 ) 230 — — Depreciation (83 ) (58 ) (15 ) (6 ) (1 ) (163 ) 36 (73 ) (200 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 4 (9 ) 4 — (12 ) (13 ) 4 (3 ) (12 ) Deferred income tax expense (24 ) 2 — — 12 (10 ) (1 ) (3 ) (14 ) Other (11 ) (1 ) (12 ) — (3 ) (27 ) 8 18 (1 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (47 ) — (47 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — 61 61 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 112 $ (27 ) $ 4 $ 1 $ (73 ) $ 17 $ — $ — $ 17

(1) Share of earning from equity-accounted investments of $nil million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $74 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.





The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2018:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per IFRS

financials(1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage &

Other Corporate Total Revenues $ 344 $ 79 $ 30 $ 20 $ — $ 473 $ (58 ) $ 320 $ 735 Other income 6 1 1 — — 8 (2 ) 4 10 Direct operating costs (110 ) (25 ) (6 ) (10 ) (6 ) (157 ) 19 (109 ) (247 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments — — — — — — 41 4 45 Adjusted EBITDA 240 55 25 10 (6 ) 324 — 219 Management service costs — — — — (21 ) (21 ) — — (21 ) Interest expense - borrowings (55 ) (20 ) (9 ) (3 ) (23 ) (110 ) 16 (84 ) (178 ) Current income taxes (4 ) (1 ) — — — (5 ) 1 (3 ) (7 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity — — — — (10 ) (10 ) — — (10 ) Preferred equity — — — — (6 ) (6 ) — — (6 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (17 ) (4 ) (21 ) Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — (128 ) (128 ) FFO 181 34 16 7 (66 ) 172 — — Depreciation (94 ) (42 ) (7 ) (6 ) — (149 ) 17 (74 ) (206 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 2 (2 ) (4 ) — 5 1 (6 ) (28 ) (33 ) Deferred income tax expense (3 ) 2 1 — 4 4 (3 ) (5 ) (4 ) Other (10 ) (8 ) (4 ) — (8 ) (30 ) 10 10 (10 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (18 ) — (18 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — 97 97 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 76 $ (16 ) $ 2 $ 1 $ (65 ) $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ (2 )

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.





The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders and earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to FFO, and FFO per unit,both non-IFRS financial metrics for the three months ended June 30:

Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ 9 $ (1 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1 — — — Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 7 (1 ) — — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 17 $ (2 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 164 149 0.54 0.48 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) 13 (1 ) 0.04 — Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 10 (4 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) Other 26 30 0.08 0.09 FFO $ 230 $ 172 $ 0.74 $ 0.55 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 311.2 312.8

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.







PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the six months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual|

Generation LTA

Generation Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA FFO Net Income

(Loss) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 Hydroelectric North America 7,983 7,178 6,883 7,261 $ 539 $ 489 $ 406 $ 356 $ 320 $ 269 $ 146 $ 133 Brazil 2,156 1,940 1,978 1,935 123 132 91 95 73 78 33 3 Colombia 1,626 1,640 1,667 1,688 118 106 73 62 51 42 37 30 11,765 10,758 10,528 10,884 780 727 570 513 444 389 216 166 Wind North America 1,611 1,308 1,909 1,488 121 108 88 79 52 50 (18 ) (12 ) Europe 478 272 531 288 50 29 35 18 28 11 — (3 ) Brazil 253 262 260 264 16 18 11 13 6 9 1 (6 ) Asia 91 69 89 76 5 5 3 3 2 1 1 (4 ) 2,433 1,911 2,789 2,116 192 160 137 113 88 71 (16 ) (25 ) Solar 486 290 490 286 89 48 74 41 45 26 13 — Storage & Other 164 190 — — 45 37 21 19 14 12 1 (11 ) Corporate — — — — — — (7 ) (11 ) (134 ) (133 ) (154 ) (124 ) Total 14,848 13,149 13,807 13,286 $ 1,106 $ 972 $ 795 $ 675 $ 457 $ 365 $ 60 $ 6







RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per IFRS

financials(1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage &

Other Corporate Total Revenues $ 780 $ 192 $ 89 $ 45 $ — $ 1,106 $ (189 ) $ 695 $ 1,612 Other income 12 3 2 — 4 21 (6 ) 10 25 Direct operating costs (222 ) (58 ) (17 ) (24 ) (11 ) (332 ) 56 (230 ) (506 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments — — — — — — 139 12 151 Adjusted EBITDA 570 137 74 21 (7 ) 795 — 487 Management service costs — — — — (44 ) (44 ) — — (44 ) Interest expense - borrowings (108 ) (47 ) (29 ) (7 ) (49 ) (240 ) 50 (161 ) (351 ) Current income taxes (18 ) (2 ) — — — (20 ) 1 (20 ) (39 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity — — — — (21 ) (21 ) — — (21 ) Preferred equity — — — — (13 ) (13 ) — — (13 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (51 ) (9 ) (60 ) Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — (297 ) (297 ) FFO 444 88 45 14 (134 ) 457 — — Depreciation (165 ) (113 ) (28 ) (12 ) (2 ) (320 ) 69 (149 ) (400 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 5 (11 ) 4 (1 ) (28 ) (31 ) 5 (4 ) (30 ) Deferred income tax expense (42 ) 22 16 — 18 14 (36 ) (12 ) (34 ) Other (26 ) (2 ) (24 ) — (8 ) (60 ) 21 36 (3 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (59 ) — (59 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — 129 129 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 216 $ (16 ) $ 13 $ 1 $ (154 ) $ 60 $ — $ — $ 60

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $32 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $168 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.





The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2018:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution

from equity

accounted

investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per IFRS

financials(1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage &

Other Corporate Total Revenues $ 727 $ 160 $ 48 $ 37 $ — $ 972 $ (97 ) $ 653 $ 1,528 Other income 8 2 3 — 1 14 (4 ) 9 19 Direct operating costs (222 ) (49 ) (10 ) (18 ) (12 ) (311 ) 32 (224 ) (503 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments — — — — — — 69 12 81 Adjusted EBITDA 513 113 41 19 (11 ) 675 — 450 Management service costs — — — — (42 ) (42 ) — — (42 ) Interest expense - borrowings (116 ) (40 ) (15 ) (7 ) (48 ) (226 ) 25 (157 ) (358 ) Current income taxes (8 ) (2 ) — — — (10 ) 1 (5 ) (14 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity — — — — (19 ) (19 ) — — (19 ) Preferred equity — — — — (13 ) (13 ) — — (13 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (26 ) (10 ) (36 ) Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — (278 ) (278 ) FFO 389 71 26 12 (133 ) 365 — — Depreciation (194 ) (81 ) (13 ) (12 ) — (300 ) 29 (148 ) (419 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 1 (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) 13 8 (6 ) (27 ) (25 ) Deferred income tax expense (8 ) (4 ) — — 9 (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) (13 ) Other (22 ) (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) (13 ) (64 ) 17 (7 ) (54 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments — — — — — — (39 ) — (39 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — — — — 191 191 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(2) $ 166 $ (25 ) $ — $ (11 ) $ (124 ) $ 6 $ — $ — $ 6

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $87 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of FFO attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders and earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to FFO, and FFO per unit,both non-IFRS financial metrics for the six months ended June 30:

Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ 34 $ 4 $ 0.19 $ 0.02 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1 — — — Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 25 2 — — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 60 $ 6 $ 0.19 $ 0.02 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 321 300 1.03 0.96 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) 31 (8 ) 0.10 (0.02 ) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (14 ) 3 (0.04 ) 0.01 Other 59 64 0.19 0.20 FFO $ 457 $ 365 $ 1.47 $ 1.17 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 311.1 312.7

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.