Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 06:50:00 AM EDT


BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:BPRAP) of $0.3984375 per share payable on October 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) ("BPY") one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. 

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Contact:

Sherif El-Azzazi

Director, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: (212) 417-7169 / Email: sherif.elazzazi@brookfield.com

Source: Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

