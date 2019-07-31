Brookfield Business Partners Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



"We are pleased to have successfully completed several of our strategic initiatives," said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. "We closed our acquisitions of Clarios, Healthscope and Ouro Verde and increased our liquidity to a record level by completing the sales of our facilities management and relocation services businesses, raising approximately $840 million of equity while also increasing the size of our undrawn credit facilities to $1.6 billion. We also achieved strong operating performance during the quarter."

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 US$ millions (except per unit amount), unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ 107 $ 119 $ 169 $ 193 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2,3 $ 0.82 $ 0.60 $ 1.30 $ 0.07 Company EBITDA4 $ 237 $ 182 $ 503 $ 373 Company FFO1,5 $ 435 $ 177 $ 640 $ 315 Company FFO per unit2 $ 3.35 $ 1.37 $ 4.94 $ 2.44

Brookfield Business Partners generated Company EBITDA of $237 million compared to $182 million in 2018 reflecting contributions from investments closed across our segments as well as growth from our existing businesses. Company FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $435 million ($3.35 per unit) compared to $177 million ($1.37 per unit) in 2018 and included gains realized on sale of operations within our business services segment. For the second quarter 2019, net income attributable to unitholders was $107 million ($0.82 per unit) and included an impairment loss recognized in our infrastructure services segment, compared to $119 million ($0.60 per unit) in 2018.

Operational Update

The following table presents Company EBITDA by segment:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business Services $ 61 $ 37 $ 106 $ 66 Infrastructure Services 88 41 223 78 Industrials 108 118 215 258 Corporate and Other (20 ) (14 ) (41 ) (29 ) Company EBITDA1,4 $ 237 $ 182 $ 503 $ 373

Our business services segment generated Company EBITDA of $61 million, compared to $37 million in the same period last year. Results benefited from improved performance in our construction services business and contribution from our Healthscope acquisition which we closed on June 6.

Our infrastructure services segment generated Company EBITDA of $88 million during the quarter, compared to $41 million in the same period last year. Results benefited from the incremental contribution from Westinghouse which we acquired in August 2018. The company reported strong performance for the quarter.

Our industrials segment generated Company EBITDA of $108 million during the quarter, compared to $118 million in the same period last year. Results benefited from strong performance at North American Palladium, partially offset by reduced contribution from GrafTech as a result of our reduced ownership position. 2019 results included positive contribution from Clarios which we acquired at the end of April, partially offset by higher than normal costs related to the write up of inventory on acquisition. 2018 results included the contribution from our Australian oil and gas operation which was sold in November 2018.

The following table presents Company FFO by segment:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business Services $ 342 $ 66 $ 374 $ 83 Infrastructure Services 54 26 156 48 Industrials 46 99 127 213 Corporate and Other (7 ) (14 ) (17 ) (29 ) Company FFO1,5 $ 435 $ 177 $ 640 $ 315 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 297 53 297 57 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions1,5 $ 138 $ 124 $ 343 $ 258 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions per unit2 $ 1.06 $ 0.96 $ 2.65 $ 2.00

Company FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $435 million compared to $177 million in 2018. The increase in Company FFO was a result of incremental contributions from recent investments, gain on sales of businesses and improved performance of select businesses within our operating segments. Our business services segment Company FFO includes a $297 million after tax gain recorded on the sales of our facilities management and executive relocation businesses, while 2018 second quarter Company FFO included a $46 million after tax gain on the sale of our U.S. brokerage joint venture.

Strategic Initiatives

Healthscope Limited

In June 2019, together with institutional partners, we closed our acquisition of Healthscope for a total purchase price of approximately $4.1 billion including $1 billion of equity. Brookfield Business Partners' share of the equity is approximately $295 million for a 28% ownership interest. We may syndicate a portion of this to our institutional partners. The remainder of the purchase price was funded with approximately $1.4 billion in debt financing and $1.7 billion from the sale and leaseback of 22 wholly owned freehold hospital properties. Healthscope is the second largest private hospital operator in Australia and the largest pathology services provider in New Zealand and we plan to enhance its position as a leading private healthcare operator.

Ouro Verde Locação e Seviços S.A.

Subsequent to quarter end, together with institutional partners, we acquired 100% of Ouro Verde Locação e Seviços S.A. ("Ouro Verde"), a leading Brazilian heavy equipment and light vehicle fleet management company. Our acquisition was made by way of a recapitalization, where we invested $131 million to strengthen Ouro Verde's balance sheet. Brookfield Business Partners' share of the investment was $50 million.

BGRS

In June 2019 we sold our executive relocation business, BGRS. The sale generated net proceeds of approximately $230 million for Brookfield Business Partners.

BGIS

In May 2019, together with institutional partners, we sold BGIS, our global provider of facilities management services, for approximately $1 billion. Brookfield Business Partners' share of net proceeds was approximately $170 million.

Capital Position

During the quarter, we issued approximately 20.4 million units for a total of $795 million in gross proceeds through an equity offering and concurrent private placements that closed on June 28, 2019. Subsequent to the quarter end, the underwriters exercised an overallotment option and purchased approximately 1.1 million additional units for additional gross proceeds of approximately $42 million. All proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including future growth opportunities.

During the quarter we increased our credit facilities to an aggregate of $1.6 billion. These transactions, including funding for closed acquisitions, brought our total liquidity to approximately $2.4 billion, a record level for our business.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 30, 2019 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited Jun. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,940 $ 1,949 Financial assets 1,199 1,369 Accounts receivable, net 5,888 5,160 Inventory and other assets 5,182 3,075 Assets held for sale 516 63 Property, plant and equipment 13,859 6,947 Deferred income tax assets 573 280 Intangible assets 11,663 5,523 Equity accounted investments 1,394 541 Goodwill 5,115 2,411 $ 48,329 $ 27,318 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ nil $ nil Accounts payable and other 14,430 9,082 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 250 9 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 22,516 10,866 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,843 867 $ 39,039 $ 20,824 Equity Limited partners 2,150 1,548 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units, Preferred Shares and Special Limited Partnership Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,736 1,415 Interest of others 5,404 3,531 9,290 6,494 $ 48,329 $ 27,318









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

US$ millions, unaudited Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 10,717 $ 8,775 $ 19,918 $ 16,969 Direct operating costs (9,776 ) (8,200 ) (17,969 ) (15,849 ) General and administrative expenses (211 ) (142 ) (389 ) (260 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (441 ) (105 ) (752 ) (211 ) Interest income (expense), net (313 ) (83 ) (497 ) (169 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 23 (7 ) 30 10 Impairment expense, net (324 ) ─ (324 ) ─ Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 522 90 520 106 Other income (expenses), net (181 ) (7 ) (271 ) (21 ) Income (loss) before income tax 16 321 266 575 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (93 ) (52 ) (123 ) (80 ) Deferred 41 39 22 29 Net income (loss) $ (36 ) $ 308 $ 165 $ 524 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 55 $ 40 $ 87 $ 5 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 52 38 82 4 Special Limited Partners ─ 41 ─ 184 Interest of others $ (143 ) $ 189 $ (4 ) $ 331









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, 2019

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Revenues $ 7,345 $ 1,105 $ 2,267 $ ─ $ 10,717 Direct operating costs (7,169 ) (838 ) (1,767 ) (2 ) (9,776 ) General and administrative expenses (67 ) (41 ) (85 ) (18 ) (211 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 11 35 17 ─ 63 Company EBITDA attributable to others (59 ) (173 ) (324 ) ─ (556 ) Company EBITDA1,2 61 88 108 (20 ) 237 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 522 ─ ─ ─ 522 Other income (expense), net ─ 4 ─ ─ 4 Interest income (expense), net (38 ) (97 ) (186 ) 8 (313 ) Equity accounted current taxes and interest (2 ) (5 ) (3 ) ─ (10 ) Current income taxes (47 ) ─ (51 ) 5 (93 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) (154 ) 64 178 ─ 88 Company FFO1,3 342 54 46 (7 ) 435 Depreciation and amortization expense (441 ) Realized disposition gain (loss) recorded in prior periods ─ Impairment expense, net (324 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition ─ Deferred income taxes 41 Other income (expense), net (185 ) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (30 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 611 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 107

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners' Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results.

Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA for equity accounted investments.

Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments.

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the six months ended

June 30, 2019

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Revenues $ 14,280 $ 2,394 $ 3,244 $ ─ $ 19,918 Direct operating costs (13,947 ) (1,730 ) (2,288 ) (4 ) (17,969 ) General and administrative expenses (134 ) (75 ) (143 ) (37 ) (389 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 19 56 21 ─ 96 Company EBITDA attributable to others (112 ) (422 ) (619 ) ─ (1,153 ) Company EBITDA1,2 106 223 215 (41 ) 503 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 522 ─ (2 ) ─ 520 Other income (expense), net ─ ─ 2 ─ 2 Interest income (expense), net (58 ) (198 ) (255 ) 14 (497 ) Equity accounted current taxes and interest (3 ) (8 ) (4 ) ─ (15 ) Current income taxes (57 ) 9 (85 ) 10 (123 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) (136 ) 130 256 ─ 250 Company FFO1,3 374 156 127 (17 ) 640 Depreciation and amortization expense (752 ) Realized disposition gain (loss) recorded in prior periods ─ Impairment expense, net (324 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition ─ Deferred income taxes 22 Other income (expense), net (273 ) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (51 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 907 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 169

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners' Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results.

Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA for equity accounted investments.

Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments.

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Revenues $ 7,859 $ 3 $ 909 $ 4 $ 8,775 Direct operating costs (7,711 ) ─ (487 ) (2 ) (8,200 ) General and administrative expenses (72 ) ─ (54 ) (16 ) (142 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 7 38 18 ─ 63 Company EBITDA attributable to others (46 ) ─ (268 ) ─ (314 ) Company EBITDA1,2 37 41 118 (14 ) 182 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 55 ─ 35 ─ 90 Other income (expense), net ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ Interest income (expense), net (22 ) ─ (61 ) ─ (83 ) Equity accounted current taxes and interest (1 ) (15 ) (4 ) ─ (20 ) Current income taxes (22 ) ─ (30 ) ─ (52 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) 19 ─ 41 ─ 60 Company FFO1,3 66 26 99 (14 ) 177 Depreciation and amortization expense (105 ) Realized disposition gain (loss) recorded in prior periods ─ Impairment expense, net ─ Gain on acquisition and disposition ─ Deferred income taxes 39 Other income (expense), net (7 ) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (50 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 65 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 119

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners' Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results.

Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA for equity accounted investments.

Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments.

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the six months ended

June 30, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services



Industrials Corporate

and Other

Total

Revenues $ 15,206 $ 5 $ 1,751 $ 7 $ 16,969 Direct operating costs (14,945 ) ─ (900 ) (4 ) (15,849 ) General and administrative expenses (139 ) ─ (89 ) (32 ) (260 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 15 73 34 ─ 122 Company EBITDA attributable to others (71 ) ─ (538 ) ─ (609 ) Company EBITDA1,2 66 78 258 (29 ) 373 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 55 ─ 51 ─ 106 Other income (expense), net ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ Interest income (expense), net (41 ) ─ (128 ) ─ (169 ) Equity accounted current taxes and interest (1 ) (30 ) (8 ) ─ (39 ) Current income taxes (30 ) ─ (50 ) ─ (80 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) 34 ─ 90 ─ 124 Company FFO1,3 83 48 213 (29 ) 315 Depreciation and amortization expense (211 ) Realized disposition gain (loss) recorded in prior periods ─ Impairment expense, net ─ Gain on acquisition and disposition ─ Deferred income taxes 29 Other income (expense), net (21 ) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (73 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 154 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 193

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners' Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results.

Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA for equity accounted investments.

Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments.

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.









Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income per Unit

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 US$, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) per unitholder, excluding incentive distribution1 $ 0.82 $ 0.92 $ 1.30 $ 1.49 Incentive distribution per unit2 ─ (0.32 ) ─ (1.42 ) Net income (loss) attributable to limited partnership unit1,2 $ 0.82 $ 0.60 $ 1.30 $ 0.07

Notes:

Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management for limited partnership units, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was 129.9 and 129.5 million, respectively (2018: 129.3 million).

Income (loss) attributed to limited partnership unit on a fully diluted basis is reduced by incentive distributions paid to special limited partnership unitholders during the period based on the volume-weighted average increase in unit price of the partnership's unit over an incentive threshold.





