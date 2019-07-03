Quantcast

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

July 03, 2019


Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' (TSX: BBU.UN) (NYSE:BBU) 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 688-9431 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (409) 216-0818 (Conference ID 5199606) at approximately 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ22019Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 6, 2019 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls (Conference ID 5199606). A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partnersis a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bbu.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact:

Alan Fleming

bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com

Source: Brookfield Business Partners

