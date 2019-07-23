Brookfield Business Partners Announces the Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

All amounts in U.S. dollars

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") today announced that the underwriters for its public offering (the "Offering") of 8,760,000 limited partnership units ("units") that closed on June 28, 2019 have partially exercised their option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase an additional 1,070,000 units at a price of $39.40 per unit. Brookfield Business Partners will receive additional gross proceeds of approximately $42,158,000 from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Closing of the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option is scheduled to occur on or about July 24, 2019.



TD Securities Inc., Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse (Canada) Inc. and HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. acted as co-lead underwriters for the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Brookfield Business Partners in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $365 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com

Media



Claire Holland

Brookfield Business Partners

Tel: +1 416 369 8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com Investor Relations



Alan Fleming

Brookfield Business Partners

Tel: +1 416 645 2736

Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

