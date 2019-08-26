Quantcast

Broadwind to Present at the Liolios 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


CICERO, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced today that Stephanie Kushner, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Liolios 8th Annual Gateway Conference located in San Francisco, CA on September 4th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. local time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 4th and 5th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://www.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Jason Bonfigt, 708.780.4821, Jason.Bonfigt@bwen.com

Source: Broadwind Energy, Inc.

