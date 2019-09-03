Quantcast

See headlines for BWEN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Broadwind to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    CICERO, Ill., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced today that Eric Blashford, Vice President and COO, will be presenting at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference located in New York City on September 10th, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. local time.  Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 9th and 10th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://www.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

    About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

    Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

    BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT:Jason Bonfigt, 708.780.4821, Jason.Bonfigt@bwen.com

    Source: Broadwind Energy, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BWEN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7962.88
    -10.51  ▼  0.13%
    DJIA 26403.28
    41.03  ▲  0.16%
    S&P 500 2926.46
    1.88  ▲  0.06%
    Data as of Aug 30, 2019
    View All