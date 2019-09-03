Broadwind to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





CICERO, Ill., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced today that Eric Blashford, Vice President and COO, will be presenting at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference located in New York City on September 10th, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. local time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 9th and 10th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://www.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.



About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

