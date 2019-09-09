Broadcom Secures Portfolio License Agreement with TIM



Agreement Builds on Long-Term Collaboration, Encompassing Software as well as Hardware, Delivering Everything from Software to Silicon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced that TIM - Telecom Italia, the first telecom operator in Italy, has signed a strategic agreement as a Portfolio License Agreement (PLA) customer. A ground-breaking approach, the agreement will see innovative Broadcom software and hardware combined, accelerating IT solutions— from software to silicon — yielding cutting-edge offerings for TIM's enterprise infrastructure.



Broadcom has a long-term collaboration with TIM that spans several generations of technology and encompasses hardware and software solutions for broadband gateways, wireless networking, central office equipment and mainframe infrastructure. The addition of this new PLA agreement strengthens and broadens this relationship.

TIM selected Broadcom's PLA to support their ongoing efforts to accelerate, streamline, and transform their IT operations. By doing so, the company will drive more value with actionable data and insights that help to deliver exceptional experiences to their end users.

Broadcom's PLA is a simplified, scalable, flexible licensing approach that empowers customers to leverage trusted, robust, proven enterprise software solutions. It spans the entire software development lifecycle from Business and Agile Management to Intelligent Automation and AI-driven operations, with enterprise-scale Continuous Testing and Security.

The Broadcom PLA delivers a number of customer benefits, including:

Predictable annual costs, even if usage expands

Lower overall costs for a full spectrum of enterprise software solutions

Simplified maintenance, upgrade and renewal processes

"We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Broadcom with this new PLA," said Raimondo Zizza, chief information officer, TIM. "With this agreement we can optimize our products, expend our strategy of improve productivity and reduce costs, while providing a first-class digital infrastructure for our customer base."

"Broadcom's PLA offers customers an open, integrated enterprise software platform, to facilitate digital business transformation," said Ashok Reddy, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division at Broadcom. "Coupled with our software to silicon offerings, the PLA will help TIM get the most out of their technology investments and continue evolving the means for building a modern digital enterprise."

The Broadcom PLA is available now to strategic accounts worldwide. For more information on Broadcom PLA, please contact your regional Broadcom sales representative.

