Broadcom Announces Industry-First Portfolio of PCIe 4.0 Ethernet Adapters and Fibre Channel HBAs Supporting AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor



Company Brings the World's Fastest and Most-Secure Ethernet Networking and Fibre Channel to AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor-Based Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced that NetXtreme® E-Series Ethernet adapters and Emulex® LPe35000-series HBAs now deliver the fastest networking performance with the AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor-based systems- the world's first x86 data center CPU, supporting PCIe 4.0®. The 200GbE NetXtreme E-series and Gen 7 32GFC LPe35000-series are the world's first portfolio of Ethernet adapters and Fibre Channel HBAs with support for PCIe 4.0.



PCIe 4.0 will double the bandwidth per lane to provide significant I/O performance benefits for storage and Ethernet networking, NVMe deployments and AI applications. AMD and Broadcom have worked closely to bring solutions to market that feature embedded security and silicon root of trust on Thor™ 200G Ethernet controllers and XE601™ Fibre Channel controllers to make these the most secure solutions in the industry.

"Thor and AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors provide the best performing and most secure Ethernet connectivity and compute platform in the industry," said Ed Redmond, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Connectivity Division, Broadcom. "Thor, with 200GbE bandwidth and silicon root of trust, running on AMD PCIe 4.0 platforms, enable the industry to achieve greater levels of performance and security for hyperscale and enterprise data centers."

"The Emulex® LPe35000 HBA with PCIe 4.0 and NVMe over Fibre Channel doubles mission-critical workload bandwidth, while cutting host CPU utilization in half," said Jeff Hoogenboom, general manager, Emulex Connectivity Division, Broadcom. "We are excited to work with AMD and our OEM customers to deliver the fastest, most secure Fibre Channel HBAs for enterprise workloads."

"Driven by AMD's history of datacenter innovation, including 7nm process technology, embedded security features and the world's first x86 supplier to support PCIe 4.0, the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors set a new standard for the modern datacenter," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. "Together, these innovations truly deliver the breakthrough performance customers demand."

Broadcom is now sampling Thor-based dual-port 100GbE and single-port 100GbE OCP 3.0, OCP 2.0, and PCIe NIC adapters to qualified customers. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Broadcom is now shipping single, dual and quad-port Emulex Gen 7 LPe35000-series HBAs through its OEM partners. The Dell-branded dual-port Gen 7 LPe35002 is available from Dell. The Lenovo-branded single and dual port Gen 7 LPe35000-series HBAs are available from Lenovo.

Further information on the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors can be found online at: https://www.amd.com/en/processors/epyc-7002-series

