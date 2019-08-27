Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Thorn Project, Provides Exploration Update on its Atlin Goldfields Project and Grants Incentive Options





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) (OTCQB:BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has commenced phase two exploration program at its Thorn Project located in Northwest British Columbia consisting of approximately 7,000 to 10,000 metres of HQ and NQ size core drilling with two drills on 2 distinct porphyry targets within the Camp Creek Copper Corridor and the Chivas zone. The Company will also conduct approximately 25 line kilometers Titan DCIP and MT geophysical survey at the Camp Creek Corridor with the objective of imaging a target depth of 1.0 to 1.5km.



Brixon's Updated Claim Block





Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated previously, "We look forward to unlocking the mountain of value at the Thorn Project."

The Company staked an additional 862 square kilometres of mineral claims for a new total mineral claim area of 1,858 square kilometres of wholly owned tenure.

Update on the Atlin Goldfields Project

During May 2019 to July 2019, Brixton Metals completed a drilling program at the Pictou and LD Zones, rock sampling and prospecting.

Summary of work completed

22 shallow NQ sized core holes were completed for a total of 1,618m with 4 holes at the Pictou showing and 18 at the LD showing area

1,965 line-kilometres of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical survey

Construction on a new 35-person exploration camp located at the Yellowjacket Mine

A total of 1,395 soil samples and 139 rock samples were collected

The results will be released as they become available. Crews have been moved to the Thorn Project.

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration for Brixton Metals and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants for an aggregate amount of 4,300,000 (the "Options"). These Options are exercisable at $0.30 per share for a period of 10 years and are subject to provisions of the Company's stock option plan as approved by its shareholders and the Annual General Meeting.

Members of the Compensation Committee and Board of Directors approved the Stock Option grant in order to:

1) Reward long serving members of the Brixton team for new discoveries at the Thorn Project, which the Company has owned for 9 years;

2) Retain the required talent that will be needed to advance the Company's exploration projects. With the rise in gold prices, the Compensation Committee and Board of Directors believe there appears to be a tightening in the mining labour market and wanted to ensure the Company has the required skilled personnel to advance the project in a professional and responsible manner;

3) The Company granted options to individuals that will have a direct impact on the potential growth of new discoveries. Every person who received options will be directly involved in the potential growth and de-risking of Brixton's assets. The decisions of these individuals will have a direct impact on the value of each shareholders' investment.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and on the OTCQB under ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

