Brink’s to Attend the 2019 Buckingham Industrials Conference on September 19, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  September 06, 2019, 09:16:00 AM EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 2019 Buckingham Industrials Conference on September 19, 2019, at the Lexington Hotel in New York City.   

The Brink's management team will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.  Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Buckingham representative.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact: 

Investor Relations

804.289.9709

Source: The Brink's Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BCO




