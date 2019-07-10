Quantcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:35:00 PM EDT

Brink's Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24


RICHMOND, Va., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international).  Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.  Participants can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10133026 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call.  The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.brinks.com.

A replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2019, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international).  The conference number is 10133026.  A webcast replay will also be available at www.brinks.com.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at  www.brinks.com  or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709 

Source: The Brink's Company

