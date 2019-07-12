Quantcast

Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 11:27:00 AM EDT

Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend


RICHMOND, Va., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2019.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

