Bring Home Faith-Inspired Thriller CANAL STREET



Available On Digital Platforms August 20, 2019 And On DVD September 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) and Smith Global Media announced that the Chicago crime drama CANAL STREET will arrive on digital platforms on August 20, 2019 and DVD on September 1, 2019. The film follows a young man arrested for the murder of a white classmate, while his father embraces his undying faith to fight in court for his son's vindication.



Bryshere Y. Gray ("Empire", Sprinter) and Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump, Fences) star in this modern-day thriller, written, produced, and directed by Rhyan LaMarr. Additional cast members include Mekhi Phifer(8 Mile, "ER"), Kevin Quinn("Bunk'd"), Woody McClain(The New Edition Story), and Lance Reddick ("The Wire", John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum).

CANAL STREET tells the story of Kholi Styles (Gray) who is trying to get by in an unwelcoming new world. After he becomes the suspect of a mysterious death of a classmate, it's up to his father, Jackie Styles (Williamson), an up-and-coming lawyer from the slums of Chicago, to defend his son in court and battle an outraged public before time runs out. Jackie fights to keep his faith and prove his son is not the monster the world has made him out to be.

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/z2cfqfUI2Kw

CANAL STREET DVD:

Number of discs: 1

Running Time: 103 minutes

Genre: Drama, Faith, Thriller

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 1.78 (Widescreen)

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements including some bloody images, drug use and teen partying

BONUS FEATURES:

Canal Street: Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

The Women of Canal Street

The Men of Canal Street

Behind the Music of Canal Street

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today's entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT SMITH GLOBAL MEDIA

Smith Global Media is an international distribution company that acquires, markets, and distributes micro targeted independent motion pictures, television programs and series, and other diverse forms of entertainment content both theatrically and through all home entertainment windows.

