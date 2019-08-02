Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Announces Share Exchange and Plan of Merger to Acquire Slutzky & Winshman Ltd. d/b/a S&W Media Group



BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB:BMTM), a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands with consumers as a full advertising services platform, announced today that on July 31, 2019, it entered into a Share Exchange Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger") to acquire Slutzky & Winshman Ltd. d/b/a/ S&W Media Group ("S&W") in a cash and stock transaction. It was previously announced that it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with S&W dated May 23, 2019.



S&W, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a data-driven marketing company, which utilizes programmatic solutions for over the top, or "OTT"), video and mobile advertising. Leveraging machine learning date, S&W provides technology for content creators to deploy, distribute and monetize their content. S&W reported unaudited revenues of $1,565,000 and a net loss of $284,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, audited revenues of $12,175,000 and a net loss of $832,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, and audited revenues of $31,621,000 and net income of $2,873,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Merger Agreement with S&W and its shareholders provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, on the closing date (the "Closing"), we will acquire all of the outstanding shares of S&W (the "S&W Shares") from the shareholders in exchange for (i) an aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of our common stock (the "Consideration Shares"), and (ii) promissory notes (the "Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of $750,000 (collectively, the "Purchase Price. At Closing, the S&W shares and the Consideration Shares will be placed in an escrow with a third party escrow agent pending the Effective Time (as hereinafter described). As required under Israeli law, following the closing and upon receipt of regulatory approvals, including receipt of a merger certificate from the Israeli Companies Registrar and the expiration or termination of any waiting period under Israeli law; and assuming there are no statutes, judgments, injunctions, orders or decrees prohibiting consummation of the transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement (the "Effective Time"), our wholly owned subsidiary, Bright Mountain Israel Acquisition Ltd., an Israeli corporation will merge with S&W with S&W as the surviving entity (the "Merger").

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations and warranties from each party to the agreement, and each party has agreed to customary covenants.

Following the Closing, the transaction may be terminated if any Israeli Governmental Entity (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement) issues an order restraining or enjoining the Merger, and such order has become final and non-appealable. In that event, the transaction would be considered null and void.

Kip Speyer, Chairman and CEO of Bright Mountain Media, said that "We have worked very hard with the S&W shareholders to reach this point." and "We believe that the consolidation of our businesses will permit us to grow exponentially." Mr. Speyer reiterated that, "Recognizing the global presence of S&W Media and its young, creative and aggressive leadership makes this acquisition, if consummated, a major game changer for us. We believe that a global presence with offices in Israel will permit us to accelerate our growth worldwide."

"Today's announcement with Bright Mountain is very exciting for us. We believe that the combination of our company will facilitate our ability to take advantage of global opportunities and grow our combined company internally as well as with strategic acquisitions", said Messrs. Slutzky and Winshman.

ABOUT BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM ) is a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands with consumers as a full advertising services platform. Bright Mountain Media's assets include an ad network, an ad exchange platform and 25 websites (owned and/or managed) that provide content, services and products. The websites are primarily geared for a young, male audience with several that focus on active, reserve and retired military audiences as well as law enforcement and first responders.

Additional information about Bright Mountain Media can be found at: https://www.brightmountainmedia.com

