Bright Mountain Media, Inc. announces rebranding of Daily Engage Media business and hiring of new law firm.





Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB:BMTM), a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands and advertisers with consumers as a full advertising services company, announced today that it will be rebranding Daily Engage Media under the Bright Mountain, LLC brand. The rebranding, which has been taking place over the last several months, will be complete by October 1, 2019.



As part of the rebranding, Vinay Belani has been named Vice President, International Operations for Bright Mountain, LLC. Mr. Belani was the CEO of Daily Engage Media.

The rebranding is a move to remain singularly focused on Bright Mountain's main objective - to intelligently connect brands and advertisers with the precise consumers they are attempting to reach.

Additionally, Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is announcing that it is now being represented by internationally renowned law firm Dickinson Wright. Dickinson Wright PLLC is a full-service law firm with more than 40 practice areas and is represented by approximately 475 attorneys.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM ) is a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands with consumers as a full advertising services platform. Bright Mountain Media's assets include the Bright Mountain Media ad network, S&W Media, an ad exchange platform, and 24 websites (owned and/or managed) that provide content and services.

