Bridgeline to Power International Association for Real Estate Management



Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that it entered into an agreement with an international real estate association to upgrade and redesign its eCommerce website on the Bridgeline Unbound platform.

Burlington, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The goals of the new website are to establish a mobile-friendly and user experience to drive greater revenue by intelligently delivering the most relevant content and important product information to their target audiences.

The engagement includes a license renewal and upgrade of the Bridgeline Unbound software in addition to a consulting services agreement to implement new functionality using Bridgeline's core framework of pre-built templates and modules. The site will leverage Bridgeline's extensible API for service level integration with Personify Association Management System (AMS) to exchange order and fulfillment data.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with this strategic customer to benefit from the latest features and enhancements in our Unbound eCommerce platform. We'll also be providing our core accelerator framework to streamline the redesign and implementation efforts which reduces costs and increases velocity to market for our customers," said Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Carl PrizziBridgeline Digital, Inc EVP Product Marketing press@bridgeline.com

Source: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.