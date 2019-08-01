Bridgeline Announces Global Partner Program Driving Business Value for Digital Agencies



The Bridgeline Global Partner Program enables partners to build innovative solutions for enterprise customers by leveraging Bridgeline's industry leading experience, content management and eCommerce solutions.

Burlington, Massachusetts, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce, Community Portals, Marketing Automation and Natural Language Search software, announced today that it has launched its Global Partner Program with great success.

The Bridgeline Partner Program is designed to support digital marketing agencies, solution implementers and technology partners looking to provide clients with a next-generation Digital Experience Platform. The Program consists of partners of varying capacities, including agencies with implementation and strategy experience as well as technology partners with complimentary technology offerings that provide added value to digital experiences powered by the Unbound product suite.

The Bridgeline product suite empowers businesses to develop and publish content, power eCommerce experiences and personalized community portals. Partners and their clients can leverage Bridgeline's innovative technology and product suite, Cloud-based SaaS infrastructure and technical support to increase creativity, agility and productivity across their business.

The Bridgeline Partner Program offers valuable incentives and benefits including shared recurring license revenue, supporting specialty services, as well as a robust set of resources, training and tools. The Bridgeline Partner Program is designed to help both technology and solution partners to develop expertise around specific business areas, product areas and industries, so they can effectively serve their customers, differentiate their practices and grow.

Partners can take advantage of the full suite of Bridgeline solutions including Celebros Search which provides natural language search and conversion solutions with built-in plugins to popular ecommerce platforms such as Magento and Shopify. In addition, Bridgeline's OrchestraCMS offering provides a Salesforce native solution to create dynamic, personalized experiences that leverage the Salesforce Cloud.

"I am excited to be leading Bridgeline's partner channel initiative during this time of exponential growth and progress at the Company," says Tom McGourty, EVP of Partners & Strategic Alliances. "The Unbound platform, strengthened by the addition of AI-powered technologies backed by a strong network of partners, is a true go-to market and end-to-end solution that will continue to provide our customers with a digital experience unlike any other."

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

