Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) (the "Company"), the parent company of BNB Bank ("BNB"), today announced second quarter results for 2019.



The Company's second quarter 2019 financial results included:

Net income for the 2019 second quarter of $10.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the 2018 second quarter, inclusive of pre-tax net securities losses of $7.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share after tax, related to the Company's balance sheet restructure in the 2018 period.

Net interest income for the 2019 second quarter increased $1.2 million over the 2019 first quarter to $35.5 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.30%.

Total assets of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2019, 7% higher than June 30, 2018.

Loan growth of $249 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2018, and $154 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2018.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $431 million, or 16%, compared to June 30, 2018, and $190 million, or 13% annualized, from December 31, 2018.

Non-performing assets of $5.5 million at June 30, 2019, $3.7 million higher than June 30, 2018 and $2.5 million higher than December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.91% at June 30, 2019.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.23 during the quarter.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Kevin O'Connor, President and CEO said, "Our continued growth as measured by an expanded customer base, and higher loan and deposit balance reflects the strength in our markets and our ability to attract clients to BNB Bank. The quarterly results show record revenue, a stabilizing margin, and continued prudent liquidity management, notwithstanding an increased loan loss provision related to one specific credit. Our SBA business bolstered our non-interest income. Expenses grew as we capitalized on branch closures by our competitors with targeted advertising campaigns and hired more bankers. BNB Bank remains a strong, core funded community bank making loans funded by deposits supporting our customers and our marketplace."

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2019 second quarter was $10.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an increase of $3.9 million compared to the 2018 second quarter, driven primarily by a rise in non-interest income and net interest income, partially offset by higher provision for loan losses and non-interest expense. Excluding the impact of the balance sheet restructure, net income in the 2018 second quarter was $12.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $23.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in 2018.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2019 second quarter were 0.90% and 9.06%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 11.82% for the 2019 second quarter.

"Our reported net income of $0.53 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for loan losses related to one credit, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.12, and reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 19 basis points, 188 basis points and 245 basis points, respectively," noted Mr. O'Connor.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $46.4 million in the 2019 second quarter, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the 2019 first quarter, driven primarily by loan portfolio growth and higher loan portfolio yields. Interest expense was $10.8 million in the 2019 second quarter, an increase of $0.6 million compared to the 2019 first quarter, primarily due to deposit growth and an increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the 2019 second quarter showed a year-over-year decline of 1 basis point to 3.30% in 2019 from 3.31% in 2018. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting, is down 1 basis point to 3.23% from 3.24% in 2018. Reported 2019 second quarter loan yields showed a year-over-year increase of 24 basis points from 4.52% in 2018 to 4.76% in 2019, while yields excluding purchase accounting increased 23 basis points to 4.66% in 2019 from 4.43% in 2018.

Three Months Ended Change Compared To June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported 4.76 % 4.66 % 4.52 % 10 bp 24 bp Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP) 4.66 4.61 4.43 5 23 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 3.29 % 3.27 % 3.30 % 2 bp (1 ) bp Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 3.30 3.29 3.31 1 (1 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.23 3.24 3.24 (1 ) (1 )

_______________________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

"Despite a flattening yield curve, we maintained our margin by focusing on our core relationship businesses. We also sold lower yielding bonds and reduced our brokered deposits, while keeping our loan-to-deposit ratio below 90%. Our proven strategy is to actively manage the balance sheet based on the changing environment," stated Mr. O'Connor.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the 2019 second quarter, $3.1 million higher than the 2018 second quarter. Contributing to the higher provision was a $3.7 million charge-off for one loan in the 2019 second quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $4.1 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the 2018 second quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the 2019 second quarter, $8.1 million higher than the 2018 second quarter, primarily attributable to the impact of the balance sheet restructure in the 2018 second quarter, and higher gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans in the 2019 second quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2019 second quarter of $24.0 million was $1.5 million higher than the 2018 second quarter. The increase in 2019 was due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the 2019 second quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2018 second quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22% for the remainder of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $4.7 billion at June 30, 2019, $13.8 million higher than December 31, 2018, and $299.8 million higher than June 30, 2018. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019 of $3.4 billion reflects growth of $249.3 million, or 8%, over June 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $3.8 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $283.4 million, or 8%, over June 30, 2018. Demand deposits increased $78.4 million year-over-year to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2019, representing 36% of total deposits.

The allowance for loan losses was $31.2 million at June 30, 2019, $0.5 million lower than June 30, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.00% at June 30, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $475.2 million at June 30, 2019, $35.5 million higher than June 30, 2018. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders' dividends. Book value per share was $23.96 at June 30, 2019, $1.73 higher than June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $18.41 at June 30, 2019, $1.79 higher than June 30, 2018.

Change Compared To June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Total assets $ 4,714,535 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,414,785 $ 13,791 $ 299,750 Total stockholders' equity 475,205 453,830 439,755 21,375 35,450 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 910,892 $ 863,158 $ 844,295 $ 47,734 $ 66,597 Multi-family ("MF") 631,146 585,827 570,670 45,319 60,476 Construction and land ("C&L") 150,868 123,393 116,899 27,475 33,969 Total investor CRE, MF, and C&L 1,692,906 1,572,378 1,531,864 120,528 161,042 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 675,168 645,724 629,906 29,444 45,262 Owner-occupied CRE 525,329 510,398 483,652 14,931 41,677 Total C&I and owner-occupied CRE 1,200,497 1,156,122 1,113,558 44,375 86,939 Residential real estate 503,354 519,763 510,303 (16,409 ) (6,949 ) Installment and consumer 25,825 20,509 20,051 5,316 5,774 Net deferred loan costs and fees 7,441 7,039 4,900 402 2,541 Total loans held for investment $ 3,430,023 $ 3,275,811 $ 3,180,676 $ 154,212 $ 249,347 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 3,154,801 $ 2,965,007 $ 2,724,208 $ 189,794 $ 430,593 Total public and brokered deposits 681,775 921,386 828,989 (239,611 ) (147,214 ) Total deposits $ 3,836,576 $ 3,886,393 $ 3,553,197 $ (49,817 ) $ 283,379





"The first half of 2019 shows our continued ability to generate new business in our marketplace. We grew loans at 9%. Year to date we closed nearly $500 million in new credits. IPC deposit growth was 13% for the same period. Equally important, our western markets- where we have lower market share and thus more opportunity- are showing accelerated growth. We are committed to providing capital as well as a comprehensive product suite to the businesses in our footprint," Mr. O'Connor said.

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $5.5 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2018 included $175 thousand of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $5.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.05% of total loans at June 30, 2018. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $1.0 million to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.4 million at June 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at June 30, 2019 and 2018 were comprised of acquired loans of $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2019 second quarter results. Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10132796. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company's website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Call Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-746-0738

International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-6016

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10132796

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, BNB operates one loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as "expects," "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "will," "potential," "could," "intends," "may," "outlook," "predicts," "projects," "would," "estimates," "assumes," "likely," and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB's loan and investment portfolios; changes in management's business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements as a result of the Dodd-Frank Act; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 71,292 $ 142,145 $ 74,255 Interest-earning deposits with banks 87,349 153,223 31,636 Total cash and cash equivalents 158,641 295,368 105,891 Securities available for sale, at fair value 642,897 680,886 659,076 Securities held to maturity 144,716 160,163 169,717 Total securities 787,613 841,049 828,793 Securities, restricted 24,104 24,028 26,747 Loans held for sale 12,643 — 6,338 Loans held for investment 3,430,023 3,275,811 3,180,676 Allowance for loan losses (31,171 ) (31,418 ) (31,652 ) Loans held for investment, net 3,398,852 3,244,393 3,149,024 Premises and equipment, net 34,006 35,008 36,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 37,619 — — Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,975 110,324 110,816 Other real estate owned — 175 175 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 151,082 150,399 150,958 Total assets $ 4,714,535 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,414,785 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 1,322,625 $ 1,275,664 $ 1,248,383 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 613,431 496,881 436,227 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,002,768 975,531 843,390 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 60,658 61,827 59,053 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 155,319 155,104 137,155 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 3,154,801 2,965,007 2,724,208 Brokered deposits 127,196 255,408 318,164 Public funds - demand deposits 63,084 172,941 58,941 Public funds - other deposits 491,495 493,037 451,884 Total public and brokered deposits 681,775 921,386 828,989 Total deposits 3,836,576 3,886,393 3,553,197 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 945 539 1,437 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 240,000 240,433 300,863 Subordinated debentures, net 78,850 78,781 78,711 Operating lease liabilities (1) 40,263 — — Other liabilities and accrued expenses 42,696 40,768 40,822 Total liabilities 4,239,330 4,246,914 3,975,030 Total stockholders' equity 475,205 453,830 439,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,714,535 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,414,785

___________________________

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) using the transition approach at the beginning of the period of adoption on January 1, 2019 and did not restate comparative prior periods.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 46,352 $ 44,515 $ 41,551 $ 90,867 $ 82,915 Interest expense 10,835 10,192 7,622 21,027 14,447 Net interest income 35,517 34,323 33,929 69,840 68,468 Provision for loan losses 3,500 600 400 4,100 1,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,017 33,723 33,529 65,740 67,268 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,556 2,428 2,562 4,984 4,725 Title fee income 335 306 450 641 955 Net securities gains (losses) 201 — (7,921 ) 201 (7,921 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans 844 217 691 1,061 1,062 BOLI income 556 553 555 1,109 1,101 Other operating income 1,007 1,714 1,085 2,721 1,613 Total non-interest income (loss) 5,499 5,218 (2,578 ) 10,717 1,535 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,659 13,280 13,055 26,939 25,867 Occupancy and equipment 3,560 3,531 3,205 7,091 6,448 Amortization of other intangible assets 210 213 242 423 488 Other operating expenses 6,575 5,575 6,005 12,150 12,302 Total non-interest expense 24,004 22,599 22,507 46,603 45,105 Income before income taxes 13,512 16,342 8,444 29,854 23,698 Income tax expense 2,859 3,415 1,701 6,274 4,882 Net income $ 10,653 $ 12,927 $ 6,743 $ 23,580 $ 18,816 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.95 Weighted average common and equivalent shares 19,565 19,526 19,468 19,545 19,453





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 0.90 % 1.13 % 0.60 % 1.01 % 0.85 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 0.90 1.13 1.15 1.01 1.12 Return on average stockholders' equity 9.06 11.41 5.96 10.22 8.39 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 9.06 11.41 11.43 10.22 11.15 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 11.82 15.01 7.90 13.38 11.12 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 12.01 15.21 15.35 13.57 15.00 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.30 3.29 3.31 3.29 3.36 Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.23 3.24 3.24 3.24 3.23 Efficiency ratio 58.52 57.15 71.79 57.85 64.43 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 58.03 56.43 56.47 57.24 57.02 Operating expense/average assets 2.03 1.97 2.01 2.00 2.03 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 2.01 1.95 1.99 1.98 2.01

____________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.





June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 23.96 $ 22.93 $ 22.23 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.41 $ 17.36 $ 16.62 Common shares outstanding 19,834 19,791 19,786 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.4 10.3 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.4 10.3 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.1 8.1 7.9 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 7.9 7.5 7.6 Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 9.7 9.9 9.6 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 3,382 $ 4,400 $ 4,391 Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3) $ 329 $ 308 $ 934 Non-performing loans $ 5,509 $ 2,808 $ 1,599 Other real estate owned — 175 175 Non-performing assets $ 5,509 $ 2,983 $ 1,774 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.12 0.06 0.04 Allowance/non-performing loans 565.82 1118.87 1979.49 Allowance/total loans 0.91 0.96 1.00

________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

(3) Represents loans acquired in connection with the Community National Bank and FNBNY Bancorp, Inc. acquisitions.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,373,601 $ 40,000 4.76 % $ 3,275,828 $ 37,659 4.66 % $ 3,179,632 $ 35,817 4.52 % Securities (1) 860,031 5,940 2.77 885,834 6,442 2.95 924,979 5,784 2.51 Deposits with banks 102,515 599 2.34 91,682 544 2.41 25,206 106 1.69 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,336,147 46,539 4.30 4,253,344 44,645 4.26 4,129,817 41,707 4.05 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 401,720 392,283 365,038 Total assets $ 4,737,867 $ 4,645,627 $ 4,494,855 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 443,830 $ 1,231 1.11 % $ 398,499 $ 905 0.92 % $ 296,882 $ 132 0.18 % NOW 124,329 48 0.15 105,996 41 0.16 130,000 30 0.09 MMDA 1,012,419 3,840 1.52 983,942 3,586 1.48 808,845 1,833 0.91 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,580,578 5,119 1.30 1,488,437 4,532 1.23 1,235,727 1,995 0.65 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 60,940 285 1.88 61,317 261 1.73 57,753 170 1.18 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 152,809 806 2.12 150,102 732 1.98 117,380 384 1.31 Total IPC deposits 1,794,327 6,210 1.39 1,699,856 5,525 1.32 1,410,860 2,549 0.72 Brokered deposits 134,720 771 2.30 209,409 1,210 2.34 276,405 1,299 1.89 Public funds 546,432 1,383 1.02 534,568 1,179 0.89 509,353 665 0.52 Total public and brokered deposits 681,152 2,154 1.27 743,977 2,389 1.30 785,758 1,964 1.00 Total deposits 2,475,479 8,364 1.36 2,443,833 7,914 1.31 2,196,618 4,513 0.82 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 25,246 158 2.51 7,691 45 2.37 122,463 567 1.86 FHLB advances 243,322 1,178 1.94 243,290 1,098 1.83 337,615 1,407 1.67 Subordinated debentures 78,827 1,135 5.78 78,793 1,135 5.84 78,688 1,135 5.79 Total borrowings 347,395 2,471 2.85 329,774 2,278 2.80 538,766 3,109 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,822,874 10,835 1.54 2,773,607 10,192 1.49 2,735,384 7,622 1.12 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,365,279 1,333,498 1,265,370 Other liabilities 78,278 79,083 40,633 Total liabilities 4,266,431 4,186,188 4,041,387 Stockholders' equity 471,436 459,439 453,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,737,867 $ 4,645,627 $ 4,494,855 Net interest rate spread 2.76 % 2.77 % 2.93 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,513,273 $ 1,479,737 $ 1,394,433 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 35,704 3.30 % 34,453 3.29 % 34,085 3.31 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (187 ) (0.01 ) (130 ) (0.02 ) (156 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 35,517 $ 34,323 $ 33,929 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.27 % 3.30 %

______________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,324,985 $ 77,659 4.71 % $ 3,153,909 $ 71,477 4.57 % Securities (1) 872,861 12,382 2.86 947,013 11,564 2.46 Deposits with banks 97,128 1,143 2.37 24,163 196 1.64 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,294,974 91,184 4.28 4,125,085 83,237 4.07 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 397,027 359,993 Total assets $ 4,692,001 $ 4,485,078 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 421,290 $ 2,136 1.02 % $ 294,200 $ 210 0.14 % NOW 115,213 89 0.16 133,126 56 0.08 MMDA 998,259 7,426 1.50 789,566 3,234 0.83 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,534,762 9,651 1.27 1,216,892 3,500 0.58 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 61,128 546 1.80 58,270 331 1.15 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 151,463 1,538 2.05 113,259 716 1.27 Total IPC deposits 1,747,353 11,735 1.35 1,388,421 4,547 0.66 Brokered deposits 171,858 1,981 2.32 239,346 2,084 1.76 Public funds 540,533 2,562 0.96 503,428 1,108 0.44 Total public and brokered deposits 712,391 4,543 1.29 742,774 3,192 0.87 Total deposits 2,459,744 16,278 1.33 2,131,195 7,739 0.73 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 16,517 203 2.48 136,974 1,173 1.73 FHLB advances 243,306 2,276 1.89 382,681 3,265 1.72 Subordinated debentures 78,810 2,270 5.81 78,671 2,270 5.82 Total borrowings 338,633 4,749 2.83 598,326 6,708 2.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,798,377 21,027 1.52 2,729,521 14,447 1.07 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,349,476 1,264,186 Other liabilities 78,677 39,242 Total liabilities 4,226,530 4,032,949 Stockholders' equity 465,471 452,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,692,001 $ 4,485,078 Net interest rate spread 2.76 % 3.00 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,496,597 $ 1,395,564 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 70,157 3.29 % 68,790 3.36 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (317 ) (0.01 ) (322 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 69,840 $ 68,468 Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.35 %

___________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain net securities losses associated with the Company's strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average total assets - as reported 0.90 % 1.13 % 0.60 % 1.01 % 0.85 % Net securities losses — — 0.71 — 0.35 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.16 ) — (0.08 ) Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 0.90 1.13 1.15 1.01 1.12 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 9.06 % 11.41 % 5.96 % 10.22 % 8.39 % Net securities losses — — 7.01 — 3.53 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (1.54 ) — (0.77 ) Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 9.06 11.41 11.43 10.22 11.15 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 11.82 % 15.01 % 7.90 % 13.38 % 11.12 % Net securities losses — — 9.27 — 4.68 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.23 0.25 0.28 0.24 0.29 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (2.10 ) (0.05 ) (1.09 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.01 15.21 15.35 13.57 15.00





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding net securities losses associated with the Company's strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income - as reported $ 10,653 $ 12,927 $ 6,743 $ 23,580 $ 18,816 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — 7,921 — 7,921 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (1,742 ) — (1,742 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,653 $ 12,927 $ 12,922 $ 23,580 $ 24,995 Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.95 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — 0.40 — 0.40 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.09 ) — (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 1.18 $ 1.26





The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Efficiency ratio - as reported 58.52 % 57.15 % 71.79 % 57.85 % 64.43 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 24,004 $ 22,599 $ 22,507 $ 46,603 $ 45,105 Less: Amortization of intangible assets (210 ) (213 ) (242 ) (423 ) (488 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 23,794 $ 22,386 $ 22,265 $ 46,180 $ 44,617 Net interest income - as reported $ 35,517 $ 34,323 $ 33,929 $ 69,840 $ 68,468 Tax-equivalent adjustment 187 130 156 317 322 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 35,704 $ 34,453 $ 34,085 $ 70,157 $ 68,790 Non-interest income - as reported $ 5,499 $ 5,218 $ (2,578 ) $ 10,717 $ 1,535 Less: Net securities losses/(gains) (201 ) — 7,921 (201 ) 7,921 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,298 $ 5,218 $ 5,343 $ 10,516 $ 9,456 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 41,002 $ 39,671 $ 39,428 $ 80,673 $ 78,246 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 58.03 % 56.43 % 56.47 % 57.24 % 57.02 %

_______________________________

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 2.03 % 1.97 % 2.01 % 2.00 % 2.03 % Amortization of other intangible assets (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 2.01 1.95 1.99 1.98 2.01

_______________________________

(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding accretion income and average purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income - as reported $ 35,517 $ 34,323 $ 33,929 $ 69,840 $ 68,468 Tax-equivalent adjustment 187 130 156 317 322 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 35,704 $ 34,453 $ 34,085 $ 70,157 $ 68,790 Adjustment: Less: Accretion income on acquired loans (713 ) (385 ) (625 ) (1,098 ) (2,584 ) Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 34,991 $ 34,068 $ 33,460 $ 69,059 $ 66,206 Average interest-earning assets - as reported $ 4,336,147 $ 4,253,344 $ 4,129,817 $ 4,294,974 $ 4,125,085 Adjustment: Average purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans 4,592 4,941 6,758 4,766 7,938 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,340,739 $ 4,258,285 $ 4,136,575 $ 4,299,740 $ 4,133,023 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported 4.76 % 4.66 % 4.52 % 4.71 % 4.57 % Adjustment: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (0.10 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP) 4.66 4.61 4.43 4.64 4.39 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 3.29 % 3.27 % 3.30 % 3.28 % 3.35 % Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 3.30 3.29 3.31 3.29 3.36 Adjustment: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.23 3.24 3.24 3.24 3.23

_______________________________

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.





The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Total assets - as reported $ 4,714,535 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,414,785 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,975 ) (110,324 ) (110,816 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,604,560 $ 4,590,420 $ 4,303,969 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 475,205 $ 453,830 $ 439,755 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,975 ) (110,324 ) (110,816 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 365,230 $ 343,506 $ 328,939 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 7.9 % 7.5 % 7.6 %

___________________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.





Contact: John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290





Source: Bridge Bancorp, Inc.