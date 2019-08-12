BriaCell Appoints Richard J. Berman to Board of Directors





BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Richard J. Berman, JD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Berman is a highly experienced corporate executive with over 35 years in venture capital, senior management, and merger & acquisitions. He is a Director of a number of public and private life science companies including Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), a biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies; Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX), the leading logistics company serving life sciences industry; BioVie Inc. (OTCQB:BIVI), a clinical-stage company developing drug therapies for liver disease; Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC, NASDAQ:IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes oral polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases; and Cevolva Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company which developed the world's first non-plant derived cannabinoids.

Mr. Berman's experience includes Director, Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) (2014-2019), Chairman of Cevolva Biotech, Inc. (2016), Chairman of MetaStat, Inc. (2014-2016), Chairman of National Investment Managers, a company with $12 billion in pension administration assets, (2006-2011), Director (2002-2010) and Chairman & CEO (2008-2009) of Nexmed Inc. (currently Apricus Biosciences,Inc); Chairman & CEO (1998-2000) and Director (1998-2012) of Internet Commerce Corporation (currently Easylink Services). Formerly, Mr. Berman worked at Goldman Sachs; served as Senior Vice President of Bankers Trust Company, where he started the M&A and Leveraged Buyout Departments, and advised on over $4 billion of M&A transactions (completed over 300 deals). Mr. Berman served as Director of the Stern School of Business of NYU where he earned his BS and MBA. He obtained US and foreign law degrees from Boston College and The Hague Academy of International Law, respectively.

"On behalf of BriaCell and our Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Berman to the Board," said Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Chairman of the Board. "Richard is a successful business leader with almost four decades of experience and vast corporate relationships. He offers a great deal of business acumen, industry knowledge, strategy, and finance experience to the board."

"BriaCell's novel therapeutic approach has shown promise in clinical trials and offers significant potential for patients with breast cancer," said Mr. Berman. "I am honored to be named to the Board of BriaCell and look forward to working with BriaCell's experienced Board and management teams to help develop BriaCell's corporate partnership pipeline and create shareholder value," Mr. Berman added.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)]. The Combination Study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have formed a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

