BriaCell Announces Participation at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 8-10, 2019





BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Event: 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 5:05 pm (Eastern Time)

Location: Room Louis (4th Floor); Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)]. The Combination Study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have formed a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

