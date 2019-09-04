Brazil Minerals, Inc. Advances Diamond & Gold Mining Operation



PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC:BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that its alluvial diamond and gold mining operation continues to progress very well and as planned. This active project is in the Jequitinhonha River Valley in a district known for retrieval of diamonds and gold for over two centuries. Brazil Minerals, through subsidiaries, has title to over 27,000 acres of mineral rights for diamonds and gold in this region. Attached to this release is a recent photograph of the project.

Brazil Minerals also announced that it has started the process towards a license for commercial mining of an highly promising adjacent site which contains auriferous and diamondiferous gravel layer over 20 feet in thickness.

The Company intends to utilize its social media presence, specifically its Twitter account @BMIXstock, to periodically share brief updates and/or photographs of the operations detailed in this release as well as other news.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC:BMIX) has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) advancing projects from its portfolio of high-quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or equity positions, such as its stake in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTC:JUPGF). Brazil Minerals, Inc. has projects in lithium (17,000+ acres), rare earths (12,000+ acres), nickel, iron, and placer gold and diamonds. More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement



