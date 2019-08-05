Brazil Issues Vystar Patent Notice of Allowance for Deproteinization of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex





WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTC Market:VYST) has received a notice of allowance from Brazil for a patent titled "Natural Rubber Latex Having Reduced Allergenicity and Method of Making Same" regarding a process to remove proteins, lipids and lutoids from natural rubber latex (NRL). Vystar now holds 12 international and four domestic patents related to its latex deproteinization process which results in Vytex®, a natural rubber latex virtually free of allergen-causing latex proteins, thereby reducing risk of developing or experiencing allergic reactions from direct contact.



"Brazil, the world's ninth largest economy, the native home of Hevea Brasiliensis (rubber tree) and once the dominant supplier of latex, is now the tenth largest supplier of latex and is working hard to regain its market share," said Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. "This notice of allowance provides important intellectual property (IP) protection for Vystar in the Brazilian market as we build relationships with latex producers and manufacturers there who are aggressively attempting to expand. Now that they've developed a fungus-resistant variety of Hevea Brasiliensis and more economical latex harvesting methods, they are well on their way to regaining lost ground."

Vystar also has IP protection in Indonesia, Malaysia and India, which are three of the world's top five producers of natural rubber. The latex industry has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% over the last five years. Consumption is expected to continue to rise at CAGR 6.35%.

Vytex is sustainably sourced and completely biodegradable, in sharp contrast to petrochemical based synthetic latex or petrochemical based foam, synthetic latex and plastic products. The Vytex deproteinization process also removes the source of the latex odor, making Vytex more eco friendly than its competitors as there is no need for the excessive water rinses to remove odor during the manufacturing process or the need for artificial fragrance to mask the odor.

Competitively priced against traditional latex, Vytex is a superior material for more than 40,000 applications that typically use latex or petrochemical based materials. Vytex can be used in medical gloves, catheters and devices; condoms; mattresses, toppers and pillows; cushions; balloons; adhesives; sports equipment, footwear; padding, apparel and threads.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink:VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

