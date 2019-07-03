Bravatek Signs Alliance Agreement with RMA Armament, Inc.





AUSTIN, TX, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announced that it entered into a special alliance agreement with RMA Armament, Inc., whereby Bravatek will provide a project based business partnership channel for governmental and non-governmental departments / agencies / units for the purpose of promoting RMA's relevant capabilities, products and/or service solutions. In addition, Bravatek will be instrumental in raising the capital needed by RMA to fulfill the expected $400 M plus contracts within the next year.



RMA Armament Inc. was founded by former Marine and Police Officer Blake Waldrop in October 2011. After the tragic loss of a fellow Marine friend in 2005, Blake began to understand the need for life-saving body armor. RMA did something unique; they took the concept of a body armor plate and made changes to every detailed part. RMA changed materials, adhesives, ceramics and more. Every part - down to the thread - was analyzed and made better through rigorous science and chemistry. The end result? A record-breaking ballistic plate that out-performs every competitor in the industry—based on Test & Evaluation conducted by the US Government.

RMA Armament was honored to be part of the "Made in America" Product Showcase at the White House on Monday, July 17, 2017. The event included one representative company from each state and RMA was honored to represent the State of Iowa. Attending the showcase were members of the US Congress and the President's cabinet - along with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump - who met and spoke with company leaders at displays place around the White House's East Wing.

The Showcase concluded with Pence and Trump giving remarks about what it means for a product to be "American Made" and the pride it brings. The President also signed a proclamation, naming July 17, 2017 "Made in America Day" and July 16 - July 22, 2017 "Made in America Week."

We will update shareholders on the expected rapid progress we make together in capturing and fulfilling large orders.

About

RMA Armament, Inc. is a privately held Veteran-owned small business which designs, manufactures and markets patented and NIJ certified hard body armor plates at its production fortress in Centerville, IA. Founder and CEO Blake Waldrop is a U.S. Marine veteran and former Law Enforcement officer who created the company to build stronger, lighter and more affordable body armor. To learn more, visit their website at: www.rmadefense.com.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Media contact:

Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

info@bravatek.com

1.866.490.8590

