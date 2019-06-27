Bravatek Announces License Vehicle Development Model: Providing Additional Revenue Stream





AUSTIN, TX, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announced it has developed a rigorous LVD (License Vehicle Development) process which should enable to Company to release more revenue at higher profitability levels. The LVD can be used in conjunction with the Company's Marketing Alliance Partners and new Alliance Partnerships.



The LVD begins with the "Pre-Development" Phase. Under this initial step, the Company identifies novel, yet far-reaching technologies. The Company pursues IP/Asset protection, including but not limited to trademark and patent protection. The second phase is a rapid "Product Development" Phase. In this second phase of the LVD, the Company, in conjunction with a potential alliance partner, develops the prototype and any germane manufacturing specifications. The third phase involves the Development of the Business Model, including the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and MRL (Manufacturing Readiness Level) and various potential licensing opportunities. It should be mentioned that the Company's executives have substantial experience in "cherry-picking" technologies from a multiple of sources (including, but not limited to governmental laboratories). In addition the LVD can take as little as 2-3 weeks' time to complete in many instances.

With the completion of this three (3) - phase LVD process, Bravatek will leverage our existing network to reach potential early adopters of our proprietary and partner solution, in order to plan to further build our sales funnel. We have full access to Asian and European markets, as well as easy access to Wall Street firms and Legal firms around the United States. We also have a current database of over 200,000 decision makers in a variety of industries, as well as access to potential strategic partners around the world.

Through our partners like Google and others, we have access to well over 8 million contacts globally. We intend to continue growing our partner program to further diversify our offering portfolio and extend our marketing reach. Partnerships require less sales & marketing resources than direct sales, while providing additional revenue potential. Our leadership team has established relationships with government primes to rapidly team on government proposals and gain access directly to potential government clients. Also, as part of our public sector strategy, we will pursue government development contracts in the US, Canada and allied countries.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



