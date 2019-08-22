Bravatek and MCSmart Controls Announce Installation of Leak Sensor System





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announced, that in conjunction with its alliance partner MCSmart Controls, that they have begun installation of their smart home IOT ("Internet of Things") demonstration leak detection systems in facilities in Canada, and will be shortly installing systems as well in New York City and Boston. These installations are being completed in high end condos and apartments for major property managers and facility management companies to evaluate the technology.

The leak detection system monitors, on a real-time basis, water flow in existing pipes and provides freeze protection. It can be installed on both hot and cold water lines and can detect minute changes in water flow that can quickly identify a leak in the system -- BEFORE any damage is done. When a leak is detected, water can be turned-off utilizing the IOT smart home technology. The system also has an IOT smart home automated main shut off valve. The water will remain shut off until the leak is identified and repaired, mitigating, if not totally eliminating, any major damage from a small leak or a large flood.

A water leak undetected in a commercial or residential high-rise can cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Damage from a plumbing incident can escalate and involve mold and structural damage -- not to mention the added costs to clean-up a mess from a water leak. According to the EPA, six trillion dollars alone was paid out last year by insurance companies in water damage losses, in addition to the inconvenience caused to inhabitants and property owners.

A residential version of the same technology will be available shortly through a major hardware retailer ("big box") that we plan to announce shortly.

The system is available now for sale and distribution.

Contact Bravatek at info@bravtaek.com for additional information and pricing.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com



Media contact: Bravatek Solutions, Inc.info@bravatek.com 1.866.490.8590

Source: Bravatek Solutions, Inc.