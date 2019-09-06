BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present Late Breaking News ePoster at the 35th ECTRIMS Congress





NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in the development of innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, will present scientific data at the 35thCongress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS, www.ectrims-congress.eu), September 11-13th in Stockholm, Sweden.



BrainStorm is conducting a Phase 2 open-label, US-based, multicenter study of repeated intrathecal administration of NurOwn® in participants with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. The Phase 2 study will evaluate validated MS efficacy outcome measures as well as innovative and validated CSF and serum biomarkers. The efficacy outcome data presented at this ECTRIMS meeting provides a natural history cohort matched to the phase 2 patient population. The phase 2 MS study is actively enrolling participants and should be fully enrolled by early 2020.

Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of BrainStorm said, "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to participate at ECTRIMS, the largest annual International Congress devoted to basic and clinical research in Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The BrainStorm team looks forward to meeting with many of the leading scientists in MS and sharing our ideas with the many researchers who are dedicated to changing the lives of those with MS."

Title: Disability improvement assessed by multiple sclerosis functional composite in progressive MS patients from the CLIMB Study Authors: T. Chitnis, M. Rosso, H. Yano, B. Glanz, M.C. Manieri, R. Kern, S. Ward, M. Mehra, H. Weiner, B. Healy, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, NY, NY. Session: Poster Session 3 Date: Friday, 13 September 2019 Time: 12:15-14:15

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis. The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019.

