Bragg's ORYX Gaming goes live with LeoVegas

Leading operator will now offer ORYX's extensive catalogue of games

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) today announced that subsidiary ORYX Gaming has launched its content portfolio with leading online casino operator LeoVegas. Customers of LeoVegas can now access ORYX's extensive catalogue of proprietary and partner games, made available through the recently enhanced ORYX Hub.

ORYX's content partners include some of the industry's top independent development studios, including Gamomat, Kalamba and Golden Hero.

"LeoVegas is a leading European operator with an unrivalled mobile offering, so this partnership is a testament to the quality of our games catalogue," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Broadening our distribution network with this reputable brand will significantly expand the reach of our in-house and partner content in Europe, while providing LeoVegas with a library that is versatile across devices and will deliver results with its digital products."

"ORYX's diverse portfolio of innovative slots provides a host of quality games that perform exceptionally well on smartphones, perfectly aligning with our mobile focus," noted Mats Andersson, Casino Release Manager at LeoVegas. "The integration process with its newly enhanced ORYX Hub platform was a seamless and efficient experience. We're excited to offer our customers such a broad range of exciting and engaging titles."

The recently enhanced ORYX Hub allows partners to effortlessly integrate over 8,000 games and content from more than 80 leading providers, and includes advanced marketing tools such as free round promotions, achievements, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots. ORYX Hub provides operators with access to its portfolio of content which is fully compliant in major regulated jurisdictions via a single account and seamless integration process.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Dominic Mansour, CEO

Akshay Kumar, CFO

via Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca



For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca



For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games

Source: Bragg Gaming Group