Bragg subsidiary ORYX Gaming Launches Record Number of Operators in First Half of 2019

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) subsidiary and leading content aggregator ORYX Gaming today announced that it launched a record 21 new operators onto the ORYX platform in the first half of 2019, bringing the total number of operators to over 65.



"We built a great deal of momentum in the first half of the year, and we're on track to continue the pace for the second half of the year," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "In addition to launching 21 operators between January and June of 2019, we've also signed 24 new contracts to be integrated onto the new ORYX platform, ORYX Hub, over the second half of 2019."

The list of operators that have recently gone live with their content on the aggregator platform includes such high-profile names as Unibet, Betsson, Mr Green, Casumo, Videoslots, Wplay, LVBET, Energy Casino and Meridianbet.

"We're pleased with how quickly we're been able to deploy these new operators," continued Mazij. "The group launched in 2019 is already contributing more than 5 per cent of the ORYX platform turnover. And with the recent upgrade of ORYX Hub, which offers content aggregation, product integration and a smart marketing platform, we anticipate even better results for the operators that we've signed and plan to launch over the coming months."

Several operators are scheduled to complete integrations in the latter half of the year, including GiG, Aposta.la and a number of tier 1 operators in the Spanish and Romanian markets.

ORYX provides its partner network with tailored content to best suit their customer base by combining its extensive experience in aggregation with specialist data and KPI analysis. The company's team can rapidly sign new content at an operator's request, while also taking care of licensing and certifications for partners looking to expand into new territories.

ORYX Hub also offers smart marketing tools that can be used to create and manage targeted promotions such as free rounds, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots across multiple game providers and brands, using a single account access.

The platform and its content are compliant and licensed in a number of regulated markets across the world including the UK, Malta, Schleswig Holstein (Germany), Croatia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Colombia.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform, which includes sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayN' GO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftBet.

ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.



