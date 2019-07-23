Bragg subsidiary ORYX Gaming goes live with Red Tiger



Agreement adds award-winning games portfolio to the newly launched ORYX Hub platform

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) announced today that subsidiary ORYX Gaming has gone live with Red Tiger following a successful integration.



The deal will see Red Tiger's entire portfolio of casino slots and table games integrated onto the enhanced ORYX Hub platform, including new releases Mystery Reels Megaways™ and Dragon's Fire, as well as player favorites Pirates' Plenty and Vicky Ventura.

Red Tiger works within several regulated markets and holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Alderney and Gibraltar. Its partner portfolio includes global industry-leaders such as GVC, William Hill, Paddy Power and PokerStars.

"We welcome Red Tiger's award-winning content to our platform," said Matevz Mazij, CEO of ORYX Gaming. "We're excited that our clients will be able to access its extensive games portfolio through one simple integration. The Red Tiger team has vast experience in the industry, and its games are much sought after."

"We're thrilled to add ORYX to our list of partners, and are especially impressed with their presence in so many regulated markets," added Chris Looney, Commercial Director at Red Tiger. "We'll now be able to reach a wider audience with our portfolio of games, including operators like Online Casino Deutschland."

ORYX Hub and its content are licensed in several countries including the UK, Malta, Schleswig Holstein (Germany), Croatia, Romania, Sweden, Serbia, Czech Republic, Spain and Colombia. Operators can access these via a one-time integration process, including integrated marketing and compliance tools.

ORYX Gaming hosts one of the largest content portfolios in the industry, providing licensees with integrated content from 80+ leading providers and over 8,000 games available via a single platform integration.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform, which includes sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayN' GO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftBet.

ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Dominic Mansour, CEO

Akshay Kumar, CFO

via Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games

Source: Bragg Gaming Group