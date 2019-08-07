Bragg Gaming's Benny Bonsu Honored with Leaders Under 40 Award

Head of GiveMeSport Women recognized for achievement in the world of sport

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is pleased to announce that Benny Bonsu, Head of GiveMeSport's newly launched GiveMeSport Women division, has been elected to the Leaders Under 40 Awards Class of 2019.



Now in its fifth year, the award recognizes achievement in the sports world. The Class is elected from a global pool of entrants and judged by a panel of over 100 esteemed sports industry experts.

"We're thrilled that Benny's contribution to the sports world has been acknowledged so widely," said Rick Waterlow, Managing Director of GiveMeSport. "Benny has been instrumental in the launch of GiveMeSport Women, an area that we see as critical to the future of sport publishing. Under her leadership, GMS is quickly becoming recognized as a leader in this space."



"I'm honored to be included in this elite group of sports professionals," said Ms. Bonsu. "At GiveMeSport Women we are dedicated to shining a light on the role women play in sport, and promoting the benefits and values of sport to the young women of today. This award recognizes the importance of this."

Prior to Benny's role at GiveMeSport, one of the world's biggest sports media outlets, Benny was an award-winning global sports broadcaster and writer, working for the BBC World Service, Sky Sports, MTG Africa, BT Sport, and Matchroom Sport. Benny was also part of the Aliexpress LIVE and IMG team for the EuroLeague basketball competition.

Benny is an advocate for professional and youth development in sport. She is currently focusing her efforts on providing more points of entry for both female graduates and BAME students. In addition, Benny is a huge voice for NBA African players in the league and beyond.

Away from sport, Benny is also a celebrated leader in education and in 2017 was named one of five rising stars in UK education and academia. In 2015, Benny created the Girls In Sports Foundation to provide opportunities for women and girls to access sport, using the spotlight and the real-life stories of leading women in sport.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.



