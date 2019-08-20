Quantcast

See headlines for BRAG
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Bragg Gaming Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 12:00:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 27th at 8:30am EST to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

    Dominic Mansour, Bragg's Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Akshay Kumar, Bragg's Chief Financial Officer. The call will provide an overview of the company's second quarter performance, an update on the company's recent developments and initiatives, and an update on important upcoming milestones.

    To join the call, please dial +1 270 215 9892 or +1 866 997 6681 (toll-free) and use the passcode 2672428.

    A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 2672428.

    About Bragg Gaming Group

    Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher.  Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

    For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

    Dominic Mansour, CEO

    Akshay Kumar, CFO

    via Thirty Dash Communications

    +1-416-710-3370

    wynn@thirtydash.ca 



    For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

    Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications

    +1-416-710-3370

    wynn@thirtydash.ca  

    For investor inquiries, please contact:

    Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

    +1-289-276-1167

    tim@bragg.games

    For US investor inquiries, please contact:

    Joe Green/Laine Yonker, Edison Group

    +1-646-653-7030/7035

    jgreen@edisongroup.com/lyonker@edisongroup.com

    Source: Bragg Gaming Group

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BRAG, BRGGF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8002.81
    106.82  ▲  1.35%
    DJIA 26135.79
    249.78  ▲  0.96%
    S&P 500 2923.65
    34.97  ▲  1.21%
    Data as of Aug 19, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar