Bragg Gaming Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call





TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 27th at 8:30am EST to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.



Dominic Mansour, Bragg's Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Akshay Kumar, Bragg's Chief Financial Officer. The call will provide an overview of the company's second quarter performance, an update on the company's recent developments and initiatives, and an update on important upcoming milestones.

To join the call, please dial +1 270 215 9892 or +1 866 997 6681 (toll-free) and use the passcode 2672428.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 2672428.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

